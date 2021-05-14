Diane Boit: Local veterans starting airport and school, 1946

25 Years Ago – 1996
After 17 years of local ministry, Pastor James G. Kloster will bid farewell to Mandan at his final preaching service to be held at the American Lutheran Church, 1705 Sunset Drive, this coming Sunday. Pastor Kloster helped found the congregation in Mandan in 1992 and assisted in building it from five families meeting in a home to its growth of nearly 50 families. Pastor Kloster is a 1990 graduate of Luther Seminary, Minneapolis, and was in the first class of seminary graduates to be ordained in the just established American Lutheran Church. He is also a U.S. Army veteran and is a member of the Mandan American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Pastor Kloster and his family will be relocating to Fargo.
The first hole-in-one shot of the year has been struck by Tom Kuntz of Fort Yates, on Mandan’s Prairie West Golf Course. The feat, the third by Kuntz, occurred on the 174-yard, 12th hole. The ace shot was witnessed by Bill Gipp of Bismarck; Mike Swallow, Fort Yates; and Rick Tentis, Mandan.
Temps recorded Tuesday, May 14: a high of 75 degrees above zero; 48 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Funeral services were held at St. Gertrude’s Church at Raleigh for 20-year-old Pius L. Miller, Specialist Four, U.S. Army, who was killed in Vietnam on April 11. He was the son of Lambert R. and Regina (Ternes) Miller. The Vietnam War has taken the lives of 211 servicemen from the state, according to figures released by the N.D. Adjutant General’s office in Bismarck.
More than 300 Morton County students and their teachers attended the annual meeting of the Morton County Young Citizens League at the Mandan Memorial building and elected new officers for 1971. Elected were: Daniel Bird, president, St. Anthony school; Ernest Seeman, vice president, Custer school No. 2; and Sherry Plummer, secretary, Sunny school. State delegates are: Bonita Doll, Square Butte No. 1; Donna Nelson, Highland school.
Forty-two couples enjoyed an evening of dancing and dining at the Municipal Country Club when the Mandan Revelers group, with music provided by the John Peffer orchestra, met for the year’s final party. “Graduation” was the decoration theme, and invitations were in the form of a diploma. A “Class Prophecy” for each member was posted among the black and white decorations on the club walls. The arrangements committee was headed by Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Engebretson.
H.C. Schwab has been elected Commander of the American Legion Gilbert S. Furness Post 40 in Mandan. Other officers include Fred Conrath and Lyle Schmautz, first and second vice commanders; Duane Friedig, adjutant; William Krueger, finance officer, and Carl Keidel, chaplain.
According to Morton County Sheriff Ed Wingenbach, authorities are still investigating the tragic shooting, appearing to be a murder-suicide, in New Salem that claimed the lives of two men. Dead of gunshot wounds are P.A. “Tex” Goyne, 46, New Salem’s police chief since 1967, and George Picha, 56, a farmer from the Sweet Briar area. Goyne leaves a wife and five children; Picha’s survivors include two brothers, residing out of state. Goyne’s funeral services were at the Baptist Temple church; Picha services were at the Hoenig Funeral home.
75 Years Ago – 1946
At long last, Mandan is to have an airport. Two World War II veteran pilots, Jim Myers and Dick Baron, have leased about 50 acres, 1.5 miles east of Mandan on the north side of Highway 10, from Mrs. Blossom McGillic. The men have graded the land, removed trees and brush and have put the field in first class shape for local air service, to be known as the Missouri Valley Aviation School. Baron and Myers will offer flying lessons, give air rides, charter service and field dusting. On display is a brand new 1946 Aeronca plane; a side-by-side Taylorcraft is also being purchased at Bemidji.
Myers held the rank of captain in the Army Air Force and was a flying instructor for more than two years. Baron, who held the rank of First Lieutenant in the Army, did most of his flying in combat, from England over Europe, during the war. Both men are graduates of Mandan High School.
Cpl. George R. Ferderer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ferderer, rural Mandan, has arrived in the city by train after being discharged from the Army. He served for three years, three months.
Pfc. Joe Erhardt, 110 Eighth Ave. N.W., Mandan, has been discharged from the Army at the Separation Center at Ft. Lewis, Washington.
As of May 1, Morton and Burleigh counties are now under the Office of Price Administration rent control, according to J.S. Lamb, district director of the OPA federal office at Fargo. Housing rents in the area will be rolled back, or frozen, to amounts in existence as of March 1, 1945. Registration is required for all landlords in the two counties to ensure compliance. The ruling is a result of hundreds of complaints, received during the past six months, from tenants who claim their monthly rent doubled, and even tripled, since veterans began returning from overseas a year ago.
Births announced this week: sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Fitterer, Almont; to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Schlosser, to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Pope and to Mr. and Mrs. John Steiner, all of Mandan.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“The basketball championship banner arrived this past week for Mandan High School and will be displayed in the window at the Mandan Drug store for a few days before being placed on the wall at the school beside the similar banners which MHS has won in 1918, 1919 and 1920. The banner is made in the local school’s colors of maroon and gold, and is, by far, the handsomest of the four. It is three feet by six feet in size and is lettered as follows: “Mandan, Third District of North Dakota Basketball Champions, 1921.”
“Frank Pitzer, well-known merchant at Huff, and Miss Anna Ouren, who has been a schoolteacher in that vicinity, were united in marriage at the Lutheran parsonage in Mandan last week, Rev. C.J. Fylling officiating. Henry Ouren, the bride’s brother, and Miss Borghild Bendickson served as attendants.
“R.A. Middaugh of Morton County has received his appointment as State Fire Marshal, succeeding H.L. Reade who has held the position for the past eight years. A state fire marshal must be familiar with all the rules and regulations relating to fire prevention. Middaugh is a farmer, residing five miles west of the city, and is one of the strongest workers of the Townley Nonpartisan crowd in Morton County. Therefore, he is well qualified.
“County engineers have begun survey work on the road leading from the city of Mandan to the new Missouri River bridge, under construction. The extreme west point of the concrete approach to the bridge, as called for in the contract, will stop 12 feet in the air, and it devolves on Morton County to build a grade up to this approach.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, May 14, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 68 degrees above zero.
“Dr. Stark reports the arrival of twins at the home of W. Bahr, Glen Ullin, last Saturday.
“At the adjourned meeting of the board of education held last night, Will H. Seitz, the current principal, was re-engaged for another year at a salary of $1,000.
“George Kemper is very busy in the windmill business. He has completed the erection of mills for W.A. Lanterman and Alex Lund and has contracts to put up mills for A. Bartlett and C.A. Kinney.
“The city council met in adjourned session at the City Hall on Monday night. Business was begun promptly, and roll call showed the mayor and all the aldermen present- even Alderman McCormick of whom it is said he preferred to stay at home and still earn a dollar from the city, rather than take his regular run and earn four or five times that much from the railroad company as a freight conductor. But… he had his constituents to serve.
“There was a larger lobby than usual present. After the meeting was over, one of the lobbyists was asked the why and the wherefore of such a large attendance. He replied, 'We came to hear McCormick say no.'
“There was one peculiar feature about the lobby present at the city council meeting. It consisted mainly of those who have little interest in the general welfare and building up of Mandan. The real taxpayers present could be counted on the fingers of one hand.”
