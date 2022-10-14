Diane Boit: Mandan Foundry closes, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

Rich Carrier, a Mandan native, will be honored, along with six other college athletes, for induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Dickinson State University. Carrier, a 1968 Mandan High School graduate and a ‘73 graduate of Dickinson State, was an all-conference and all-district baseball player and also played football and basketball.

Gary Olmsted of Mandan has been inducted into the Minot State University Athletic Hall of Fame. Olmsted was a three-sport athlete at MSU and lettered in football, baseball and track. He was the North Dakota College Athletic Conference Most Valuable Graduating Senior for baseball in 1970 and was also named the North Dakota Track Coach of the Year after guiding the Mandan Braves to a state title in 1984.

Agnes Eckroth of Bismarck, formerly of Flasher, has been named volunteer of the week by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She has been a volunteer since 1993, helping in the gift shop and filing medical records at St. Alexius Medical Center. Born in the rural Flasher area, Agnes attended rural school and helped with chores on the family farm. She married Ray Eckroth in 1952 and, together, they farmed for more than 40 years near Flasher. Agnes was also a leader of the Oak Coulee 4-H Club for 10 years, before retiring and moving to Bismarck in 1992. Her husband died in 1993. Agnes’ family includes seven children and eight grandchildren.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 14: a high of 60 degrees; 29 for the low, with a trace of snow on the ground.

50 Years Ago – 1972

The blast furnace at the Mandan Foundry has closed, ending 25 years of hard work, sweat and exasperation for 59-year-old operator Lloyd Thompson. “We poured the first mold here on August 27, 1947,” said Thompson. Ted Beckler, a Mandan native, is the only other worker in a company that once had seven. Thompson began his apprenticeship in 1939 while working at the Minot Foundry owned by his brothers. With the onset of World War II, he worked as a foundry man at a defense plant in Seattle. After returning to North Dakota in 1946, Thompson contacted Edward Goebel, a co-worker at the foundry in Seattle, and the two constructed the familiar green cement block and frame building, nestled against the northeast hills in Mandan. According to Thompson, the decision to close the foundry business followed the onset of numerous new rules and regulations during the past few years, along with the increase of operation costs.

During this week’s meeting of the Mary Stark School PTO, the members heard third grade instructor Mrs. Inez Shepherd play a solo on the new piano which the organization had purchased for the school. Mrs. Shepherd’s grade also won the room banner and attendance prize for the most parents attending the PTO meeting.

Josephine Zahn has been nominated by the Mandan Zonta Club for the District VII “Outstanding Personal Service” award, to be presented at the district’s convention at Aberdeen, South Dakota. The district includes seven states and two Canadian provinces. Miss Zahn was nominated for her 20 years of volunteer service with the Home on the Range for Boys at Sentinel Butte where she oversees the mailing department. Hosting the club’s first meeting of the season were Mrs. Richard Tokach and Mrs. H.A. Kautzmann.

Temps recorded Saturday, Oct. 14: a high of 48 degrees; 27 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Mandan High School’s annual Homecoming festivities began on Thursday night with a bonfire at the west end of the high school building, followed by the traditional zig-zag path of the “snake dance” through the downtown streets, led by the cheerleaders Marilyn Kraft, Ray Seerup, George Ferderer and Jim Hawley. The “dance” began from the school on Fourth Street, moving over to and down Collins Avenue to Main Street. From there, it curled around several blocks, ending in front of the Northern Pacific Depot, where a large crowd of Mandan High School students repeated their victory songs and yells.

A record crowd attended the MHS Homecoming football game on Friday evening to cheer on the home team, as the Braves walloped the Bismarck Demons, 40 to 20. With Mandan’s Quarterback Ron Erhardt at the helm, the Braves offense and defense teamwork resulted in successful touchdowns and extra points to defeat the Demons. Scoring for the Braves were: Bob Helbling, 6 points, Carl Laemmle, 26 points and Don Stumpf, 8.

The 1947 Homecoming Queen is Kathleen Kelsch. She was crowned during the halftime period of Friday night’s football game against Bismarck. Before the crowning, three cars carried the royal party in a parade around the football field- the queen in the lead car, with Superintendent W.L. Neff, Principal M.E. Dehmus and R.H. Gallagher, representing the school board. The remaining two cars carried the queen’s attendants: Marian Breuer, Ann Noreen Bucklin, Cheryl Barthel and Irene Weinberger, along with escorts from the Student Council.

A report has been received of the wedding of Miss Arlene Peterson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Peterson, Almont, and Anton Zueger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pius Zueger, Mandan, on Aug. 26. Their attendants were Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kopp and Jacqueline Darling, all of Mandan. Mrs. Zueger is a 1947 graduate of Mandan High School. Mr. Zueger attended MHS and is a World War II veteran, serving three years in the army. He is currently employed by the Mandan Fruit Company.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 14: a high of 69 degrees; 41 for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“The Northern Pacific and Great Northern railroads are among the railroads who signed agreements with their workers for the continuance of workers’ previous wage rates, including time and one-half for over eight hours worked, thus terminating, at last, the two-month-old railroad strike.

“The first grain market reports for North Dakota, being broadcast over the air, are being received in Mandan by B.E. Kennelly who heard the reports on his radio set at his home from a Winnipeg Tribune station in Canada. The report is to be a daily feature between 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

“The foundation for the new Syndicate school is completed, and the brick work is well under way. It is hopeful that the structure will be ready for inside work by Thanksgiving.

“Marriage licenses were issued by County Judge B.W. Shaw today to Ernest B. Rober and Miss Theresa Andore, both of Mandan; and to Emil Moos and Miss Geraldine Joersz, both of New Salem.

“Somebody’s having a lot of fine fried chicken this week, and Chief of Police Frank O’Brien is scouting around Mandan neighborhoods, looking for feather trails and clues that might lead to arrests. Last Wednesday night thieves broke into a building at the rear of the McGillic meat market and carried off several live chickens. The following night, they made an even bolder call, hauling off 40 chickens. However, the thieves were also somewhat thoughtful, as after breaking the lock on the door, it was replaced with a brand-new padlock and key.

“The greater weight of the Bismarck high school players last weekend gave them an advantage in defeating the Mandan high school football eleven, 9-0, in the first game of the season between the two squads. Bismarck scored all their points in the first half- a touchdown by Brown and a three-point kick from Halloran.

Temps recorded Saturday, Oct. 14: a high of 53 degrees; 26 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, the thermometer recorded 50 degrees above zero: 27 degrees was the low.

“The first snowfall of the season began this morning, but most of it melted as soon as it touched the ground.

“There were 25 cars of cattle and 75 cars of sheep at the Mandan stockyards last night.

“The open season for deer hunting begins tomorrow, Oct. 15.

“I will pay 20 cents a dozen, in trade, for strictly fresh eggs. See P.W. McGillic, grocer.

“There are three blacksmith shops on Stark Avenue (Collins Ave.); all are within a stone’s throw of each other.

“Peter Schantz has purchased for $300, of L.N. Cary Real Estate Co., the Chinese laundry, lot 6, block 23, at the corner of Stark Avenue (Collins Ave.) and First Street, one of the best lots in town. Mr. Schantz has plans to fit up the building for his home.

“A colony of about 35 families of Poles are soon to settle in central Oliver County, and their intention is to file on government land. The newcomers are of a thrifty and hardworking class. All are adherents of the Greek church, and a pastor of their own faith is to be sent out to look after their spiritual welfare.”