Diane Boit: Mandan folks enjoy a 'T' party, 1896

The Midland Produce Co. has changed its name to the M & H Gasoline Co., a subsidiary of Miller & Holmes, Inc. of St. Paul. The company was established in Fargo in 1913 to operate a creamery and produce business. The gasoline department was established in 1934 and is now the main business of the company. The M & H Gasoline Co. in Mandan is located at 322 East Main with V.N. Dilger as manager, assisted by Norman Joersz.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Art Kredler who, since the opening of the new Lewis & Clark Hotel, has been manager of the business, has resigned his position and will leave Mandan this week. For the past three months, Mr. Kredler has been in very poor health and only recently returned from the Springs where he had gone to recuperate. His condition, however, has failed to improve and he notified the stockholders at a meeting held last evening that he is compelled to give up his duties. Mr. Kredler left for the east this morning to consult a medical specialist.