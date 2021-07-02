Diane Boit: Mandan firemen capture state honors, 1896

25 Years Ago – 1996
Fire has destroyed the historic red barn on the Georgiana Borden farm, the last working farmstead in the bottomlands between Bismarck and Mandan. The local rural and city fire departments responded to the early morning blaze, trucking water to the farm nestled along the “Strip,” about a half mile south of Twin City Imports. The farmstead was established in 1883 by Georgiana’s father, William Pervis Borden. The Bordens had the first barn with electricity and also the first milking machine in the area. Georgiana, 84, taught school for 40 years and has fought many battles to keep her land from encroaching development. However, in looking to the future, Georgiana does have plans for her property. “It would make a fine park someday,” she said.
Gas prices are currently at the lowest in three months, much to the surprise of area automobile owners. The price plunge began with a three-day sale to “help out Joe Customer” at Simonson’s Station in Bismarck on June 28, and spread quickly to other stations in the area, including Mandan’s LeRoy’s Amoco and the Downtown Amoco where prices matched those in Bismarck, at $1.249 for unleaded and $1.349 for premium.
Temps recorded Tuesday, July 2: a high of 82 degrees; 57 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
John Mushik and Ron Fox are this year’s co-chairmen of Mandan’s second annual Flea Market to be held this week. Mushik emphasized that anyone can sell anything at the sale, including books, antiques, baked goods, collectibles, art and even dogs. Last year’s Flea Market included 40 booths manned by individuals, merchants and members of organizations and church groups.
Two Mandan boys have been elected to Boys State offices during the annual Boys State convention held in Fargo. Elected to the Boys State Supreme Court were James Sagmiller and Bruce Gallagher.
Mandan Women of the Moose installed new officers this week at their meeting held in the Moose Hall. New officers include: Mrs. James Dirk, senior regent; Mrs. Henry Gustin, graduate regent; Mrs. James Wetsch, junior regent; Mrs. Leo Helbling, recorder; Mrs. Jack Erhardt, treasurer; and Mrs. Ray Blotsky, chaplain.
Mandan continued its runaway pace in the American Legion Western Division when a homerun by Jeff Zwarych in the 10th inning triggered a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Bismarck this week. The win upped Mandan’s division record to 8-1, and overall mark to 11-6. Pitcher Terry Froehlich, who relieved Gary Kincaid in the 10th inning, got the credit for the win. Al Kunick pitched the entire game for Bismarck.
George A. Rogler of Mandan has received an honorary degree during the 77th Commencement Exercises at North Dakota State University. Rogler, who works at the Great Plains Research Center near Mandan, is a pastureland and range management researcher there and has produced new varieties of Wheat grass, Wild ryes, Rice grass, Green needle grass, Switch grass and Bromegrass since 1937. In 1955 Rogler received the Superior Service Award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for developing several improved grass varieties, especially the crested wheat grass, Nordan, which has been called a major contribution to improved agriculture.
75 Years Ago – 1946
George McKenzie of Dickinson has been named president of the North Dakota Elks this past week, succeeding Dave Miller of Grand Forks. Following the election, the Elks members ratified the purchase of Camp Grassick, located on Lake Isabel, near Dawson. The camp will be operated and maintained by the Elk lodges of the state.
The sale of the New Palace Café was announced this week by George Psomas who has operated the restaurant in Mandan since 1927. Sam Rosenau will take over the management, following his resignation as deputy city auditor. Psomas came to Mandan from Minneapolis where he had previously operated a restaurant. He said that his plans for the future include a good vacation, not had in 10 years. During his years in Mandan, he has built the New Palace Café up to top standing among eating houses in the state. His home at 409 3rd Ave. N.W. has also been sold to Henry Pfenning.
Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Fried, to Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Larson, to Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Knoll, to Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Giese, to Mr. and Mrs. Roger Jensen, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Schmidt, Hebron; and to Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Kruger, New Salem. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Knoll, to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Scharf, to Mr. and Mrs. John Hatzenbuhler, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. George Hassebrock, Hebron; and to Mr. and Mrs. George Bopp, New Salem.
Joe Glaser, chairman of the Bismarck Trades and Labor Assembly, said a proposed wage schedule for employees on the Garrison Dam construction bridge will soon be submitted to the national wage adjustment board in Washington, D.C. The scale, Glaser said, provides for hourly rates of $1 for common labor; $1.10 for truck drivers; $1.25 for painters; and $1.40 for carpenters.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Supt. Joseph M. Devine, for eight years, the head of the North Dakota State Training School at Mandan, has received notice through a story in the Courier-News that he has been ousted from office. The Courier-News is the official mouthpiece of the Non-Partisan League. According to the League’s administration officials, they had lost confidence in the “aged superintendent” (who is 60 years old) to manage the Training School efficiently, citing several examples of complaints by subordinates and his refusal to fire the institution’s cook at the insistence of seven nonpartisan employees.
Despite protests of the majority of the school’s employees and the many boys and girls who were incensed at the treatment of their beloved leader, Supt. Devine submitted his resignation and went on to formally introduce his replacement during services at the school chapel. He also urged the boys and the staff to give Mr. McClelland the same loyal support and cooperation that had been shown to him.
Devine’s replacement is 32-year-old William Fred McClelland of New York City. According to a Tribune story, McClelland is a very husky citizen at 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and is also an Episcopalian, a Shriner, a 32nd degree Mason, an Oddfellow and was an athlete during his college days at Cornell University. He emerged from the Great War as a captain of infantry.
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, July 2, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 84 degrees above zero.
“Excitement could be felt throughout the cities of Bismarck and Mandan as 19 platoons of fire companies from throughout the state gathered in Bismarck for the 13th Annual Firemen’s Convention and Tournament. The convention of firemen officials was held in the Senate Chamber of the Capitol where a new state president, H. E. Rice of Wahpeton, was elected, to succeed Frank Russel of Lisbon.
“Tournament competition was held at the old racetrack east of the city before a commodious grandstand that could seat more than 500 people. There, onlookers could cheer on their favorites in bicycle racing, baseball matches, and rodeo events of bronc riding and steer roping.
“However, the most anticipated event of the firemen’s contests was the association hose cart race, which embodies a run, using a crew of nine men (not teams of horses) who run and pull a hose cart 200 yards, attaching hose to a hydrant, unreeling and laying 100 yards of hose, breaking a coupling and attaching a nozzle. The race is dependent, not alone upon speed of the team, but on the dexterity and harmonious working of team members.
“Mandan Hose Team No. 2 made the second run, and it was a pretty one. The distance was covered in 24 4/5 seconds; final time, after coupling, was 27 2/5 seconds. Mandan’s time beat the record of 28 flat made some years ago by Yerxas of Fargo, and claimed to be the world’s record, by three-fifths of a second. Mandan received the first prize of $100 cash and the added possession of a handsome cart donated by the Waterous Engine Company.
“Beating a world’s record was celebrated by everyone in Bismarck and Mandan with dancing, bonfires and fireworks until the early hours of the morning. The Mandan boys were heroes for many days to come.
“It took five passenger coaches to bring the people and three flat cars and two big ferries to bring the carriages from Bismarck to Mandan where the celebration continued until dawn.”
