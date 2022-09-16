Diane Boit: Mandan businessman murdered, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

Leingang Century Siding and Window celebrated its 20th anniversary this week with an open house at their showroom at 2601 Twin City Drive. The company began as a one-man operation in Mandan by Al Leingang in 1977, merging with Century Siding and Window in 1996. The business now has more than 60 employees, with showrooms in Mandan, Minot and Pierre, South Dakota.

Agnes Ellsworth of Mandan has been named Volunteer of the Week by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She helps the Salvation Army as a thrift store helper, rings the Christmas bells and volunteers at Mandan’s Medcenter One Care Center. Agnes was born and educated at Valley City and attended Salvation Army officers’ training in Chicago. She married Eugene Ellsworth in 1944, and together, were active in the local Salvation Army Corps for many years. The couple also farmed near Flasher for 47 years, retiring and moving to Mandan in 1993.

Mandan’s former Heartview building was sold this week to Southwest Key Program to become a center to treat at-risk or chemically dependent youth and their families. The nonprofit company, based in Austin, Texas, paid $1.4 million for the 88,000-square-foot building that encompasses an entire city block at 1406 2nd St. NW, plus two nearby parking lots. In 1996 the Heartview Foundation’s board of directors voted to close the 90-bed treatment center in Mandan, which had served more than 20,000 adults since opening in 1964.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Sept. 16: a high of 75 degrees; 51 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Longtime Mandan merchant, Harold Lawrence, 69, proprietor of Lawrence’s Men’s Wear, at the corner of Third Avenue Northwest and Main Street, was found dead late Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in the office at the rear of his store, an apparent victim of murder-robbery. According to Mandan Chief of Police George Doll and Morton County State's Attorney Lester Schirado, Lawrence was found strangled and bound, with a plastic bag over his head. Although no signs of a struggle were seen, the office safe had been emptied, along with the cash register at the front of the store. Several suspects are being sought for questioning.

Born in Iowa in 1903, Lawrence and his parents arrived the following year in Mandan where he was educated in the Mandan schools. After attending college in Madison, Wisconsin, he returned to Mandan and was employed at the Spink and Agnew Men’s Clothing Store, 320 W. Main St., which he later purchased. Lawrence was the sole proprietor and never had any employees. A frugal man, he rarely had more than one aisle lighted in his crowded store which contained high stacks of merchandise. Several suspects are being sought for questioning.

Funeral services for Lawrence were held at the First Presbyterian Church, where he had served on the Board of Trustees for many years. The pallbearers were business associates: Ernie George, Bob Sylvester, James Hanson, Joe Schaaf, Gene Helm and Tony Braxmeier. The lone family survivor is his widow, the former Francis Loomis who he married in 1940 at Fargo. Burial was in the Union Cemetery, alongside his only son, who died in an automobile accident near Carson in 1964, at age 21.

As of 2022, no one has been charged for the murder of Harold Lawrence.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Class officers for the upperclassmen of the 1947-48 school term have been elected at Mandan High School. President of the 1948 senior class is Ray Rolshoven, with Patricia West and Jacqueline Craychee as vice president and secretary-treasurer, respectively. The juniors elected Phil Brown as their president, with Robert Olson, vice president, and Betty Strand, secretary-treasurer. The sophomore’s president is Robert Schempp with Loretta Frank, vice president, and Sally Peters, secretary-treasurer.

This week’s Pioneer newspaper featured a truck loaded with 205 bushels of wheat, valued at $500, from the Red River Valley. In comparison to past years, this same load would have been worth only $67.50 in 1932. Just 12 years earlier, in 1920, a farmer would have received $475. However, the biggest payout came from the World War I years, when the 205 bushels would have been valued at $640, in 1917.

Leo Braun defeated Joe Gold last weekend to claim the city golf championship title. Play finally ended after 37 holes of changing leadership. The two were tied at the end of 36 holes, with Braun finally emerging the winner in the 37th hole. Braun turned in a score of 153 to Gold’s 151. Charles F. Ellis won the consolation honors.

