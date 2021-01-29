Diane Boit: Mandan business welcomes returning veteran, 1946

25 Years Ago – 1996
After 40 years in advertising sales, of which 21 were with the Finder and Mandan News, John Hermanson has retired from the sales staff at the Mandan business, based at 303 1st St. NE. Prior to joining the Finder sales force in 1975, Hermanson had worked for Meyer Broadcasting in Bismarck and then the Mandan Daily Pioneer. Hermanson’s wife, Donna, who was a dental assistant for Dr. Grunseth in Mandan, has also retired this month.
Friends and 1992 MHS graduates, Steve Russel, Brandon Ehlis and Jason Kihne, are co-owners of Mandan’s only fitness club, located at 308 West Main. In a 9,000 square foot area, Iron Image offers nautilus, free weights, cardiovascular machines, tanning booths, massage therapy, personal training and other exercise programs.
The Mandan Braves basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak this week with a 70-51 victory over Bismarck St. Mary’s which was followed with a 59-54 victory the next evening against Fargo North. Lance Geigle racked up 20 points in the game against St. Mary’s, followed by Eric Schmidt with 17. In the Fargo North game, Sam Pulles led the Braves with 24 points, followed by Geigle, 13. The Braves’ coach is Greg Limke.
Four Mandan High School students led their team to a second place finish in a speech tournament held at Dickinson State University. Jason Lord took first place in dramatic interpretation and in speech to entertain. Andrew Huovinen took a first in poetry interpretation, and the team of Kathy Friesz and Erika Lund took top honors in serious duo interpretation. In all, 13 schools and 190 students competed in the day-long event. Beulah High School placed first, followed by MHS, Dickinson High School and Trinity. Mandan’s coach is Pat Pins.
Temps recorded Monday, Jan. 29: a high of 13 degrees below zero; 25 below zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The Mandan Braves basketball team had an “off night” when playing against Minot this past week and fell to the Magi, 67-43. Jim Gronowski led the Braves with 17 points, followed by Chris Assel with 8. Tom Barsness led the way for Minot with 24 points. The defeat dropped the Braves to fourth place in the Associated Press polls, behind No. 1 unbeaten Fort Yates, then Jamestown and Fargo Shanley.
Ken Royse of Mandan is a regular on the fast-improving Montana State University wrestling team where the 134-pound sophomore has helped the Bobcats to a 4-1 dual meet record. He was also named the “most valuable wrestler” in the State Junior College Tournament last spring while wrestling for Bismarck JC.
The First National Bank of Mandan held its annual shareholders meeting his past week and re-elected directors of the board: R.E. Chase, W.T. Cummins, O.L. Harr, B. Jack Norby, J.C. Pfeiler, K.R. Porsborg, C.H. Walker and W.R. Tait. Others re-elected were: W.R. Tait, president; J.E. Noonan, vice president and cashier; and Jan M. Peterson, assistant cashier and agricultural representative. In addition, the board announced the promotion of two officers on the bank staff. Miss A. Irene Theisen, who has been with the bank since 1937, was promoted from assistant cashier and auditor to vice president; and James R. McFarland, who came to Mandan from Grafton in 1967, was promoted from assistant cashier to assistant vice president.
Arthur A. Link took the oath of office this week as North Dakota’s new Congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., from the new Speaker of the House, Carl Albert of Oklahoma. Link told Albert that he had also been a “Speaker” of the North Dakota House of Representatives during the 1965 legislative session. The two found they had something else in common. Link’s second name is Albert.
75 Years Ago – 1946
H.C. Kinzel, owner of Kinzel’s Service at 422 W. Main, has placed a large ad in the Daily Pioneer to welcome back former employee Al Ressler, who has returned home after being in the armed services for the past three years. Before entering the service, Ressler had been employed at Kinzel’s for 13 years as an experienced tire repairman. Mr. Kinzel says, “Phone #10 and say “Welcome back, Al.”
