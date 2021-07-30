Diane Boit: Mandan celebrates their governor nominee, 1896

100 Years Ago – 1921

“The era of signboards along highways is advancing with increased motor traffic. Two new signs have been placed on the through highway, both east and west of Mandan, by the local Town Criers Club and the Commercial Club. Each large sign states: “Howdy, Stranger. This is Mandan ‘Where the West Begins.’ And where the speed limit is ‘Careful!’ ”

“A big Hudson Super-Six touring car, owned and driven by Charles Winters of Mandan, caught fire from a leaking gasoline pipeline on Saturday night, at a point a few miles out of Mandan, and was completely destroyed by fire. Some say the glow from the blaze could be seen from the edge of the city limits.

“August Neuberger of Mannhaven was brought to the city this morning and entered the Deaconess hospital for treatment of injuries received when a team he was driving ran away. Neuberger jumped from the wagon into a barbed wire fence, cutting his face severely and dislocating an ankle.