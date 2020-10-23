Diane Boit: Makelky receives WWII citation/medal from Russia, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
After returning to his Minot home following a reunion of the 95th Bomber Group of WWII, former Mandanite, Leo Makelky received a package mailed from Russia, containing a medal and citation commemorating his time in the Soviet Union as a member of a U.S. bomber crew in 1944. Russia and its president, Boris Yelstin, in observing the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II, is giving more than 700 medals to U.S. air crew members. Makelky was a ball turret gunner aboard a B-17 which flew from England to the Soviet Union with much needed weapons and supplies to the war-weary Russians. Makelky is a 1942 graduate of Mandan High School and joined the service in 1943. He is the only North Dakotan to receive the commemorative medal.
The 18th annual Polka Fest was held this past weekend at the Mandan Community Center where hundreds of area residents enjoyed dancing to polka music provided by seven area bands: the Bill Merck band, Minot; Victor Wald band, Napoleon; Chuck Kadrmas band, Dickinson; Bernie Stein Revue, Mandan; Rocky and His Happy Valley Gang, Glen Ullin; and Marv and The Moonlighters, Mandan.
The Mandan Braves basketball girls have defeated Minot, 77-57, to claim the Western Division title for the third straight year. Mandan’s top scorers: Jaye Amundson with a game high of 17 points, followed by Amanda Dietrich, 15; Jolene Gartner, 14; Mary Perizzo, 13; and Wendy Davis, 12. The Braves are 11-1 in the WDA, 14-2 overall.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Oct. 23: a high of 44 degrees; 31 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
More than 6,000 educators from across North Dakota arrived in Bismarck this week for the annual meeting of the North Dakota Education Association held at the Civic Center. Hundreds of Bismarck and Mandan residents provided rooms for the teachers in their homes for this biggest convention of the state. During the week, the teachers voted for NDEA’s new officers. Ardys Munson, Bismarck teacher, won a three-way race for president-elect. Other new officers are Bruce Schwartz, Watford City, as the northwest regional director, and Leland Fleischer, Mandan, the southwest regional director.
According to census officials, the official population of North Dakota for 1970 is 617,761, a 2.3% decrease from 1960. Mandan’s population stands at 11,093.
Robert E. Chase is the new president of the Mandan Hospital board of directors. Elected as vice president is Lewis Shaw; treasurer is Mrs. Veronica Stish; and reelected secretary is Mrs. J. W. Morrison.
Funeral services were held this past week at the Buehler Funeral Home for Attorney Maurice G. LaGrave, 50. He was born in 1920 to Mr. and Mrs. Grover LaGrave of New England and received his law degree from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. A veteran of World War II, LaGrave served with the U.S. Paratroopers from 1942 to 1945, serving in the European, African, and Middle Eastern theatres. He married Violet Stasney in 1942. Prior to opening his law practice in 1953, LaGrave served as a teacher and principal at the N.D. Industrial School near Mandan. He was a past commander of both the local American Legion post and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was also chairman of District 34 Republicans. In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons and their families; one sister; and his mother. Burial was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minnesota.
75 Years Ago – 1945
High school cheerleaders elected for 1945-46 are: Bob Fix, Don Hagerott, Virginia Ford and Irene Weinberger.
Fort McKeen has a new caretaker with the hiring of Isadore Smith who has moved into the lodge, replacing Mr. and Mrs. Justin Mousel. The Mousels left for Fargo where he has been employed by the Veterans Hospital.
The Mandan Eagles, Aerie No. 2451, has leased the Rowe building at the corner of West Main and Fifth Avenue Northwest, according to Lloyd Kirkeby, Eagles secretary. The new quarters will be completely renovated with the lodge occupying the ground floor and basement. Apartments on the second floor will remain.
William H. Helbling, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Helbling of Mandan, arrived here this week from Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, where he received his honorable discharge from the army after serving since August 1942. He was overseas 31 months as an automotive mechanic. His rating was Technician-Fourth Grade at the time of discharge.
