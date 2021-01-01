Diane Boit: Mandan Elks celebrate the new year, 1921

“A high wind and low temperature marred the pleasures of New Year’s Day.

“The weather, this week, has been splendid for ripening the ice crop. Ice men will begin the harvest next week.

“The new Northern Pacific button, the black and red commas, are being worn by railroad men. It is one of the neatest designs any road has adopted and is now used on most of their stationery.

“The city school census has been completed. The list shows 482 children of school age in Mandan, an increase over last year of 35, or nearly 7%.

“The Mandan ice skating rink was not half large enough for the crowds of skaters who attended the carnival here this past weekend. There were two contests: a half-mile dash, which was won by Will Conroy, and a hurdle race won by Ira Heater of Sims. Mr. Charles Russell of New Salem attracted a great deal of attention by his artistic evolutions and showed himself to be an expert on ice skates. Among the ladies also pronounced as very good skaters were: Miss Georgia McLean, Miss Hawkshaw, Miss Bronson and Mrs. Sheriff. Finally, the Mandan band, under the leadership of Prof. Peters, rendered some delightful selections which were loudly applauded.

“As superintendent of the board of health, Dr. Read reports the following births and deaths in the city of Mandan for 1895. He says that a great many of the births are not reported. The number of births registered during 1895 were 38 versus 35 registered for 1894. Of the 28 births, 18 were females and 20 were males. There were eight deaths registered in 1895 against 13 deaths for 1894.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

