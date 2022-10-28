Diane Boit: Kitchen Band enjoys 26th anniversary, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

The “Kitchen Band” at the Mandan Golden Age Center is celebrating its 26th year of entertaining at the Mandan hospital, area nursing homes and rehabilitation centers and at the Elks Lodge. The happy group was also a “hit” at last summer’s 100th anniversary of the St. Anthony church. Nine members play “instruments,” ranging from pie plates, slapped by an eggbeater; a variety of brooms, a clothes basket covered with knitted yarn, an old-fashioned washboard and a coffee pot, all accompanied by Ruby Huber on the piano. Not all members play kitchen instruments during every song, some also like to dance to the music.

Anna Keller, 93, the last original member of the band, is still going strong with playing and introducing popular songs, such as “When You’re Smiling,” “It’s a Grand Old Flag,” and the group’s theme song, “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

Members of this happy, upbeat group, besides Anna Keller and Ruby Huber, are: Francis Bohl, Ann Bachler, Betty Bierkmaier, Katie Reisenauer, Grace Dahl, Tony Klein and Elmer Huber.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 28: a high of 54 degrees; 27 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

A capacity crowd at the Bismarck Civic Center attended the performance of The Carpenters, the popular brother-sister singing duo from California. The attendance broke the record for paid admissions set in September 1969 for the Lawrence Welk show. Ticket prices for the Carpenters concert ranged from $3.50 to $5.50.

After 18 years under the same ownership of Pat’s Texaco, at the corner of West Main and 6th Avenue Northwest, has changed ownership. The station’s name will be changed to L & N Texaco for the new owners, Mike Leingang and Robert Nelson. Former owner Pat Brunelle has not announced his future plans.

Leland “Chub” Ulmer, executive vice president of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, was the recipient of a special award during the group’s annual meeting and banquet attended by 135 people in Mandan. Ulmer, who will soon mark 10 years as manager of the RECs, received the National Leadership Award from Gov. William L. Guy in a surprise presentation. A native of Hazen and a former practicing attorney in Mandan, Ulmer was recognized for serving as president of the National Rural Electric Statewide Managers Association in 1971.

Temps recorded Saturday, Oct. 28: a high of 37 degrees; 21 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Actual construction of the Garrison Dam slipped into higher gear this past week as giant earthmovers continued to gnaw away at the Missouri River bluff, marking the site of the weekend’s informal groundbreaking ceremonies. Before winter sets in, the three Memphis contractors building Stage 1 of the dam, hope to have a hole deep enough so that work on a test diversion tunnel can proceed through the winter months.

Ronald Fett of Judson is the editor of the Dakota Student, the University of North Dakota newspaper which made its first appearance on Oct. 10. Fett’s plans for this year includes a special October issue to further the drive for funds for the proposed student union.

The Golden West Laundry at 616 West Main St., one of Mandan’s pioneer business institutions, has been sold to Art W. Olson who expects to have the business, closed since July, in full operation by the first of November. The original Mandan Steam Laundry was purchased in 1913 by Mr. and Mrs. T.D. Logan, who changed the business name. The new owner, Art Olson, is a member of the Mandan City Commission and, since 1936, except for time spent in the service, has been an employee of the Mandan Beverage Company.

The Mandan Trainers baseball team, coached by George Heidt, has returned, and team members are now back at their usual day jobs. The Trainers, who are North Dakota’s Amateur Baseball Champions, were ousted from the American Baseball Congress tournament held at Battle Creek, Michigan, in a double elimination, by Charlotte, North Carolina, 7-2, and by the Michigan champions, 5-1.

Funeral services were held at the Bohemian Hall, 10 miles south of Mandan, for Thomas Stasney, 66, who died of a stroke while plowing in a field. Stasney was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and came to North Dakota at the age of 2. Survivors include his wife, Mary; a son, Thomas Jr.; a daughter, Mrs. Henry Seeman; three brothers, Martin and Ed of Mandan; John of Las Vegas, Nevada; and two sisters, Mrs. Tony Kottsick and Mrs. John Kottsick, both of Mandan. Services were conducted by Rev. O.O. Andvik of the First Lutheran Church in Mandan.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Ressler, Fort Rice; to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Markel, Judson; to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wilkens and to Mr. and Mrs. Levi Schwarting, both of New Salem; and to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lang, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Ciavarella, to Mr. and Mrs. Simon Burkhardt, and to Mr. and Mrs. William Froelich, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Torwald Lonning, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Morville Skretteberg, Almont; to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Doll and to Mr. and Mrs. John Erling, both of Glen Ullin.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Oct. 28: a high of 60 degrees; and a record breaking 25 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Morton County Sheriff Jack Brady, 43, died following a heart attack on Wednesday, Oct. 25, while attending a meeting at the Elks Club rooms. Sheriff for two years, Brady was engaged in an active campaign for reelection at the time. Born in Fargo in 1879, Brady came with his parents to Mandan in the early 1880s. He was employed with the Northern Pacific Railway for several years and quit in 1910 after a switching accident to devote his time to operations of his farmlands. With elections being held Nov. 7, his untimely death has complicated county politics. Charles McDonald, former sheriff of Morton County and the current acting deputy, has been appointed acting sheriff. Funeral services for Brady were held at St. Joseph’s church; burial was at Union Cemetery.

“Adam Miller, young son of Charles Miller of this city, has more nerve than the average kid, says Mandan’s Chief of Police. The boy is being accused of stealing a storage battery and other auto parts from the police station.

“L.N. Cary has rented office rooms in the First National Bank building and will move his real estate and insurance office from the current location on Main Street later this week.

“While Mrs. Gottlieb Fisher of Hebron was making and canning catsup last weekend, she shook a bottle of hot catsup, which had been capped, resulting in an explosion with the broken glass cutting her about the face, arms and hands. A nasty gash was also inflicted in the left side of her abdomen, requiring several stitches upon the arrival of a physician. At present, she is improving very rapidly.

“Notice to Auto Drivers: Beginning Nov. 1, drivers of automobiles who persist in operating their cars with but one headlight or without working taillights; or those who persist in reckless speeding; cutting of corners, driving or parking on the wrong side of the road, will be arrested for violation of the traffic ordinances of the city of Mandan. Signed: Frank D. O’Brien, Chief of Police; Thomas J. Conroy, Police Commissioner”

Temps recorded Saturday, Oct. 28: a high of 61 degrees; 32 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, the thermometer recorded 56 degrees above zero; 26 degrees was the low.

“Halloween arrives Sunday night.

“The festival of ‘All Saints and All Souls’ will be on Nov. 1 and 2. Religious services will be held for those festivals at St. Joseph’s church and at the Little Heart Roman Catholic church.

“For sale, a fine residence lot, one block from Main Street, central, $200. See L.N. Cary, real estate agent.

“The party who, a few nights ago, stole the rope off the weather flagpole at the Mandan Mercantile Company’s office had better return the same at once, or he will receive a visit from a U.S. Marshal, as the stolen property belongs to the government. The party is known.

“The finest bicycle lamp yet brought to town is one that Dr. Read got this week that burns the new acetylene gas. It is easily charged, costs but little for material to burn and gives forth a light that excels an electric light.

“The death occurred last Friday night of the wife of Mr. Charles Oas, after a long and painful illness. Funeral services were held Sunday at the Scandinavian Lutheran church. Rev. Byers of the Presbyterian church officiated in the place of Rev. Ganstad, who was unavoidably absent. Interment was in the Greenwood cemetery.”