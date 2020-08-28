Diane Boit: Mandan Chiefs are state Class A baseball champs, 1970

125 Years Ago – 1895

“On Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 86 degrees above zero.

“Only one short month to the opening date of the Morton County Fair.

“On Tuesday, it cost three young men $5 and costs each to learn that fast riding and driving is not the right thing to do on the business thoroughfares of the city of Mandan. Justice Packard, in dispensing the justice, said the charges were proven beyond a doubt.

“A train unloaded nine threshing machines at the New Salem train depot as harvesting is in full swing in that area. The first threshing report from Hanover, north of the city, gives from 20 to 21 bushels per acre, while Mr. H. Scherer reports 31 bushels of wheat and up to 60 bushels of oats to the acre.

“Young Jim McCormick was mistaken for a jackrabbit on Sunday and received the contents of a shotgun in both legs and in one of his hands. He was quickly taken to Dr. Goeschel’s office for treatment.

“A stranger was arrested by Officer Clark on Monday for begging on the public streets. Clark was in civilian clothes when the beggar approached for a handout. When Clark refused assistance, he was roundly abused for this glaring piece of neglect and inhumanity. The beggar was then placed under arrest and taken to the local jail where a search revealed that begging in Mandan is a paying business. Secreted in an inside pocket was $6.70, along with $1.40 in nickels and dimes in another pocket. The prisoner claimed to be sick with all sorts of ailments, but quickly recovered when told he could be released if he left Mandan immediately.”

