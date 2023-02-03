25 Years Ago – 1998

As in past years, the Morton County Commissioners used their first meeting of the year for their annual election of officers. This year’s chairman is 16-year member, Ray Knoll, replacing Henry Gustin. Vice chairman is Matt Erhardt. Other commissioners at the meeting were: Richard Bendish and Tony Schirado.

Brianna Baird, daughter of Phil and Aneta Baird of Mandan, has been chosen, from 22 contestants, as the 1998 Winter Daze Snow Princess at the annual pageant held in the Mandan High School Auditorium. Along with her tiara, the new princess received a pageant sash and a $100 savings bond.

Four Seasons Floral, 322 W. Main St., officially closed its doors Jan. 19, a casualty of the 1996 Main Street Reconstruction project. Mike and Jean Stensrud purchased the shop from Jim and Jan Heck in October 1994.

The Budget Home Furnishings store opened Jan. 1 at 1702 E. Main St. in Mandan, the location formerly occupied by Ron Brown Furniture. Partners Michael Conlon, Fargo, and Tim Conlin, Williston, purchased the Ron Brown store on July 31 from Denise Brown who’s been operating both the Bismarck and Mandan stores since the death of her husband in 1994. Mandan’s Ron Brown Furniture store opened in 1979.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 3: a high of 29 degrees; 10 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Northwestern Bell Telephone has named G.R. Kostelecky of Dickinson as manager of its Mandan exchange, replacing former manager, Fred C. Hirsch who will be the repair service foreman of the Bismarck-Mandan exchange. Kostelecky began with Northwestern Bell in 1966 at Emerado, moving to Dickinson in 1968. Hirsch began work at Northwestern Bell in 1951 as an installer in Bismarck.

Members of the Mandan Revelers dinner-dance club attended a “Hijacked” party at the Mandan Country Club this past weekend. Committee members, chaired by Mr. and Mrs. Pat O’Neil, greeted guests in army fatigues, bars on the porch windows of the club, a thatched hut cantina and palm trees to represent the décor of a prison camp in Cuba. The Gene Senger orchestra provided the evening’s dance music.

The youngest member of the North Dakota Legislature, Alvin Royse, R-Mandan, observed his 23rd birthday on Jan. 29 at his desk in the House of Representatives, where he was recognized as the youngest Republican ever elected to the Legislature. The Democrats’ record holder is Scott Anderson, elected to the House from Stutsman County at age 21. In his free time, besides teaching an economics class one night a week at Bismarck Junior College, Royse is taking 12 hours of graduate study from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.

A cease-fire in Vietnam went into effect on Saturday, Jan. 27, marking the end of a war that has dragged on for 20 years, during the terms of four U.S. Presidents- Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. The Ministers of the United States, North and South Vietnam and the Viet Cong signed the historic Vietnam peace agreement in Paris. The first prisoners of war are expected to arrive in the United States by the middle of February.

Temps recorded Saturday, Feb. 3: a high of 44 above zero; 21 above for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

If the groundhogs in the Mandan area were out testing the weather on Feb. 2, they didn’t stay long. At 8 a.m. the mercury was still close to 8 degrees below zero. However, bright sunshine did cast well-defined shadows, sufficient to scare the weather prophet back into his den for another six weeks of winter.

Arthur Olson, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Art Olson, has been presented the highly coveted Ad Altare Dei award, a distinctive award given to Catholic Boy Scouts. The gold cross medal, held by a ribbon of yellow, red and blue stripes was awarded following Sunday services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The award is given to scouts who have served 250 hours at the altar during Mass or other services and can explain parts of the Mass and give Latin responses. Arthur is a member of Boy Scout Troop 51, is a Star Scout, has earned 12 merit badges and is also the salutatorian of the 1947 eighth grade graduating class at St. Joe’s parochial school.

Wilbur Wright, age 76, died on Jan. 30. Together, he and his brother Orville built and successfully flew the world’s first motor-operated airplane in 1903 at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and were also the first to invent aircraft controls, making fixed-wing powered flight possible. Orville died in 1912 at age 45 from typhoid fever.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Barth, to Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Steckler, and to Mr. and Mrs. V.C. Swanson, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Knoll, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Hermes, Glen Ullin, and Mr. and Mrs. Reinhold Stern, New Salem.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 3: a high of 5 degrees; 28 below zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“With a near blizzard swirling the snow into new drifts and cutting visibility to near zero on Friday, Feb. 2, Ground Hog Day, there wasn’t a trace of a shadow, until 10 o’clock when the sun bore through the white, misty haze. Some firm believers in the Ground Hog declare it’s about a 50-50 split- thus, it will be an early spring.

“Twin girls were born to Atty. and Mrs. John F. Sullivan of Mandan on Sun., Jan. 28, at Minneapolis, while on a weekend trip to visit with friends and relatives.

“The final marks for the high school’s first semester, which ended Friday, Jan. 29, were announced after report cards were issued. The semester’s highest honors were all held by girls. Leading the senior class were Margaret Stein, Josephine Zahn and Marie McGinnis; for the juniors- Lillie Christenson and Eva Collis; sophomores, Alice Wilkinson and Rose Hopfauf; and the freshmen, Marie Larson and Katherine Stephens.

“Father Raphael Schafer, a brother of Phil Schafer of this city, arrived in Mandan on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, from Europe and will be visiting this community for an indefinite period. Fr. Schafer has been in southern Russia for a number of years and has spent considerable time in Germany, Poland and Austria.

“Inmates at the state penitentiary at Bismarck gave $50 of their hard-earned savings to purchase floral tributes for the funeral of former warden Frank J. Talcott of Fargo, who died in Bismarck. The sum was saved from their labor, at 25 cents an hour, at the twine plant.

“For the first time in the history of Morton County, women have been members of a district court jury. The six men and six women, including brother and sister, William Cummins and Mrs. W.T. Hecker, deliberated 10 hours before reaching a guilty verdict in the case of Chris Bauer vs the National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh. Other women on the jury were Mmes. H.C. Schulte, George Brown, Charles Rowe, T.J. Kasper and F.G. Tharp. Miss Mable Ford was also impressed into service as the first woman bailiff in the history of the district court. She escorted the women members to the Lewis & Clark hotel for dinner and supper, vigilantly guarding them against discussion of the case.” (Apparently, the men didn’t need watching.)

Temps recorded Saturday, Feb. 3: a high of 10 degrees below zero; 25 below zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, the temperature was 32 degrees above zero.

“It is learned that Governor Briggs is rapidly improving in health at the pulmonary sanitarium in San Gabriel, Calif., and is receiving medicated air treatments which, along with the warm climate, is doing a world of good.

“The Beaudoin Bros. have placed in their barbershop an acetylene light and have removed their kerosene lamps. It is cheaper than coal, oil, gas or electricity and gives a much better, clearer light. The machine used is the 'Eagle' automatic generator.

“Out at Christina’s mine, south of Mandan, the chunks of coal are so big that a derrick is needed to lift them into the wagons. It is an easy job to get a chunk to exactly fit almost any wagon. However, furnace doors are usually not big enough to take a wagon load. Therefore, the chunks must be broken up before being loaded.

“Officers of the William T. Sherman post of the Grand Army of the Republic No. 10 of Mandan were installed on Saturday last as follows: Commander, George W. Harmon; senior vice commander, Thomas Conroy, junior vice commander, James Flanagan; quartermaster, Thomas Utley.”