Diane Boit: Mandan Chiefs are State Champs -- again, 1995

Mrs. A. H. Wilkinson of Mandan has been informed by the War Department that her son, Lt. William T. Wilkinson, has been missing in the Southwest Pacific since the 24th of November. Wilkinson and seven other members of his crew were en route to Australia by plane for a rest leave and never arrived at their destination. Wilkinson is a 1939 graduate of Mandan High School and was a pilot in the Army Air Corps.

Frank E. Hudson, Mandan postmaster since 1933, has announced his retirement due to poor health. Mrs. Mary E. McCormick has been named the acting postmaster.

The Mandan Transfer Company, one of the pioneer business firms of Mandan, has discontinued it operations, according to directors F. A. Sommerfeld and Paul Mueller. The company has been in Mandan for more than 30 years, and, in addition to a general transfer and dray business, has supplied homes and business places of the city with fuel and ice.

100 Years Ago – 1920