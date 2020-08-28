Diane Boit: Mandan Chiefs are state Class A baseball champs, 1970

25 Years Ago – 1995
This year’s state Class A Baseball champs, the Mandan Chiefs, coached by Owen Stockdill, were edged, 5-4, by Shawnee, Kansas, in the opening round game played at the Central Plains Regional Tournament held in Salina, Kansas. And in the second loser-out game, the Chiefs saw their season come to a close with a 4-2 setback to Westmoore, Okla. Mandan was outscored 5-1 in the ninth inning of both games. The Chiefs ended the season with a 40-25 record in all games.
Temperatures soared into the mid-90s last week as Mandan students returned to the classroom to begin the 1995-96 school year. Efforts to cool down classrooms at the high school, resulted in windows and doors on the top floor being left open in the evenings to stimulate air flow for cross ventilation. Lack of air conditioners also prompted similar actions at the elementary schools where many teachers went a step further by providing ice cream and popsicle treats for their students during the hot, humid afternoons. Officially, there is no school closure policy due to hot, humid weather.
Temps recorded Monday, Aug. 28: a high of 78 degrees; 57 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
The Mandan Legion Chiefs blocked Grand Forks’ final bid at a State Class A baseball title and escaped with a 2-1 victory in the second title game of the 43rd North Dakota American Legion Baseball Tournament held in Fargo. Mandan’s catcher Al Fasching blocked a Grand Forks runner’s slide to home plate with what would have been a score-tying run in the top of the eighth inning. Grand Forks had forced the final tourney game with a 3-2 afternoon victory that snapped a 22-game Mandan win streak.
The Chiefs, coached by Wally Koch, will take a 44-12 record into the seven-state regional tourney at Aberdeen, S.D. Team members are: Jim Gronowski, Gary Jaskoviak, Gary Kincaid, Jim Ressler, Brock Peake, Tom Tooley, Mike Cook, Tom Assel, Doug Schuch, Chris Assel, Terry Froehlich, Dennis Erickson, Irvin Loeb, Jeff Zwarych, Mike Schwede, Craig Stenslie, Al Fasching. Team manager is Boyd Jaskoviak; bat boy is Ramey Larson
The temperature indicator sign at Northwestern Savings and Loan of Mandan registers only up to 100 degrees and, last May, Northwestern began its “Sizzler Contest” for Mandan area residents to forecast on what day and at what time the summer heat would go over 100. The temperature went over the top at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, and continued to rise to an all-time record high of 103 degrees. The $100 prize went to fortune teller, Mrs. Paul Miller of Huff. Runners-up were Carl Jablonski, Jake Geiss and Mrs. Walter Kroeger, all of Mandan.
Four Mandan businessmen have been named to the board of trustees of the Missouri Valley Family YMCA. The inclusion of “Mandanites” in the administration of the YMCA facilities, located in Bismarck, is expected to result in increased involvement of Mandan people in the YMCA program. Elected to the board are: William R. Russell, president and general manager of Cloverdale Foods; Cliff Walker, former Mandan mayor and co-owner of the John Iverson Company; Bill Tait, president of the First National Bank of Mandan; and Mandan attorney, Bruce Bair.
75 Years Ago – 1945
A double wedding was recently held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church when Minnie Zueger became the bride of Sgt. Edward Kopp and Tillie Gratz became the bride of Peter Kopp. Miss Zueger is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pius Zueger, Mandan; Miss Gratz is the daughter of Mrs. Fred Hoffman, St. Anthony. Both of the bridegrooms are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Kopp, Mandan. Following the ceremony, a dinner was served at the Municipal clubhouse for 25 friends and the families of the couples. In the afternoon, a reception was held at the Zueger home with Adam F. Boehm furnishing the music. A wedding dance was later held at Mandan’s Legion hall, where Tom Guttenburg furnished the dance music.
Mr. and Mrs. Matt Knoll, Mandan, have received a letter from their son, Pvt. Peter Knoll, who is in Germany. He writes, “Just a few lines to let you know that I’m OK. The war is finally over, and I pulled out of it all right, so I’m awfully lucky. Don’t know what’s going to happen to me now, but I think that I’ll see home within a few weeks anyway.” Pvt. Knoll has been overseas three years, leaving with the National Guard in 1940.
“S. Sgt. Clarence J. Winbauer, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl J. Winbauer of Mandan, has been awarded the Air Medal for meritorious achievement. The 8th Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress waist gunner participated in heavy bombardment missions over military targets in Germany that helped to bring about the unconditional surrender of the Nazi armies. Prior to entering the Army Air Force in January 1944, he was a student at Mandan High School.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Alphonse Boley, age 63 and one of Mandan’s most highly respected pioneer citizens, died at his home on Sunday. He was born in 1857 in Indiana and came with his parents, Elijah and Sarah Boley, to Morton County in 1877. Boley served one term as probate judge, two terms as county treasurer and then as deputy treasurer and also served on the Mandan School Board. Survivors include his wife, Caroline; a daughter, Mrs. Claude (Viola) Henderson; and one son, Jay S. Boley.
“The busiest places in Mandan have been the machinery houses and, at any hour of the day, you will find dozens of farmers at the Bingenheimer Mercantile Co. and the Mandan Mercantile Co., all buying harvesting machinery or repairs items. The recent hot weather has farmers hurrying up the harvesting of barley and oats.
“Yesterday afternoon, while on a ladder trimming cottonwood trees in front of his residence, C. E.V. Draper sustained a fall of about 16 feet but miraculously escaped with only minor bruises. The foot of the ladder rested on the cement walk and slipped, resulting in Mr. Draper falling down sideways with the ladder. While no bones were broken, Mr. Draper will be laid up for a few days.
“A number of Mandan people were guests of Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Patterson of the McKenzie Hotel in Bismarck last evening for the formal opening of the McKenzie roof garden. The McKenzie roof has been transformed into a most agreeable summer garden, along with a fine dancing floor and tables for refreshments. The grand opening included a dinner, followed by dancing for the 250 attending the opening. This is the first roof garden in North Dakota, and Mr. Patterson is being commended for his enterprise in furnishing the public so delightful a resort.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 86 degrees above zero.
“Only one short month to the opening date of the Morton County Fair.
“On Tuesday, it cost three young men $5 and costs each to learn that fast riding and driving is not the right thing to do on the business thoroughfares of the city of Mandan. Justice Packard, in dispensing the justice, said the charges were proven beyond a doubt.
“A train unloaded nine threshing machines at the New Salem train depot as harvesting is in full swing in that area. The first threshing report from Hanover, north of the city, gives from 20 to 21 bushels per acre, while Mr. H. Scherer reports 31 bushels of wheat and up to 60 bushels of oats to the acre.
“Young Jim McCormick was mistaken for a jackrabbit on Sunday and received the contents of a shotgun in both legs and in one of his hands. He was quickly taken to Dr. Goeschel’s office for treatment.
“A stranger was arrested by Officer Clark on Monday for begging on the public streets. Clark was in civilian clothes when the beggar approached for a handout. When Clark refused assistance, he was roundly abused for this glaring piece of neglect and inhumanity. The beggar was then placed under arrest and taken to the local jail where a search revealed that begging in Mandan is a paying business. Secreted in an inside pocket was $6.70, along with $1.40 in nickels and dimes in another pocket. The prisoner claimed to be sick with all sorts of ailments, but quickly recovered when told he could be released if he left Mandan immediately.”