Seventy percent of North Dakota’s 175,000 vehicles will be paying only a $3 fee to renew their licenses in 1946, resulting in a huge revenue shortfall for the State Motor Vehicle Department. Under N.D. law, the annual fees decrease by $2 as the car ages, from $20 to a minimum of $3. Since the war stopped production of new vehicles, most residents are still owning “old” cars, 1941 and older. In comparing 1941 to 1946, the total number of vehicles in the state decreased by 20,000 to 130,382. Fees collected also dropped, $1.3 million to $842,845.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Bring in your old hats. I’ll make them look like new. See Edna Moline, Parlor Milliner, 500 1st Street N.E.
“Last week, the high school’s student body voted and chose one of the thousands of suggestions for their new high school paper. The name chosen is “Spatternix” which will adorn the top of the first page of the four-page, four-column newspaper, to be published every other Tuesday. The paper is to be “full of pep” with a variety of high school news. The staff includes: Joseph Mutchier, editor; Margaret Reynolds, assistant editor; Lyle Grey, business manager; James Hansen and Robert Cummins, sports editors.
“Mrs. Levi Hunt of Flasher has received a telegram from the War Department regarding the arrival in New York of the body of her son, Horace Tanner, 23, who was killed near Le Mans, France, on June 9, 1919. As requested by the family, the body was removed from a cemetery near Le Mans and shipped to the United States. Tanner was inducted into service at Mandan in May 1918. His mother accompanied the body to Danville, Ill., site of the old family home for interment in the family burial plot there.
“At the home of her parents, Judge and Mrs. B. W. Shaw on Fourth Avenue Northwest, Miss Eleanor Shaw became the bride of Edwin E. Ricker, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Ricker of Bismarck. As the Lohengrin wedding march was played, the bride and groom and their attendants came down the stairs and took a place under a bower of ferns and autumn leaves where the ceremony was performed by Rev. Hugh H. Owen of the Presbyterian church. The bride was attired in white organdy and lace and wore a corsage bouquet of pink roses. Bridesmaid was Miss Cecile Porter, who wore a yellow organdy gown. Groomsman was Allen Pfenning.
“The bride was born and raised in Mandan, attended grade and high schools, graduating in 1915, and then attended the state university at Grand Forks. She had been employed for the past year at the State Bank of Morton County. The groom, born at Northfield, Minn., came to Mandan with his parents, graduating from Mandan’s high school in 1916. He enlisted in the National Guard and served at the Mexican border. Since then, he has been engaged in electrical construction work, presently employed with the Sanders Electric Co., Bismarck.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 60 degrees above zero.
“Everybody is talking about these delightful, brown October days.
“Mr. W. H. Avery, the piano tuner, was busy at work here on Monday.
“For a choice eating apple, buy the “Roman Beauty.” Only $3.50 a barrel at P. W. McGillic’s grocery.
“If the French law of forever suspending schoolboys from public schools, when they are caught using tobacco in any form, was put into force in the Mandan schools, some boys would be minus an education.
“Excavations are being made on the southwest corner of Dilworth Avenue (3rd Avenue NW) and Third Street for a residence for Mr. Lyman N. Cary. Mr. Cary purchased the Laffer residence which he will be moved in from the west end in a few days and then have it remodeled and made into a comfortable home.
“Observers can note strokes of enterprise by both the east and west end businessmen with the recent erection of two wind machines, one at each end of the business thoroughfare. Nearly opposite the Merchants block, an Eclipse windmill, with convenient pump and trough, has been fitted up so that farmers and others can water their horses comfortably. At the west end, opposite the passenger depot, Mr. McKendry has completed the erection of an Aermotor windmill, complete with force pump and trough. The old, unsightly pumps and troughs, erected for public use several years ago and which were frequently out of repair, will be dismantled.”
