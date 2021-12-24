Diane Boit: Lady Elks entertain 114 at Christmas party, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996

Cass Clay Creamery Inc., 701 West Main St., has announced the promotion of Rick Gardner to branch manager of its Mandan Division. Gardner succeeds Don Lauf who is retiring Dec. 31. A native of LaMoure, Lauf has spent 43 years in the dairy industry and has been the branch manager in Mandan since 1986.

Dave Ressler, owner of Ressler Chevrolet Inc. in Mandan, has spread $975 in Christmas cheer to the North Dakota 4-H Foundation due to $25 being donated for each of the 39 new and used cars sold during one week in November.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 24: a high of 9 degrees below zero; 22 below zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

The Mandan Lady Elks met this week for their annual Christmas dinner party with 114 members present. Mrs. Leo Makelke played Christmas carols for group singing, followed by a gift exchange and playing of cards. Door prize winners were Mrs. Jack Koch and Mrs. Leo Ferderer, and free dinners were won by Mrs. James Miller and Mrs. Henry Serr. Card winners at whist were Mrs. C.B. Claflin, Mrs. Mildred Belohlavek and Mary Bagley. Contract bridge winners were Mrs. Eileen Sizemore and Mrs. Aggie Helt.

New officers have been elected to the board of the First Presbyterian Church during a special congregational meeting, as follows: Elders - John Niles, Dale Monson and George Toman; Deacons - Roger Bond, Richard Bond and Mrs. Ann Johnson; Trustees - Dr. Wayne Willis, Ron Follett and Kent Wood. The congregation also approved a proposed 1972 budget of $41,400.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Suchy celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with an afternoon reception, given in their honor by their children, at the Mandan Country Club. Charles and the former Estelle Schmidt were married Nov. 9, 1931, at St. Joseph’s Church and have lived nine miles south of Mandan all their entire married life. Their four children are: Mrs. Larry (Laurel) Sullivan, Mrs. Patrick (LaVonne) Schleicher, both of Mandan; Mrs. James (Charlyn) Peterson, Minot; and Charles “Chuck” Suchy, a student at North Dakota State University, Fargo.

75 Years Ago – 1946

A large and appreciative audience heard the fine Christmas concert presented at the Memorial building auditorium featuring the Mandan High School chorus and the Elks band and chorus. First on the program was the Mandan High School mixed chorus singing a beautiful rendition of “As Lately We Watched,” under the direction of Miss Helmi Taipale. Barely a year old, the Elks band is also showing fine progress with their outstanding performance of the popular march, “E Pluribus Unum” followed by the Elk chorus rendition of the spiritual entitled “Climbin’ Up the Mountain.” At the close of the program, all three groups were given a standing ovation.

Bevin and Ruth Shaw arrived this week from Seattle, Washington, to spend the holidays with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. LaRue Shaw. Other out of town holiday guests at the Shaw home were Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Shaw of Jamestown, and Sherman Gray, brother of Mrs. Robert Shaw, on furlough from Keesler Field, Miss., where he is stationed with the Army Air Corps.

Staff members and 70 employees of the Purity Dairy Company also gathered for their annual Christmas party at the Municipal Clubhouse, featuring a baked ham dinner, a short program and then dancing. Gifts were presented by the employees to H.W. Alm, manager; Barney Graner, plant foreman; and Nick Ordahl, office manager.

John F. Sullivan, senior member of the Mandan law firm of Sullivans, Fleck & Higgins has announced the retirement of partner William J. Sullivan, who has moved to California and also that of Milton K. Higgins, who has relocated to Washburn to become a partner in the William & Higgins law firm. According to Sullivan, with the addition of new partners, C.F. Kelsch of Mandan and John F. Lord of St. Paul, Minn., the Mandan law firm will now be known as Sullivan, Fleck, Kelsch & Lord.

