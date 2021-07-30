Diane Boit: Mandan celebrates their governor nominee, 1896

25 Years Ago – 1996
Another 43 people, on top of the 20 laid off earlier in the year, have lost their jobs at Mandan’s Heartview after the closure of its inpatient and detox services, according to executive director, Al Gillette. During the 1980s, Heartview had more than 100 staff members, but, since 1988, has experienced continued staff reductions, resulting in only eight people to staff the entire day treatment center. The cost cutting actions are a result of changes in insurance coverage called Managed Care, designed to cut medical costs by exchanging in-person services to outpatient treatment. The Mandan Heartview Foundation was established in 1964.
Temps recorded Tuesday, July 30 a high of 81 degrees; 49 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The Circle Foods gang, coached by Don Heck, claimed the 1971 PeeWee tournament championship in Mandan this week by defeating Ohm’s Café, 2-0. The champions include: Jim Goldade, Arnie Heck, Gary Peightal, Bill Schmidt, Gene Kostelecky, Ernie Smith, Monte Butler, Clayton Claypool, Tom Goldade and Brent Schlittenhart.
Leonard Haider has been named Jaycee of the Month for June, according to Mandan Jaycee President, Norm Eggers. Haider was sited for his outstanding work as grounds chairman during the Jaycees Rodeo over the Fourth of July weekend.
Dr. Richard Wirtz, Mandan dentist, has been elected president of the Mandan School Board, succeeding William R. Russell. John Niles was elected vice president. Reelected were Douglas Walery as treasurer, and Gordon Berge, board clerk. Russell has served for the past 21 years and has been the president since 1956; he has chosen not to seek reelection in 1972.
Trucks can be seen dumping rock in the Missouri River to form a 900-foot dike which has been designed by the Corps of Engineers to protect Bismarck’s water plant intake facilities and stabilize the Missouri River, north of the Memorial Bridge. The rock dike will curve the stream flow past Bismarck and will operate in conjunction with the dike already in place south of the Memorial Bridge.
Funeral services were held in Washington, D.C., this past week for former North Dakota Senator Gerald P. Nye, 78, who served 18 years until replaced in the 1944 elections by Democrat Quentin Burdick. Nye was appointed to the Senate by Governor A.G. Sorlie in 1923 following the death of Senator Edwin Ladd in the previous year.
75 Years Ago – 1946
News of the first report of the 1946 wheat being harvested and marketed this year came to the Pioneer office today when Frank Suchy, farmer south of Mandan, brought a load of grain to the Slope Grain & Feed Elevator in Mandan. The wheat, dark northern, was top grade, testing 60 pounds to the bushel. Suchy estimates that the yield on that field will amount to 15 and 20 bushels to the acre.
Anton Stasney, farmer south of Mandan, also brought in wheat weighing from 62 to 68 pounds per bushel to the Mandan Farmers Elevator this week. He says that his crop will average 15 bushels to the acre. Frank Smith, another farmer near Mandan, brought in a load of barley, averaging nearly 45 bushels to the acre and weighing 50 pounds to the bushel.
Births announced this week: girls were born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Kautzman, to Dr. and Mrs. Anton Braxmeier, to Mr. and Mrs. George Klesalek, and to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Boehm, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Chester Toepke, New Salem, and to Mr. and Mrs. Alex Fergel and Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hersch, both of Shields. Boys were born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Johnson, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Novotony, Judson; to Mr. and Mrs. George Hoffman, Fort Rice; and to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Eckroth, Flasher.
One of Mandan’s oldest business landmarks changed hands this week with the announcement by J.R. Fitzsimmons of the sale of the O’Rourke- Fitzsimmons grocery store, 104 East Main St., to E.C. Oster and Ralph C. and John V. Brown. Mr. Fitzsimmons, nephew of the store’s founder and connected with the business for 35 years, will now devote his time to his farming and cattle interests and to his work as county commissioner and chairman of the county board. The store will be closed for 10 days for remodeling.
Both Bismarck hospitals have been closed to regular visitors to help check the spread of Infantile paralysis as two more cases, one from New Salem and the other from Bismarck, have been reported. The cases here bring to 19 the number of polio victims in North Dakota since Jan. 1, most of them occurred in recent weeks.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“The era of signboards along highways is advancing with increased motor traffic. Two new signs have been placed on the through highway, both east and west of Mandan, by the local Town Criers Club and the Commercial Club. Each large sign states: “Howdy, Stranger. This is Mandan ‘Where the West Begins.’ And where the speed limit is ‘Careful!’ ”
“A big Hudson Super-Six touring car, owned and driven by Charles Winters of Mandan, caught fire from a leaking gasoline pipeline on Saturday night, at a point a few miles out of Mandan, and was completely destroyed by fire. Some say the glow from the blaze could be seen from the edge of the city limits.
“August Neuberger of Mannhaven was brought to the city this morning and entered the Deaconess hospital for treatment of injuries received when a team he was driving ran away. Neuberger jumped from the wagon into a barbed wire fence, cutting his face severely and dislocating an ankle.
“More than 150 members of the Mandan Elks Lodge No. 1256 and the visiting Elks from Bismarck made merry at a picnic held last weekend in the park at the west end of the Second Crossing. Fried chicken and roasted sweet corn in abundance fortified the antlered herd for an outdoor baseball game between the married Elks and the single Elks. Mike Mulready, twirling the padded sphere for the single men, had the married bucks swinging wildly most of the time, while Harvey Williams, heaving for the ‘benedicts,’ did the best he could. The single men won the game, 16-5, after the married men gave it up at the end of the fifth inning. However, the married heavies got their revenge later when they pulled the single men all over the lot in a tug-of-war.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 77 degrees above zero.
“Businessmen and citizens, in fact, everybody in Mandan, were full of enthusiasm this week when news was telegraphed from the Republican convention in Grand Forks that our own Frank A. Briggs is their candidate for governor of the great commonwealth of North Dakota in this fall’s elections. This announcement called for a big celebration, and townsfolks wasted no time in making plans for Mr. Briggs’ arrival in his hometown.
“It was arranged that the train should arrive in Mandan at dusk, for the prominent features of the jollification was to be the booming cannon, bonfires, fireworks and a torchlight parade, which required darkness to add grandeur to the occasion. As soon as the train entered the city limits of Mandan, the band began to play “Home Sweet Home,” a signal to everyone to add their cheers of welcome.
“The view from the train, as it passed through the yards to the Mandan depot, was a grand one. As the train slowly approached the depot’s platform, one could hear hurrahs from a thousand throats, whistles blowing, bells ringing, and see bonfires at short distances apart from the Merchants block on East Main Street to the Hager block, west of the InterOcean Hotel. Strings of Chinese lanterns had been strung the whole length of the depot platform and extended on both sides of the roadway leading to the hotel. Scores of more lanterns were also hanging in the surrounding trees. The sight was magnificent!
“Alighting from the train, Mr. Briggs, accompanied by Mayor Pilcher, city and county officers, prominent businessmen and clergy, was escorted in a parade to the bandstand, opposite Stark Avenue (Collins Avenue), while the band was given a place on the second-floor balcony of the Union Hotel, directly opposite the bandstand. After numerous speeches of praise, Mr. Briggs stood at the railing, looked down upon the surrounding crowd, thanking everyone for this special homecoming, and then said, “If I never reach the governor’s chair, the honor accorded me this evening by the citizens of Mandan tonight is honor enough for me.”
“The evening concluded with a ringing speech from Attorney Shaw, plus more responding hurrahs and music.”
