Diane Boit: Mandan celebrates 'Dr. Wheeler Week,' 1971

“Attention: All persons having friends or relatives buried in Greenwood cemetery in lots, for which they have not paid, are requested to call on the association’s secretary, B. W. Shaw, at once. All persons having relatives buried in the ‘streets’ of the cemetery, are requested to have the bodies removed without delay and buried in a lot designated by the association. If these matters are not attended to within a short time, the association will be leveling off such graves and treating them as if no graves ever existed. This action is taken in the interests of the legal lot owners. No one is to bury in the Greenwood cemetery without a permit from the secretary.”