W.H. Glass has been installed as Worshipful Master of the Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8 during the regular meeting held at the Masonic Temple, 408 First Street N.W. Other officers installed were: Henry Olson, senior warden; Sam Rosenau, junior warden; George Psomas, treasurer; and C.G. Hughes, secretary.

Formal organization of Mandan Post No. 26, Disabled American Veterans, was recently completed with Gustaf L. Carlson named as the first commander of the new chapter. Other officers are: Paul F. Valder, senior vice commander; Calvin T. Trauger, junior vice commander; Robert Seidler, treasurer; and Phil F. Zueger, chaplain.

Births announced this week: Girls, born to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Cermak, to Mr. and Mrs. Nick Zueger, to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kottsick, to Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Borth, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Bender, St. Anthony. Boys, born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Stuhldreher, to Mr. and Mrs. John Stumpf, and to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Klein, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Mahrer, Flasher.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Normal winter temperatures have returned to North Dakota. On Tuesday, the 20th, the instruments of the Northern Great Plains Field Station reported a temperature of 18 below with a high of zero at the noon hour. As a result, automobiles can again drive across the frozen Missouri River for the first time in nearly three weeks. However, operators of inter-city transfer trucks and the city bus are still testing the ice for supporting heavy loads.

“The Palace theatre will offer a free show for area children on Sunday afternoon, Christmas Day. According to manager Maitland, he will screen “The Fairy and the Waif,” a beautiful fairy tale, followed by the “Katzenjammer Kids” comedy. Special attendants will be at the Palace to look after the little folks.

“While there is no local organization of the SPUGs - the Society of Prevention of Useless Giving- merchants of the city have declared that plenty of members can be still be found for that mythical organization in Mandan. Money may be tight, but merchandise is still flying off the shelf as Christmas Day approaches.

“No pitifully limp and empty stockings will be found hanging in Mandan homes on Christmas morning. For several weeks, Santa and his aides- the Salvation Army, the Catholic Daughters and other organizations- have been out and about to look for homes that needed extra help for a happy Christmas. Christmas baskets of food and gifts will be delivered to at least 24 needy family, with many having from seven to 12 or more children.

“One of the most pitiable cases that has come to the attention of the Salvation Army is that of a man who, with his four boys, ages 15, 13, 9 and 7 years, was driving from drought-stricken Montana to Wisconsin where work was assured. When he reached Mandan in his tented wagon in November, the man was taken ill, suffering from blood poisoning, resulting in one finger being amputated. Last weekend, his camp site was established on the ice at the edge of the woods along the road to the Missouri River ferry, and the poor little family -- father and four boys (the mother died a year ago) -- were living in a tent in 20 below zero weather. Santa and his Mandan elves have already found shelter for that family and with this week’s delivery of gifts and clothing, they will be assured of a happier Christmas this year.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, the thermometer recorded 30 degrees above zero.

“A Merry, Merry Christmas!

“As usual, last-minute shoppers can be seen about Mandan today, trying to find a perfect gift at reduced prices.

“Among the attractive window displays in Mandan is that of the clothiers, Cummins, Thorberg & Company. The window depicts a winter scene in Norway, with a life-sized figure of a burly Norwegian traveler in winter clothes, making his way across the snow on skis. Mr. Thorberg likes to point out the reindeer moccasins which are considered rarities as it takes two reindeer to make one pair because the soles are made from the hide on each side of a reindeer’s face.

“The members and friends of the Scandinavian Lutheran church will hold their Christmas tree entertainment this evening with Nels Ellison volunteering to be Santa Claus again this year. Christmas carols and recitations will be given by the children in both English and in the Scandinavian language.

“Pretty and interesting are the Christmastide sights to be seen at the different churches tonight, Christmas Eve. Heavily laden and prettily dressed Christmas trees are to be seen at the Presbyterian church, Christ church and St. Joseph’s Catholic church. The little tots will sing their carols and then give their recitations as usual, followed by the distribution of gifts to the children as well as to their teachers. It will be a gladsome Christmas again.”