Pfc. Raymond Emter of Glen Ullin has returned to his home after his discharge from the Army at Fort Lewis, Washington. He had been in the service for 36 months, 31 of which were spent in the Pacific.
Cpl. Michael Schaaf, U.S. Marines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Schaaf of Glen Ullin, has arrived home after 41 months of service, 20 months of that time being spent overseas with the 2nd Marine Division. Cpl. Schaaf took part in the invasion of Tinian and Okinawa and was also stationed in Saipan and Nagasaki, Japan.
The Catholic church of New Salem was the recent scene of the wedding of Miss Jenny Mosbrucker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Mosbrucker, New Salem, and Nick Kuntz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kuntz, Flasher. The bride wore a white taffeta wedding gown with a floor length veil and carried a bouquet of pink and white carnations, a white prayer book and a sterling rosary. Her attendants were Miss Betty Kuntz and Miss Mary Mosbrucker. The bridegroom was attended by Peter Gerhardt and Joe Schaner Jr. The wedding dinner and supper were served at the New Salem Auditorium for about 100 people. During the day, the music was furnished by George Eckroth; the Tom Guttenburg orchestra provided music for the evening’s dance.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“At the courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 27, Miss Catherine Frances Rippel, south of Mandan, and Laurence Schmidt of Schmidt, were united in marriage by Judge B.W. Shaw.
“Harold, the oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Grosgebauer, living west of Mandan, was badly injured this week while chopping wood. The ax slipped from his hand and cut a big gash in his foot, requiring several stitches.
“John M. Renner, aged 21, son of Mrs. Ambrose Renner of St. Anthony, died a few days ago following a short illness with diphtheria in a Chicago hospital. The deceased had been attending the Conyne Electrical School since last fall. The remains arrived in Mandan last night, and funeral services will be held at St. Anthony.
“Plans are being prepared for a new Methodist church to be built this year on the site of the old structure, destroyed by fire a little over a year ago. According to the General Conference Board of the church, $15,000 has been appropriated toward the construction of a new church at Mandan. In addition, several thousand dollars have already been subscribed by local people, and it is believed construction will be completed before next winter.
“The Board of Administration in its annual report, given to the State Legislature today, recommends the abandonment of four of the state’s educational institutions. They recommend closing: the School of Science at Wahpeton; the Ellendale Normal school; the Mayville Normal school; and the Bottineau School of Forestry. According to board members, there was no special need for these four schools inasmuch as the curriculum was nearly a duplication of that offered by the University at Grand Forks and the Agricultural College at Fargo; and further, that the schools should be closed in the interest of economy and a savings of taxpayer dollars.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 11 degrees above zero.
“Candlemas day, Feb. 2, an ecclesiastical festival, very strictly observed by the Roman Catholic church, falls this year on Sunday, and, according to custom, the usual distribution of candles will take place at St. Joseph church on Sunday morning at the close of High Mass.
“A deputy U.S. Marshal surprised a number of wood rustlers at old Fort Lincoln a few evenings ago. Before being spotted, the deputy saw 14 men, along with their teams of horses and wagons, at work tearing wood from the old buildings. However, they all managed to escape except for one man, who, to avoid arrest, skipped out with the others, leaving his own team and wagon behind. The deputy is now in Mandan, waiting for the owner to call for his horses and wagon which contains a considerable amount of lumber.
“A dozen boys, comprising Mrs. E.C. Rice’s class in Christ Church Sunday school, were taken on Saturday as guests of their teacher, to view the sights of the state penitentiary at Bismarck. Accompanied by Mrs. Rice, the boys were driven there in a big bob-sleigh by Mr. Rice. At the penitentiary, the boys were on their best behavior and were shown everything and everybody of interest, including the warden who explained the workings of the place. After signing the visitor’s register, they all returned by sleigh to the Rice home in Mandan and were entertained at supper which was partaken with a relish that is only known to boys.”
