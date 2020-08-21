Diane Boit: Mandan Chiefs are State Champs -- again, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
The Mandan Chiefs, coached by Owen Stockdill, are off to the American Legion Central Regional Tournament at Salina, Kan., after winning their third consecutive state championship title this past week. The Chiefs advanced to the championship game by tripping up host Fargo, 2-1, in a loser-out semi-final contest and then edging out the Bismarck Governors, 3-2, in 10 innings. But it took the Chiefs two days to fashion a 10-3 win over Jamestown to claim the State Class A title, when rain halted play at Fargo’s Jack Williams Stadium. Jamestown finished second for the sixth straight year, having lost to Mandan in the title game five times and to Fargo once in 1992. The Chiefs with a 40-23 record, will face Shawnee, the Kansas State Champ at the regional tournament.
The Mandan River Rats, coached by Jon Kringen, lived up to its reputation as a successful baseball team, winning the State Bambino Non-Advancing Tournament in Fargo in July. After easily defeating Kaye’s Printing of Fargo, 8-0, the Community First Bank of Fargo, 12-0, and finally the previously unbeaten Agrimark of Fargo, 6-1, the River Rats advanced to the championship game against Hope Lutheran. Mandan pitchers Mike Klug and BJ Bohn combined to throw a no-hitter as the River Rats claimed the state title with a 4-0 victory. The Rats finished its season with a 16-6 record. Team sponsors are Herb and Jon Kringen and the Mandan Baseball Club.
Temps recorded Mon., Aug. 21: a high of 91 degrees; 53 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
North Dakota is the first in the seven-state stretch of Interstate 94 to complete its segment of the four-lane highway. Total cost of the I-94 highway through North Dakota is $155.56 million, according to Earl Paris of the Highway Department; $139.6 came from the federal government through the highway trust fund. Dedication ceremonies were held across the state at three I-94 rest areas- at Oriska, near Valley City; at Apple Creek, east of Bismarck; and at the Painted Canyon overlook, west of Dickinson.
The recent grand opening of Speedy’s Tire Center, corner of Fourth Ave. NE and Main St., began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Mandan Mayor Archie Shaw, along with owner Don Russell. Following the ceremony, visitors were welcomed throughout the day by the following employees -- Mike Wetsch, Ralph Bullinger, Mike Smith, Douglas Hertz and Herb Bender.
Spectators watched firefighters from the Mandan Fire Department and the rural fire departments bring a blaze under control that destroyed the main office structure of the Bingenheimer Mercantile Company on the 100 block of East Main in Mandan. The fire had begun in the hardware area near the west side of the office building when yard foreman, Ralph Helbling, heard an explosion. Bingenheimer’s is one of Mandan’s veteran businesses, with the warehouse complex being built before the turn of the century.
Helen Wieland has conducted her first meeting as president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mandan Elks; she succeeds LaVern Haag. Other new officers include: Irene Thomas, vice president; Alma Stastney, secretary; and Myrna Kubista, treasurer.
Missouri Slope Wool Growers Association members loaded 50,000 pounds of their 1970 wool crop at the Mandan railroad depot this past week. The sheep ranchers from an eight-county area sold their crop to Valley City Hide and Fur Co. for nearly 43 cents a pound, with a half cent returning to the association. This was the second and final loading day at Mandan. More than 25,000 pounds had been shipped earlier in the summer.
Two Mor-Gran-Sou directors were given recognition for their many years of service at the cooperative’s annual meeting at New Salem. Receiving special honors were Theodore Hagerott, Mandan, and John Toman, Jr., Flasher. In other action, Helge Nygren was re-elected president, while Emil Riehl of Raleigh became the new elected vice president. The new secretary-treasurer is Lyle Hoerauf, Hebron.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Mrs. John E. Kapsner has received a telegram from the War Department this past week that her husband, Lt. Kapsner, has been missing in action in India since June 13. Lt. Kapsner, a B-24 pilot with the 14th Air Corps, was serving as operations officer at the time. Kapsner is the son of Mrs. E. J. Kapsner of Mandan. His widow is the former Lavina Kupper, also of Mandan.
Mrs. A. H. Wilkinson of Mandan has been informed by the War Department that her son, Lt. William T. Wilkinson, has been missing in the Southwest Pacific since the 24th of November. Wilkinson and seven other members of his crew were en route to Australia by plane for a rest leave and never arrived at their destination. Wilkinson is a 1939 graduate of Mandan High School and was a pilot in the Army Air Corps.
Frank E. Hudson, Mandan postmaster since 1933, has announced his retirement due to poor health. Mrs. Mary E. McCormick has been named the acting postmaster.
The Mandan Transfer Company, one of the pioneer business firms of Mandan, has discontinued it operations, according to directors F. A. Sommerfeld and Paul Mueller. The company has been in Mandan for more than 30 years, and, in addition to a general transfer and dray business, has supplied homes and business places of the city with fuel and ice.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“After more than 70 years in the planning and despite a last minute attempt from anti suffragists to block the ruling, the ratification of the federal woman’s suffrage amendment was completed on August 21, following the favorable vote of members of the Tennessee House, 50 to 46. The federal amendment had been ratified by 35 states up to April 1st, and Tennessee became the 36th state in the required three-fourths majority of states to complete the ratification. As a result of the new amendment, North Dakota women will now be privileged to vote in November for all candidates and on all questions.
“The marriage of Miss Doris Bloomer, for the past year a physical training instructor in the Mandan public schools, and Walter C. Tostevin, secretary of the Pioneer Publishing Company, took place at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Bloomer, in the presence of 50 guests. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Tostevin, and served during the war -- as did the bride -- and has been connected with the Pioneer newspaper.
“Funeral services were held for John Tavis, 67, of Glen Ullin, one of the pioneers of western North Dakota. He was born in Westphalia, Germany, coming with his parents to America in 1869 and settling in Morton County in 1888. He served as mayor of Glen Ullin for many terms and was a member of the school board. Survivors include his wife, nine children and three brothers.
“Anton Klier and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Grund and their son, Rudolph, arrived this morning to make their home in Morton County. They are natives of Karlspad, Germany, which was formerly Austrian territory. Mrs. Peter Herman and Mrs. Phil Bergen are sisters of Anton Klier and have not seen each other for 67 years. The sisters are coming to Mandan this evening on the No. 4 train, after which a family reunion will be held at the August Herman home on Sixth Ave. N. W. The men were drawn into the Austrian army during the Great War and have many tales to tell of the past few years.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wed., Aug. 21, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.
“At Lang’s Store: Jelly glasses, 40 cents a dozen; Rio. coffee, 22 cents per pound.
“Dr. Read has announced the arrival of a new democrat baby last week at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Pat Tobin.
“Perhaps the proudest man in town on Monday was former mayor Louis Hill when Dr. Read reported the arrival of a daughter at his home.
The apportionment of the state tuition fund, made August 19, was $69,504.94 or $1.01 per capita, the total state school population being 63,766. Morton County, with 1839 pupils of school age, gets $2,004.51.
“Mr. Prentice insists that the Pioneer did him an injustice last week in stating that it was he who ran over Dr. Read and his bicycle. Mr. Prentice admits that it was his horse but says someone else was the rider.
“The transformation of the Emerson Institute into two commodious school rooms is progressing rapidly and, in all likelihood, the rooms will be ready for occupation on Sept. 2., the first day of school. The newly acquired rooms will be used for the little tots in the first and second primary grades to be presided over by Miss Van Duyn and Miss Corbin. The board of education may designate the new school building as “Emerson School.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!