Diane Boit: Mandan celebrates 'Dr. Wheeler Week,' 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
The Mandan Chiefs were defeated by Dickinson, 6-5, in 11 innings this past weekend at the State Class A Legion Baseball tournament held at Williston, ending Mandan’s three-year championship run. In Friday’s opening round, West Fargo defeated Mandan, 19-8, but the Chiefs returned the following day to beat Minot, 10-6. The Chiefs, coached by Owen Stockdill, ended their season with a 25-37 overall record.
Funeral services were held this week for Christopher Boehm, 72. Boehm graduated from Mandan High School in 1943 and then enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, serving for 22 years, retiring in 1965. He taught social studies at the State Industrial School for the next 20 years, retiring in 1985. He was a member of the Mandan Golf Association and was its president for two terms. He was also a member of the Mandan Elks, the American Legion, NDEA and the Teachers Retirement Association. Survivors include his wife, Elsie; two sons, two daughters and their families; and one brother.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Aug. 6: a high of 78 degrees; 56 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The month of July in the Mandan area was the coldest month on record since 1915. The average mean temperature was only 66.2 degrees, 5.5 degrees below normal. On July 29, the temperature nosedived to a record 35 degrees, resulting in frozen gardens in the Bis-Man area. Temps of 90 degrees are predicted for this week.
Christ Assel is the new president of the Mandan Lions Club, succeeding Lewis Shaw. An employee of Cloverdale Foods, Assel is a graduate of Mandan High School and is a member of Christ the King parish, the Elks, Knights of Columbus and the Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club.
“Dr. Wheeler Week” was celebrated at the end of July in recognition of Wheeler’s 39 years as a practicing physician, who’s credited with delivering more than 6,000 babies in the Mandan area. “Wheeler Week” buttons were distributed throughout Mandan and could be seen on the clothing of the more than 500 people who attended a reception and banquet held at the Mandan Elks ballroom, honoring the doctor and his wife, Avanelle.
Although Wheeler’s primary contribution to the Mandan area is in medicine, he has pursued many other interests as an outdoorsman, according to Del Skjod, manager of the Mandan Chamber of Commerce. “And everyone recognizes Doc Wheeler walking down our streets,” Skjod said. “He’s the only physician in the area, sporting a pencil-thin, black mustache and a bowtie.”
Dr. Wheeler and his wife greeted each of the guests as they entered the Elks ballroom for the evening’s banquet and program. The reception line moved along to the tune of “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” as the doctor was known in his younger days, as an expert at the Charleston, a dance step popular when that song was written in 1925.
Dr. D. A. Carlsen emceed the evening’s program, introducing speakers who bestowed numerous awards and citations upon the honored guest, including Wheeler being named the 46th ‘Commodore’ in North Dakota’s mythical Navy, an award created by Governor Guy in 1967 to honor persons who have contributed to North Dakota’s water resource development. Wheeler was also honored for his many years of active membership in the Izaak Walton League, and his work in fish stocking, pond aeration and waterfowl production. It was also noted that he still is an environmentalist who discourages the cutting down of trees and the draining the wetlands.
In conclusion, Dr. Wheeler was given a Safety-First Award for being one of the first to advocate the use of automobile seatbelts and devised his own, well before the general public decided it was worthwhile.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The Northern Great Plains Field Station weather observer reports that the mercury hit 105 degrees this week before damaging thunderstorms hit Mandan and Morton County. This is the highest figure since Aug. 5, 1941, when 109 was recorded. However, the all-time record high is still 115 degrees recorded on July 6, 1936.
Led by the ace batting eye of Rudy Crawford who gathered a homer, triple and a double during his six trips to the plate, the Central School Blues trounced the Syndicate Sluggers, 17-6, at the Sluggers’ diamond this week. Another homerun for Central was also batted in by Chuck Rosenau. Crawford pitched away only eight hits to the Sluggers. Umpires for the game were: J. Riedinger, G. Reidinger and L. Stumpf.
Earlier plans of the Mandan Civic league to hold a flower show this year have been withdrawn. Lack of rain in recent weeks, which has deteriorated flowers in many gardens, and the necessity of taking precautions in the event of a spread of the current polio epidemic, were the reasons given for the cancellation. The League had been reorganized this spring, after years of inactivity during the war years.
Births announced this week: sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Nick Bender, to Mr. and Mrs. John Brown; to Mr. and Mrs. Dwight McCone, all of Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Kinkle, New Salem. Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Osborn, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ripplinger and to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Siegfried, all of Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Emery Bethke, Judson.
A belated report of one more polio case this week, a 12-year-old girl from McClusky who was admitted to a Bismarck hospital on Tuesday, plus another new case in Fargo, has boosted North Dakota’s polio cases to 81.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“For Rent: Four rooms upstairs on 3rd Avenue N. E. Lights, water and heat. $20 a month. See John Meizner.”
“Ole Syvrud has kept pace with the times and has installed a new Singer upholstering machine in his shop to handle extra auto repairing work, in addition to his regular shoe repair operation. He also announced that he’s taking orders for making new curtains on touring cars and will also repair any damaged ones.
Miss Monica Kupper, waitress at the Lewis & Clark Hotel, was injured this morning when she fell on one of the elevators of the building and was caught between the car and the floor. Both legs were badly bruised, but fortunately no bones were broken. She is receiving treatment at the Deaconess hospital.
“Under the direction of Supt. W. F. McClelland, the boys at the State Training School are at work building a new barn, just below the current structure. After the concrete foundation is laid and the piers are set for the pillars, the boys will concentrate on the actual building of the barn which will be 50 x 90 feet in size and 55 feet high. The finished building will feature stalls for 40 cows and eight horses. The loft of the new barn will also be used temporarily as a gymnasium until a new one is constructed, possibly next year. “Having the labor done by our own boys has enabled STS to keep this project within the budget allowed by the state,” said McClelland.
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, Aug. 6, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 84 degrees above zero.
“In the hurry of harvest, don’t forget to lay by some samples of grain for the upcoming Morton County Fair.
“Why are real estate agents like pianos? Because they are grand, square and upright, and if you invest in Mandan lots or Morton county lands, you are liable to become high-toned. See Joe Miller, land agent.
“Mandan is now without a dentist. Dr. King closed his office last Saturday and is busy packing up his effects for shipment to Wahpeton, where his son and daughter are to enter the Methodist university.
“On Saturday, the InterOcean hotel was sold at public sale by order of the district court and was purchased by Mr. W. S. Barrows for $5,250. In a few days, the bill of sale will be brought before the court for confirmation.
“Attention: All persons having friends or relatives buried in Greenwood cemetery in lots, for which they have not paid, are requested to call on the association’s secretary, B. W. Shaw, at once. All persons having relatives buried in the ‘streets’ of the cemetery, are requested to have the bodies removed without delay and buried in a lot designated by the association. If these matters are not attended to within a short time, the association will be leveling off such graves and treating them as if no graves ever existed. This action is taken in the interests of the legal lot owners. No one is to bury in the Greenwood cemetery without a permit from the secretary.”