Bulldozers, graders and other heavy dirt moving machinery, working on the new Highway 10 being constructed from Mandan and westward, have now passed Ninth Avenue Northwest and are gnawing away at the hill just west of the viaduct where the new highway will connect with Mandan’s new Main Street. When completed, through traffic will go directly west out of Mandan on Highway 10. Sixth Avenue Northwest, which is still part of the federal highway system, will no longer carry the majority of the Main Street traffic.

Births announced this week: Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Dworshak, to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Doll, to Mr. and Mrs. Herb Husfloen, to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Kautzman, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hoger, Judson; to Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Hein, New Salem. Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Luke Steckler, to Mr. and Mrs. Pete Heck, to Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Rask, to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Anderst, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Gus Permann, to Mrs. and Mrs. Leo Doll, Glen Ullin; to Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Gustin, Flasher; to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kaelberer, New Salem.

News from Washington, D.C.: The first two ships, returning America’s war dead, are scheduled to reach the United States in October. No others will be arriving this year. More than 3,500 bodies of servicemen will be brought home aboard the first vessel at San Francisco about Oct. 10.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Mandan motorists, businessmen and citizens are up in arms today over the exorbitant fines being levied on the part of Justice G.L. Olson and Policemen Bob Huff and Archie Reynolds. Although not objecting to the fines for speeding within the city limits, they are as mad as a 'wet hen' over the recent fining for automobiles not having tail lights. Farmers especially are complaining to merchants of being targeted and are threatening to go to Bismarck with their business. On Wednesday night 11 drivers were fined $10 each for non-working tail lights.

The only businesses benefiting from the policemen’s work, as a result of the arrests, are the local garages who have done a rushing business in tail lights. By dark, last evening, there wasn’t a tail light left in stock either in Mandan or Bismarck. According to rumors, Justice Olson receives a $3.95 legal fee from the fines of each person. However, the rumor has not been confirmed as the justice left for Fargo this morning on other business.

“Miss Eleanor Allen has opened a studio for piano pupils at her uncle’s home, J.D. Allen, 302 5th Ave. N.W.

“Fred Pulkrabek, 19, son of Joe Pulkrabek, is in critical condition with a broken pelvis and multiple internal injuries at Mandan’s Deaconess Hospital as a result of an accident at the Pulkrabek farm, south of Mandan. Pulkrabek was severely injured when the horse he was riding slipped and fell with his full weight on the rider and his saddle. Pulkrabek and his brothers have been operating the farm since his father retired to live in Mandan.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, the thermometer recorded 58 degrees above zero.

“Today’s flax is worth 82 cents in Mandan. Wheat: No. 1, 76 cents; No. 1 Northern, 74 cents.

“The new two-cent stamps will be green in color instead of carmine (bright red). Reason: green ink costs less.

“The many Mandan friends of Mrs. R.D. Hoskins of Bismarck, regret to learn that she injured her eyes a few days ago by an explosion of an incandescent lamp bulb. The latest news is that there’s no permanent injury.

“The recently incorporated village of New Salem has elected its first offices at an election held Monday. Elected were: F. Wiegmann, P. Blank, H.W. Mann, all for the board of trustees. Also elected were: Charles Waechter, clerk; Fred Leonard, marshal; A. Itrich, treasurer; and B. Lueder, assessor. New Salem now enjoys the distinction of being the only incorporated town in the state, west of Mandan.

“W.A. Lanterman, this week, has sold to Mr. D.L. Fairbanks of Vermillion, South Dakota, 6000 head of sheep and has also sold 1600 head of lambs to local parties.

“In a Letter to the Editor in the Bismarck Tribune, Asa Patterson says: ‘I’m glad the Northern Pacific has placed a watchman at the bridge to prevent people crossing to Bismarck after 6 o’clock. It will prevent those Mandan boys from coming over, monopolizing the attention of Bismarck’s young ladies to the detriment of home talent.’”