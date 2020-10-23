Diane Boit: Makelky receives WWII citation/medal from Russia, 1995

100 Years Ago – 1920

“Bring in your old hats. I’ll make them look like new. See Edna Moline, Parlor Milliner, 500 1st Street N.E.

“Last week, the high school’s student body voted and chose one of the thousands of suggestions for their new high school paper. The name chosen is “Spatternix” which will adorn the top of the first page of the four-page, four-column newspaper, to be published every other Tuesday. The paper is to be “full of pep” with a variety of high school news. The staff includes: Joseph Mutchier, editor; Margaret Reynolds, assistant editor; Lyle Grey, business manager; James Hansen and Robert Cummins, sports editors.

“Mrs. Levi Hunt of Flasher has received a telegram from the War Department regarding the arrival in New York of the body of her son, Horace Tanner, 23, who was killed near Le Mans, France, on June 9, 1919. As requested by the family, the body was removed from a cemetery near Le Mans and shipped to the United States. Tanner was inducted into service at Mandan in May 1918. His mother accompanied the body to Danville, Ill., site of the old family home for interment in the family burial plot there.