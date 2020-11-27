Diane Boit: Job Service North Dakota leaves Mandan, 1995

Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Parkins, former Mandan residents, who have resided at San Bernardino, California, since 1957, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 15. Both Mr. and Mrs. Parkins grew up in the New Salem and Almont area. The Parkins were married in Mandan in 1910. Mr. Parkins retired in 1957 after serving 47 years as a conductor on the Northern Pacific Railroad.

75 Years Ago – 1945

Dorothy Dow, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Dow of Mandan, received a turkey from home for a Thanksgiving Day at Washington, D.C., and then invited four other Mandan girls to share the holiday dinner at her home. Those attending were: Corliss Dodge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. K. M. Dodge; Betty Norton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Norton; and Lucille and Helen Tostevin, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Tostevin.

Lt. Commander Richard Gallagher, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. F. Gallagher of Mandan, has arrived from Japan and Great Lakes, Illinois, to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. He was stationed in Guam at the outbreak of the war and has spent the previous three years in the South Pacific.

Tech/5 J. V. LaDuke, who landed in New York on Nov. 3, is now in Mandan after receiving his discharge from the army. He served for three years and was overseas for 13 months in China, Burma and India.