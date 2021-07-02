Diane Boit: Mandan firemen capture state honors, 1896

25 Years Ago – 1996

Fire has destroyed the historic red barn on the Georgiana Borden farm, the last working farmstead in the bottomlands between Bismarck and Mandan. The local rural and city fire departments responded to the early morning blaze, trucking water to the farm nestled along the “Strip,” about a half mile south of Twin City Imports. The farmstead was established in 1883 by Georgiana’s father, William Pervis Borden. The Bordens had the first barn with electricity and also the first milking machine in the area. Georgiana, 84, taught school for 40 years and has fought many battles to keep her land from encroaching development. However, in looking to the future, Georgiana does have plans for her property. “It would make a fine park someday,” she said.

Gas prices are currently at the lowest in three months, much to the surprise of area automobile owners. The price plunge began with a three-day sale to “help out Joe Customer” at Simonson’s Station in Bismarck on June 28, and spread quickly to other stations in the area, including Mandan’s LeRoy’s Amoco and the Downtown Amoco where prices matched those in Bismarck, at $1.249 for unleaded and $1.349 for premium.

Temps recorded Tuesday, July 2: a high of 82 degrees; 57 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971