Diane Boit: Mandan business welcomes returning veteran, 1946

“Plans are being prepared for a new Methodist church to be built this year on the site of the old structure, destroyed by fire a little over a year ago. According to the General Conference Board of the church, $15,000 has been appropriated toward the construction of a new church at Mandan. In addition, several thousand dollars have already been subscribed by local people, and it is believed construction will be completed before next winter.

“The Board of Administration in its annual report, given to the State Legislature today, recommends the abandonment of four of the state’s educational institutions. They recommend closing: the School of Science at Wahpeton; the Ellendale Normal school; the Mayville Normal school; and the Bottineau School of Forestry. According to board members, there was no special need for these four schools inasmuch as the curriculum was nearly a duplication of that offered by the University at Grand Forks and the Agricultural College at Fargo; and further, that the schools should be closed in the interest of economy and a savings of taxpayer dollars.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“On Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 11 degrees above zero.