Diane Boit: Local veterans starting airport and school, 1946

75 Years Ago – 1946

At long last, Mandan is to have an airport. Two World War II veteran pilots, Jim Myers and Dick Baron, have leased about 50 acres, 1.5 miles east of Mandan on the north side of Highway 10, from Mrs. Blossom McGillic. The men have graded the land, removed trees and brush and have put the field in first class shape for local air service, to be known as the Missouri Valley Aviation School. Baron and Myers will offer flying lessons, give air rides, charter service and field dusting. On display is a brand new 1946 Aeronca plane; a side-by-side Taylorcraft is also being purchased at Bemidji.

Myers held the rank of captain in the Army Air Force and was a flying instructor for more than two years. Baron, who held the rank of First Lieutenant in the Army, did most of his flying in combat, from England over Europe, during the war. Both men are graduates of Mandan High School.

Cpl. George R. Ferderer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ferderer, rural Mandan, has arrived in the city by train after being discharged from the Army. He served for three years, three months.

Pfc. Joe Erhardt, 110 Eighth Ave. N.W., Mandan, has been discharged from the Army at the Separation Center at Ft. Lewis, Washington.