Diane Boit: Mandan folks enjoy a 'T' party, 1896

25 Years Ago – 1996
In just one week, the local temperature has gone from 17 below zero to 56 degrees above, breaking records throughout the state. Bismarck’s 56-degree reading broke its previous mark of 50, set in 1984. Just one week ago, the Mandan area had a high of 17 below zero with wind chills hovering in the 60 below range during the day.
Travis Christmann of Mandan, son of Harry and Marilyn Christmann, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Northern Lights Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 54 of Mandan. For his Eagle project, Christmann organized a blood drive along with United Blood Services of Bismarck, which involved more than 100 hours of service. Fifty-one people donated blood for his project. Christmann joined Cub Scouts in the second grade. He is currently assistant scoutmaster for Troop 54 in Mandan.
North Dakota’s Ron Erhardt is headed from the best football team in the AFC to the worst in the NFL. Erhardt, the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1992, was released this week from his contract and, within days, was hired as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. A native of Mandan, Erhardt graduated from Mandan High School in 1949 and was the quarterback of the 1947 and 1948 State Championship teams. He later achieved fame as the Bison football coach at NDSU from 1966-72 and left with a 61-7-1 record.
Temps recorded Monday, Feb. 12: a high of 51 degrees above zero; 14 above zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The Mandan Jaycees have awarded their Distinguished Service award to Peter Schlosser and their Outstanding Young Educator award to Leland Fleischer.
James Fors, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Fors of Mandan, is the winner of this year’s American Legion oratorical contest sponsored for the Mandan High School by the Gilbert S. Furness Post 40. Fors won over eight other contestants and received a $25 savings bond, along with the right to compete in the Seventh District contest. Jacob Leingang Jr. is the local post commander. Representing MHS was Dennis Haney, speech instructor.
The Mandan Braves basketball team snapped their five-game losing streak this week as they downed the Dickinson Midgets, 52-47, at the Mandan High gymnasium. The victory was spearheaded by Chris Assel’s 18 points and Mike Schwede’s 12.
Diane Nelson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Nelson, and Marle Hellman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Hellman, are the winners in Mandan’s annual eighth grade American history awards given by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The two girls, taught by Maurice Hamann and Ronald Harsh, won the awards over a field of 20 honor students by compiling the highest scores on a 100-point exam on the American constitution.
The United States’ third manned lunar mission was completed this week with the return of Apollo 14, crewed by Alan Shepard Jr., Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa. Shepard and Mitchell spent a record 33.5 hours on the moon’s surface, collecting 94 pounds of moon rocks and conducting several scientific experiments. However, Apollo 14's most famous incident occurred when Shepard hit two golf balls with a makeshift club.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Births announced this week: sons to Mr. and Mrs. Matt S. Boehm, to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Franck, Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Boulter and to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Leingang, all of Mandan; daughters to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob F. Froelich and to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Albers, all of Mandan.
Miss Margie Ferderer has received word that her brother Pfc. George R. Ferderer, who is stationed in Munich, Germany, has been promoted to corporal. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ferderer of rural Mandan.
Sgt. Joe Schaaf has arrived in Mandan after being discharged from the army at Fort Lewis, Wash. He recently arrived in the states from the Pacific where he was with the Black Hawk division that had been redeployed from Europe. He had visited his parents in Tacoma before arriving here where his wife and son make their home.
Funeral services were held at Flasher this week for Steven P. Weekes, age 94, who came to the Mandan community from Canada in 1879. For most of his life, he operated a large ranch on the Heart River until retiring in 1936. Survivors include three sons and three daughters.
The Midland Produce Co. has changed its name to the M & H Gasoline Co., a subsidiary of Miller & Holmes, Inc. of St. Paul. The company was established in Fargo in 1913 to operate a creamery and produce business. The gasoline department was established in 1934 and is now the main business of the company. The M & H Gasoline Co. in Mandan is located at 322 East Main with V.N. Dilger as manager, assisted by Norman Joersz.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Art Kredler who, since the opening of the new Lewis & Clark Hotel, has been manager of the business, has resigned his position and will leave Mandan this week. For the past three months, Mr. Kredler has been in very poor health and only recently returned from the Springs where he had gone to recuperate. His condition, however, has failed to improve and he notified the stockholders at a meeting held last evening that he is compelled to give up his duties. Mr. Kredler left for the east this morning to consult a medical specialist.
“Fire last Wednesday night destroyed the Huff Farmers Elevator, together with more than 9,000 bushels of grain. The blaze was discovered at 11 p.m. but had gained such headway that the bucket brigade was unable to do anything except prevent the fire spreading to other property. The property was owned by a co-operative of area farmers as stockholders. J.H. Collis was the president; J.H. Dahl was the manager.
“A marriage license has been issued at the office of the county judge to Frank Pesek of Schmidt and Miss Agnes Svihla of Mandan.
“A special train has been chartered by the members of the Two-Forty dance club to take them to Bismarck this evening where the club will be entertained by the Forty club of Bismarck, hosted by Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Patterson at the McKenzie hotel at a dinner-dance there. Members, please note: the train leaves at 8:00 sharp, Mandan time.
“A business transaction was closed this week when H.L. Dahners purchased the interests of Ed Maynard in the Edison Shop, also known as the Dahners-Maynard Piano Company, located in the Nigey hotel building at the corner of Third Avenue and First Street Northwest. The store opened in 1918, in connection with the Conyne Jewelry store at 210 W. Main St. However, its quick growth warranted a move to the current site. Renamed as The Music Shop, the business will continue to offer phonographs, records, musical instruments and sheet music.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 10 degrees below zero.
“St. Valentine’s Day is on Friday.
“Next Wednesday is the first day of Lent, commonly called Ash Wednesday. There will be services at St. Joseph’s Catholic church every Wednesday and Friday evening during the Lenten season.
“On Tuesday, Mrs. Tuttle gave a tea between the hours of 3 and 6, and a good number of ladies attended. Besides offering refreshments of tea and dainty cakes, piano and vocal music were also given by Misses Gertrude Sherriff and Victoria Hawkshaw.
“In the evening both Mr. and Mrs. Tuttle gave a different 'T' party, and more than 70 people showed up at their door, making for a very 'cozy' atmosphere. The evening’s entertainment consisted in answering a series of printed questions, the proper answer for each with words ending in the sound of the letter 'T,' including words ending in 'ty.' The gathering worked in couples to solve the questions, and first prize of a fine china and teacup went to Miss Bronson and Mr. Packard who graciously gave his share of the prize to his partner.
“After an hour’s worth of games and conversation, tea was served in the dining room, and the letter 'T' appeared among the pink and lavender decorations on the table and in the ice cream and cake and was also reproduced in the costumes of the host and hostess. Mrs. Tuttle also carried 'tea' roses. As the evening drew to a close, the departing ladies and gentlemen were in agreement that this party suited all to a 'T.'"
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.