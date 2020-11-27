Diane Boit: Job Service North Dakota leaves Mandan, 1995

25 Years Ago – 1995
Job Service North Dakota has followed the economic trend to downsize operations, according to Gerald Balzer, Job Service Executive Director. The Mandan office at 501 1st St. NW will be soon closed, and all eight employees, including office manager Leo Jablonski, will be transferred to other sites in Bismarck, effective Jan. 1. Although built with federal money, Job Service can sell the building and save up to $80,000 a year in expenses and, hopefully, will receive permission to use the money to remodel the Bismarck offices.
The annual Care and Share program, sponsored by Aid Inc. of Mandan, is asking for donations to fill up to 250 baskets of food items to be delivered Dec. 21 to the county’s working poor. According to JoAnn Fuerstenberg, director of Aid Inc., the baskets will again be assembled at the Mandan Community Center where 20 volunteers will pack and deliver the baskets.
The school board presidents of Morton and Burleigh counties have voted unanimously to share a county superintendent of schools on a two-year trial basis. The combining of positions was authorized by the last session of the state Legislature. The surviving office will be located in Mandan after the Burleigh incumbent, Eileen Mack-Rouse retires July 1. The Morton incumbent, Karen Kautzmann, will be the two-county superintendent.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Nov. 27: a high of 28 degrees; 10 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the icy fingers of winter tightened around North Dakota this week, bringing sub-zero temperatures with blowing snow that blocked numerous roads with knee-high drifts, along with reduced visibility. Winds gusted up to 40 miles an hour across North Dakota, sending the wind chill factor down to 30-40 degrees below zero. The first blast of winter also left areas with four to six inches of snow.
Mr. and Mrs. William Bartels celebrated their 25th anniversary at their home where more than 100 persons attended the celebration, hosted by the couple’s son, Michael, and Bartels’ business partner and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Mellon. The Bartels were married Nov. 1, 1945, at Pierre, S.D. The couple moved in 1967 from Rapid City to Mandan, where Bartels and Mellon own Midway Lanes. Besides Michael, the Bartels have two other children - Mrs. Jerry Wright, Denver, and Daniel, San Antonio, Texas.
The women at First Lutheran Church in Mandan are making final plans for their annual bazaar, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The bazaar will feature baked goods including lefse and blachinda, fancy work, a white elephant table, a fishpond and foreign delicacies. A chicken dinner will also be served during the noon hour at a charge of $1.50 a plate for adults and 60 cents for children under age 12. Mrs. Earl Bucklin is president of the church’s ALCW (American Lutheran Church Women).
Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Parkins, former Mandan residents, who have resided at San Bernardino, California, since 1957, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 15. Both Mr. and Mrs. Parkins grew up in the New Salem and Almont area. The Parkins were married in Mandan in 1910. Mr. Parkins retired in 1957 after serving 47 years as a conductor on the Northern Pacific Railroad.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Dorothy Dow, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Dow of Mandan, received a turkey from home for a Thanksgiving Day at Washington, D.C., and then invited four other Mandan girls to share the holiday dinner at her home. Those attending were: Corliss Dodge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. K. M. Dodge; Betty Norton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Norton; and Lucille and Helen Tostevin, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Tostevin.
Lt. Commander Richard Gallagher, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. F. Gallagher of Mandan, has arrived from Japan and Great Lakes, Illinois, to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. He was stationed in Guam at the outbreak of the war and has spent the previous three years in the South Pacific.
Tech/5 J. V. LaDuke, who landed in New York on Nov. 3, is now in Mandan after receiving his discharge from the army. He served for three years and was overseas for 13 months in China, Burma and India.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Sterna, rural Mandan, will have a happy Thanksgiving this year. All three of their sons - Melvin, Arnold and Fred, having been in the service for more than three years, are now at home to celebrate a big family dinner. Melvin Sterna was overseas as an apprentice seaman in the navy and spent much of his time in hospitals suffering from malaria. Cpl. Arnold Sterna returned last week after his discharge from the army at Camp McCoy. He was a crewman on an anti-tank gun and wears a Bronze Service Arrow, the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. Pfc. Fred Sterna, also discharged from the army at Camp McCoy, was an MP, a rifleman and a light driver and has been awarded the European, African and Middle East service medals.
Residents in liberated Europe are giving thanks as greatly increased quantities of dairy products from the United States have been shipped there during these last few months of 1945. More than 450 million pounds of dairy products are being delivered in France, North Africa, Belgium, the Netherlands, as well as in Germany and Italy.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The 1920 football game with Williston, played on Armistice Day, was a humiliating defeat for, the previously undefeated, Mandan Braves, who were trampled by the three-times state champs, 131-0. The game was played at Willison on a frozen field covered with snow, following a three-day train ride from Mandan, with only one stop at Minot for a brief practice. As a result of the loss, the demoralized Braves had difficulty in producing a pleasant face for the team photo taken at the Lutz studio. To erase the frowns, the photographer told the boys to think about the Monday night banquet to be given in their honor at the Lewis and Clark’s dining room.
“As a result of the lopsided win over Mandan, the coaches and Williston team members, whose average weight is 180 pounds, have issued a challenge to any college or varsity team in North Dakota or Minnesota, except the University of Minnesota. Willison will play Grafton for North Dakota’s championship title on Thanksgiving Day.
“With the recent drop in flour prices, the cost of a loaf of bread has been reduced to 15 cents for the first time since the close of World War I, according to the Perfection Bakery Co. of Mandan.
“Following numerous petitions from Mandan residents for more hours of night time lighting on Main Street, the business section of Mandan was all lit up last night, and the city will have the full use of the new ornamental electric lighting system from now on. The city commissioners have decided to order all lights on from 5:30 to 9:30, and after that time, the corner lights only will be lightened. After a month or two, it will be ascertained just what the cost will be to the city.
“Prohibition is being blamed for the consumption of 16 billion more cups of coffee during the first 10 months of 1920 than were consumed by the public in the entire year of 1919.
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 10 degrees above zero.
“We give thanks tomorrow.
“A Thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated at the Roman Catholic church tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock.
“Dealers in fancy goods and toys have begun to make exhibits for Christmas.
“Visitors from Fort Yates say that the Missouri River at that point was frozen over last Saturday.
“A good many citizens are wondering whether the city authorities are going to allow the city to be turned into a “cow-yard.” Wasn’t a pound master appointed to monitor wandering livestock during the day? Many parties have reported cattle and horses pushing down fences to graze on their lawns, no doubt thinking the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. In the minds of many people, there’s more of “country town” ways in Mandan than there ought to be. Remember, visitors are liable to go away and talk to our discredit, and that will never do.
Said a local young man, “Although women have recently complained of handkerchiefs being worn around the neck by men folk at dancing parties, this is not half as bad as the chewing of gum by young women when they are dancing. For my part, I’ll keep away from the girls who chew gum on the dance floor or elsewhere.
“Will the citizens of Mandan subscribe for enough lights to make it pay to put in an electric light plant? A citizen told a Pioneer reporter yesterday that there are good prospects for the erection of a first-class electric lights plant. The plant will cost about $10,000, and the majority of the stock would be owned by the people of Mandan.”
