Diane Boit: Mandan boxer steals the show, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

The members of the 1997 Junior High All-State Band have been selected, with eight students representing Mandan Junior High, according to band director, Clark Talkington. Mandan’s entries are: Katie Wolf, clarinet; Deanna Wanner and Dana Halvorson, both on flute; Holly Sailer, alto saxophone; Matt Schanandore, trumpet; Miranda Bernhardt and Kim Borr, both on french horn; and Gabrielle Goter, baritone. All the students are eighth graders, except Halvorson who is in the seventh grade. Miranda Bernhardt was also selected for the “first chair” french horn position in the band.

Chosen by the Mandan Athletic and Recreation club as Athletes of the Month for January are: Rebecca Mastel of the Kachinas dance group; and Joey Schneider for swimming. February’s choices are Sheryl Kottsick for volleyball, and Jesse Beckler in wrestling.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 25: a high of 42 degrees above zero; 20 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

The Mandan Braves basketball team ended their season this week after being defeated by the Bismarck Demons, 58-43, who have now claimed the first spot in the Southwest Region Division. The Braves’ Ron Crouse was the only player in double figures for Mandan, ringing up 16 despite heavy defensive pressure from the Demons. After this final game, Mandan slipped to 4-17 overall and 3-8 in the region.

Mandan Junior High School principal Tony Engelhardt has been named to coach the Mandan American Legion baseball team for the 1972 season, according to Boyd Jaskoviak, chairman of the Gilbert S. Furness Post No. 40 baseball committee. Engelhardt’s coaching experience includes 16 years as head football coach at New Salem, along with six years as both basketball and baseball coach there.

“Mandan Sideglances” by Gloria Feickert: “A man who takes great pride in his work is Roger Boulter. He’s been washing dishes in Mandan restaurants for 26 years, 24 of them at the N.P. Lunchroom which closed in 1970. Since its closing, Boulter has worked at the Main Street Western Grill for the past nine months and is happy to still see many of his railroad buddies who come to eat there. Roger’s father, the late Henry Boulter, was an engineer for the N.P. Railroad for 49 years.”

75 Years Ago – 1947

It was a Mandan youth, Walter Siegel, who gave the packed house at the Memorial Building the thrill of the evening during this week’s boxing event, under the sponsorship of the Mandan Lions Club. Siegel, who landed the only KO of the night with his steady and fast punches, took out Johnny Burtles of Bismarck, during the first round of the evening’s five professional bouts. Siegel fought in the Golden Gloves tourney while serving in the Navy during World War II and demonstrated to everyone that his boxing skills had not diminished. In the middleweight title bout of the evening, clean-cut Ray Thomas of Omaha, Nebraska, easily won an 8-round decision over Dick Demaray of Bismarck. The bouts were staged by the local Lions as a benefit for the Mandan chapter of the Future Farmers of America. Admission costs were; General, $ 1.25; Reserved, $2.50; Student balcony, 65 cents.

There was only one mar to the evening’s fine boxing, occurring in a bout featuring Eddie Dinius of Bismarck and Johnny Dacotah of Fargo. Officials ruled that Dacotah laid down in the second round and purposely gave Dinius credit for a KO. Officials of the state boxing commission suspended their licenses and fined both men, $50 each.

A new auto supply store has opened at 112 East Main, the Midwest Supply Store. Proprietor is Henry Bertrams, who has for some time operated Henry’s Shoe Store. Associated with Bertrams will be James Malmgren, who was previously employed with the Western Auto Parts Company and the Hedahl Company.

Births announced this week: Girls born to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Gratz, Judson; to Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Weekes, Almont; to Mr. and Mrs. Emil Polensky, Flasher; and to Mr. and Mrs. R. V. Thorberg, Mr. and Mrs. George Haugarth, Mr. and Mrs. George Immel and to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Dervick, all of Mandan. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. O. Feland, Almont; to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Gartner, Fort Rice; to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Morman and to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Charvat, both of Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Upwards of 100 Masons and their ladies enjoyed the Valentine party given last week at the Masonic Hall which was attractively decorated with hearts of all sizes and colors. Music was furnished by the Mandan orchestra which included Norman Dybick, former xylophone player of the McKenzie Hotel orchestra. The heart theme was carried out in the refreshments, featuring heart-shaped cakes and brick ice cream with a heart-shaped center.

“The most severe winter storm of the season raged throughout Minnesota this week, before heading westward to the Bismarck-Mandan area where 30 mph winds packed another eight inches of snow onto the ground. Nearly all train service on every branch line in the state were halted once again due to snow blockades.

“Supt. McClelland of the State Training School took about 40 of the boys from the institution on a snow shoveling bee yesterday and, with the aid of several teams of horses, they cleared the road down to its original level into Mandan. When the boys reached the viaduct, they continued shoveling out the bad spots as far as the Deaconess Hospital in the west side of the city.

“With a one and a half ton Windsor four-wheel drive truck, carrying seven passengers, the Lewis & Clark taxi line drivers cleared the road from Mandan to Bismarck this morning, making the trip in about two hours. Shovels were used before the big truck was able to push through drifts, from six to eight feet deep. The crew turned around after reaching Bismarck and were followed by a line of automobiles hoping to reach Mandan before dark.

“Funeral services were held at St. Joseph Church for Mrs. Ellen McDonald, aged 80, considered to be the first pioneer woman to settle in North Dakota, west of the Missouri River. She was born in Ireland and came to the United States with her parents in 1850. After her 1865 marriage to John McDonald, the couple traveled to several sites in Minnesota and then to Burleigh, Dakota Territory, the future site of Bismarck. Five years later, 1879, they crossed the Missouri River and established a tree claim four miles south of the village of Mandan, breaking up and farming the land during the following year. Survivors include six of her seven children and twelve grandchildren; her husband John died in 1920. Final services for this pioneer citizen were not without hardships, as the road to the cemetery was so badly blocked with drifted snow that it was impossible to use automobiles. Mrs. McDonald’s coffin, along with the funeral cortege, resorted to using bobsleds pulled by horses in order to arrive at Union Cemetery for the graveside service.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, the thermometer recorded 8 degrees above zero.

“At 2 o’clock this morning, the city thermometers registered 24 below zero, the night was unusually still.

“Up to and including today, there have been 118 days of good sleighing this season.

“The social element in Mandan has been kept at a fever heat during the past week with more card parties being held in the days leading up to Ash Wednesday when such entertainment is halted.

“Edward Berkhe ran amuck of Chief of Police Clark last Saturday and was locked up for being drunk and disorderly and using abusive language. On Monday he was fined $20 and costs, and he’s now being allowed a few days of comfort in the city jail for liquidation of that fine.

“Mandanites are hoping for the arrival of a new oil inspector whose duties should include inspecting the quality of oil being used in our homes and businesses. When kerosene freezes in a cellar where potatoes and vegetables are being kept in good shape, it is proof positive that there is a great deal more water in the oil than there should be, and that is what’s happening at McGillic’s grocery store when a cold snap arrives. The Standard Oil trust can “water” its corporate stock if it wants to, but consumers object to the poor quality of oil that’s being distributed.

“On Wednesday evening, at the Taylor residence, Mr. and Mrs. John L. Bowers gave a card party, in honor of the birthday of the hostess, to a large number of young people and neighbors. The game selected for the evening was Hearts which was played until nearly midnight when refreshments were served. The best players proved to be Miss McDougal and Mr. John Thompson who carried off two very pretty heart-shaped boxes.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0