Diane Boit: Mandan Braves are state football champs, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

More than 33,800 tickets were quickly sold to area residents following the announcement by officials at the Bismarck Civic Center of upcoming concerts by the popular country-western singer Garth Brooks and his band, who agreed to perform “an unheard-of” four consecutive evening concerts at Bismarck. With ticket prices at only $18.50 each, all four concerts were quickly sold out. The concert grossed $997,000 in revenue, with the Civic Center receiving $341,000. On the side - $238,000 concert merchandise was sold, along with $100,000 in concessions. Mandan and Bismarck also benefited as “No Vacancy” signs appeared at all hotel rooms, and local restaurants hired extra staff to accommodate long lines of hungry people. Downtown stores and Kirkwood Mall were also filled with shoppers at pre-Christmas capacity.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 18: a high of 25 degrees; 18 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mrs. Clifford Feil and Mrs. Patrick Phillips, both of Mandan, have been named directors of next year’s Mandan Art Association’s 15th annual art show. Mrs. Feil is a Mandan kindergarten teacher and formerly was a high school and children’s art teacher in North Dakota and Montana schools and has demonstrated free hand textile painting at Mandan art shows. Mrs. Phillips has also exhibited paintings, with some pieces being displayed in the Else Forde Gallery in Bismarck and at Mandan Security Bank. One of her paintings received the Governor’s Choice award at the Bismarck Art Show. She is currently a pharmacist with the Q & R Clinic, Bismarck.

Randal Schmidt, the 22-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Anton Schmidt, has been named fire inspector for the city of Mandan. He is a 1968 graduate of Mandan High School and was recently discharged from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of sergeant, after serving four years, including one year in Vietnam. The fire inspector post is being financed through the Federal Emergency Employment Act.

Mandan High School senior Jeff Warren, son of Mr. and Mrs. Duncan Warren, has been selected to march in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and in the Roses Parade at Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. Warren was awarded the trips after being nominated by John Peffer, MHS band director.

Television’s “Bonanza” series has been canceled after 14 seasons; the last show is set for Jan. 23. NBC is also canceling two other shows, “Banyon,” a detective show set in the 1930s, and “Night Gallery.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Nov. 18: a high of 32 degrees; 24 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Climaxing their undefeated season’s record, the mighty Mandan Braves, coached by Johnny Mach, edged out the Grand Forks Redskins, 7-6, in the State Championship game held at the Athletic Field in Mandan. All the points were made in the first half, with Grand Forks claiming the first six. The Braves drove over for their touchdown in the second quarter after powering through the Redskin line, with successful throws from quarterback Ron Erhardt to Don Stumpf, Carl Laemmle and Bob Helbling, each alternating at carrying the ball, before Laemmle made the touchdown. Don Stumpf kicked the ball through the uprights which proved to be the precious winning point. The remaining two quarters were a constant battle of the defensive lines, but the score remained unchanged at the end of the fourth quarter, still 7-6, in Mandan’s favor. The victory was a sweet revenge for Mandan as the Braves lost last year’s championship game, 12-0, to Grand Forks.

Playing at the Mandan’s theaters are: “Bells of San Angelo,” starring Roy Rogers and his horse, Trigger, at the Palace Theatre. A new holiday movie, being featured at the Mandan Theatre is “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, little Natalie Wood, along with Edmund Gwenn as Santa Claus.

The marriage of Miss Mary Pesek, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gust Pesek, and Henry L. Laubner, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Laubner, all of rural Mandan, was solemnized Oct. 28 by Rev. O. O. Andvik at Mandan’s First Lutheran Church. Attending the bride were her two sisters, the Misses Adeline and Rose Pesek. The groom’s attendants were his brother, Lawrence Laubner, and Harry Stasney, a cousin of both the bride and groom. An evening reception for 150 guests was held at the Bohemian Hall, south of Mandan.

Births announced this week: Daughters born to Mr. and Mrs. Almont Femrite, to Mr. and Mrs. Wilmont Tausend, Mandan. Sons born to Mr. and Mrs. Burt Norton, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Klein, Glen Ullin.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 18: a high of 23 degrees; one degree above zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Poor weather and road conditions hampered the members of the Mandan Chapter of American War Mothers, who still collected $49 by selling the little blue flowers of remembrance for World War I veterans on “Forget-Me-Not” day, established in 1921 by Judge Robert S. Marx, an injured veteran, of Cincinnati, Ohio. More than 200,000 wounded World War I soldiers returned to the U.S., a number not seen since the Civil War, fifty years before. The states were unprepared to meet this tremendous need, so Judge Marx took up the call for veterans affairs and established the Disabled American Veterans organization.

“Miss Barbara Rothschiller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Rothschiller of the city, became the bride of Frederick Froelich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter B. Froelich, at an 8:30 a.m. service, officiated by the Rev. Fr. Clement at St. Joseph Church. The couple was attended by Jacob Rothschiller Jr., brother of the bride, and Anna Froelich, sister of the groom. A wedding dinner was served at the home of the groom’s parents on Fourth St. N.E.

“Mandan twins, Dorothy and Donald Peterson, children of Mr. and Mrs. E. W. Peterson, received a letter from President Harding this week in reply to one they had written upon learning their birthday occurred on the same day as the President’s, Nov. 2. In the letter, President Harding stated that, although he had received many letters from little friends all over the country, their’s was the only letter signed by twins, so he was 'doubly' appreciative of hearing from them. He signed his letter, 'Most Sincerely Your Friend.'

“News has been received of the passing of Mrs. Louis Boehm who died of hemorrhage following childbirth early Sunday morning, Oct. 29, at her home, three miles east of St. Vincent. Survivors include her husband and six children, the oldest being nine years old. The funeral and burial took place at St. Vincent.

Temps recorded Saturday, Nov. 18: a high of 44 degrees; 20 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, the thermometer recorded 44 degrees above zero; 23 degrees for the low.

“The citizens of Mandan were shocked at the news of Dr. Read’s death from blood poisoning at the Brainerd Hospital on Nov. 16. Although surgeons had amputated his arm above the elbow, the poison had already spread to other areas of his body, and he was unable to be saved. His body is being brought back to Mandan for burial at the Greenwood Cemetery, south of Mandan, following services at the Presbyterian Church. He was 39 years of age.

“The Board of Health has appointed Dr. W.E. Brown to temporarily assume the duties of the late Dr. Read.

“A trio of friends - W.V. Wade, P. Brickley and W. McIntyre- soon after rising yesterday morning, proceeded to the hotel’s saloon to enjoy an “eye-opener” and, as “chasers,” they asked for seltzer water. Among the bottles, stashed under the bar, was an unlabeled soda bottle containing ammonia for cleaning windows. The bartender, unaware of its contents, poured out ammonia instead of soda water “chasers.” The men then toasted each other and tossed off their drinks, followed by the “chasers.” Within seconds, there were loud calls for doctors and antidotes. Mr. Wade and Mr. Brickley swallowed but little of the stuff and were not much worse for their experience. However, Mr. McIntyre’s mouth and throat were badly injured and is now under the care of Dr. Brown who considers this case very serious.”