Diane Boit: Klondike fever hits Mandan, 1898

25 Years Ago – 1998

The Mandan High School drama department recently presented a three-act farce titled “The Miser,” a classic story of an elderly man who’s tight with his money, set in 18th century Paris. According to director Bonita Saur, the story created many humorous situations. The aging miser, Harpagon, was played by Shawn Feist. Stage veteran Erika Lund was Frosine, the matchmaker, and Jason Lord, another MHS theater regular, played Valere. The remaining cast included Katy Friesz, Jason Krous, Danny Meidinger, Zach Frohlich, Bret Herzog, Nicole Bickford, Steve Sunga, Mary Cameron, Tara Thorenson and Becky Silbernagel.

Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8 has installed new officers for 1998-99. Don Hanson, retired teacher from Mandan High School, is the new Master of the lodge, succeeding Ross Mushik, Mandan. Others installed: Mark Job, Bismarck, Senior Warden; and Robert Tubbs, Junior Warden, and George Toman, Secretary-Treasurer, both of Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 20: a high of 17 degrees above zero; 9 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

President James Noonan of the First National Bank of Mandan has announced promotions, following the annual meeting of the Board of Directors. Named assistant vice president and ag rep is Jan Peterson, 32, who joined the bank in 1968 after serving as assistant Morton County agent. Promoted to assistant cashier is Gary Mantz, 25, who also joined the bank in 1968, following work at a finance company in Kansas City, Kans.

W.T. Cummins, a bank director since March 1940, has retired from the bank’s board of directors and was honored for his 32 years of service to the bank and the community. Cummins owned and operated a pioneer business, the Cummins Department store, from 1924 until 1960.

Tony Gunsch of Mandan and Fred Mernitz, Bismarck, hauled a 23-pound Northern Pike at Beulah Bay on the frozen Lake Sakakawea this past week. The fish measured 43 inches in length and was so big that Mernitz had to cut the hole larger, while Gunsch held the fish on the line before drawing it through the ice.

Super Bowl VII was played between the Miami Dolphins, coached by Don Shula, and the Washington Redskins, coached by George Allen, on a 84-degree day at Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 15. Miami emerged the victor, 14-7, and became, and still is, the first and only team in NFL history to claim an undefeated season, ending with a 17-0 record. Chosen Most Valuable Player was Jake Scott, Dolphins safety. Quarterbacks were Bob Griese, Miami, and Billy Kilmer, Washington. The cost of a 30-second commercial was $88,000.

Temps recorded Saturday, Jan. 20: a high of 30 above zero; 16 above for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

The Sims community of red brick buildings, about 35 miles west of Mandan, became a ghost town in December when the town was officially abandoned by the Northern Pacific Railroad for a new route over its New Salem-Glen Ullin cutoff. The last resident to turn off the lights was Ervin Olin of Almont, who became acting postmaster last May after the death of his uncle, S.A. Johnson, veteran Sims postmaster and storekeeper. It was Olin who had the melancholy task of closing up the depot, the post office and other facilities after the Northern Pacific made its last run there during the first week of December.

Sims was founded in 1883 after the first lignite mine was opened in 1879 to supply cheap coal to the Northern Pacific Railway and to provide the needed fuel for a brick factory, making it the liveliest community of more than 1,500 inhabitants west of Missouri. The brick factory’s high point was reached in 1884 after furnishing bricks for the construction of Bismarck’s original capitol building in 1883-84.

Births announced this week: Daughters, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Fix, to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Gustin, to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Keith, to Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Larson, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. John Bendish, Fort Rice. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Merton Slinde, to Mr. and Mrs. Magne Syvrud, to Mr. and Mrs. Chester Sherman and to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Schmidt, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 20: a high of 26 degrees above zero; 12 above for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The first attack on the Ku Klux Klan in North Dakota came in the senate chambers at the Bismarck capitol this past week when Senators McCoy of Richland and Sperry of Burleigh county introduced a bill to prohibit the wearing of masks or other disguises in public and designated a penalty for the same. The penalty for violation of the law is not less than $25 nor more than $100, or imprisonment in the county jail for 20 days. Ku Klux Klan activity has been reported in the eastern part of the state, at Grand Forks and at Fargo.

“The largest shipment of shoes ever brought into Mandan, for retail sale by any one company, was received this week by the JC Penney Company store, managed by D.C. Mohr. The shipment contained 41 cases and nearly filled a big express car.

“Yesterday’s leniency by U.S. District Judge Andrew Miller in imposing on Tom Kopp, only a $25 fine and a lecture for the violation of the Volstead Act, rather than a jail sentence, was indirectly responsible for saving the life of Fred C. Riz, 83, who lived alone in a small house in the extreme southeastern part of the city.

“For at 8 p.m. last night, young Kopp happened to look out of the window of his home and saw the Riz shack in flames. He rushed to the place and, disregarding the flames and heavy smoke, entered to find the old man struggling to lug a mattress to the door. Kopp seized it and hauled him outside, returning to secure the old man’s trunk, containing his U.S. Citizenship papers, a long-prized commission in the Danish army, clothes, etc. Thirty seconds later, the shack was a mass of flames. Although the fire department responded fairly rapidly to a belated alarm, they were unable to reach the blaze with their 200 feet of hose, and, with only one hydrant in “Dogtown,” the water pressure was too low to make a difference. Instead, the firemen and neighbors formed a bucket brigade to extinguish the blaze.

“Tom Kopp, who saved the old man from death in the fire, is the young man who, with his father John Kopp, was arrested three times last year for violating the prohibition laws. When a Pioneer reporter said he was a hero for saving a life, Kopp replied, “Does that mean my name will be in the paper again? I didn’t do anything!”

A record high temperature of 44 degrees was set on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Temps recorded Saturday, Jan. 20: a high of 25 degrees above zero; 4 above for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“At 2:30 p.m. Thurs., Jan. 20, the temperature was 28 degrees above zero.

“The weather continues fine.

“Thursday morning was Klondike morning on the Northern Pacific, which now runs special cars three times a week for the accommodation of Klondikers to Seattle, where fortune hunters get their year’s supplies for their long trip to the gold fields of Alaska, or, if already supplied, to purchase a steamer’s ticket to Skagway.

“The overland Klondiker, who passed thru the city last summer with a dog team, has finally arrived in Seattle, enroute to the gold fields. He says he has been offered $100 apiece for his dogs.

“There were 47 dogs in crates on this morning’s west bound train en route to Seattle and the Klondike.

“D.R. Taylor states, that while traveling east, he found the Klondike fever quite prevalent. Every train arriving in St. Paul, from the east and south, brought scores of impatient people eager to reach the gold fields in Alaska. The prevailing opinion was that all they had to do was to reach these fields, and they would be able to scoop up nuggets by the basketful.

“Mr. Etherington has returned from Lynn, Mass., where he had been visiting friends and relatives. He also says there is a good deal of Klondike excitement there, and many shoemakers of that town are going to Alaska by way of Cape Horn. Several sailing vessels have already left and expect to reach the “promised land” before September. The shoemakers expect to get rich, not by panning for gold, but by selling shoes at high prices.”