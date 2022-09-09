Diane Boit: Jeanette Farmer is women’s state tennis champion, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

North Dakota High School Rodeo Association Queen Renae Thomas, daughter of Ken and Carol Thomas of Mandan, is the eighth-place finalist in the recent National High School Rodeo Association Queen Contest held in Pueblo, Colorado. The MHS senior also participated in her third national high school rodeo finals in cattle cutting.

Irene Whiteman of Flasher, a volunteer with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program since 1991, has been named their Volunteer of the Week for her work on behalf of several organizations -- the Flasher 55 Club, respite care program, Flasher nutrition program and home visiting to shut-ins. Irene married Don Whiteman in 1939, shortly after graduating from Hurdsfield High School. The couple later moved to Lark, where she was the postmistress for 29 years, retiring in 1981.

St. Alexius Medical Center has opened an office in Mandan at 1006 E. Main St., named the Mandan Family Physicians Clinic. Dr. Gary Betting and his wife, Dr. Susan Betting, will treat Mandan city and rural patients.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Sept. 9: a high of 78 degrees; 45 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Eckroth’s Music, Mandan’s newest business at 306 West Main St., is celebrating its grand opening this weekend, according to the owners, Bill and Mary Ann Eckroth. The store, formerly Dahners Music Store, will be stocking instruments from 16 major manufacturers, sheet music supplies, tapes, records, pianos, organs and stereo units. Both Mr. and Mrs. Eckroth are Mandan natives, graduates of Mandan schools and of Dickinson State College.

Yeoman Seaman Adam Baumstarck, son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Baumstarck of Mandan, is currently serving on the staff of Rear Admiral John K. Beling, at Keflavik, Iceland. Prior to Iceland, he was a student at the U.S. Navy’s Class “A” Yeoman School, San Diego, California, graduating in December 1971. In addition to administrative duties, he is also assigned Yeoman to five base chaplains and plays the organ for both Catholic masses and Protestant services on base. A 1970 graduate of Mandan High School, Baumstarck entered the Navy in July 1971, after one year of study at North Dakota State University, Fargo, majoring in music.

Members of the Mandan High School Class of 1952 recently held their 20th class reunion at the Mandan Country Club. Master of ceremonies was Charles Koch of Bismarck. The invocation was given by Charles Eckroth of St. Joseph, Minnesota, who is the valedictorian of the class. Honored guests were Mr. and Mrs. Archie Shaw, Mandan. Shaw is a former instructor and the senior class advisor of the 1952 graduating class. The evening concluded with dancing to the music by the Marv Kary exchange.

The Star Lite outdoor movie theater has announced its final weekend of movies with a “Dusk to Dawn” event, from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Along with cartoons prior to each show, the movies scheduled are “Don’t Drink the Water,” “Support Your Local Gunfighter,” “Return of Count Yorga” and “Red Sky in the Morning.”

75 Years Ago – 1947

North Dakota has a new women’s singles tennis champion in Miss Jeanette Farmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stewart Farmer of Mandan. To gain this year’s title, she blasted her way to an 8-6, 6-1 victory at Minot over the oft-times former state champion, Helen Gruchalla of Jamestown. She also joined forces with Dr. Muriel Wicks of Elgin to take the women’s doubles set. Jeanette is the current Hamline University and St. Paul Open title holder. She will be attending the University of California at Los Angeles this fall, but, as a result of her outstanding tennis performances, she will also be leaving behind an invitation, and a rare privilege, to join the Hamline men’s tennis team. The invitation was extended by the 1948 team captain.

It appears that polio is waning in North Dakota. According to the State Health Officer Russel Saxvik, only 43 cases, resulting in two deaths, have been reported as of Aug. 31, compared to more than 250 cases at this same time in 1946. By Dec. 31, 1946, the poliomyelitis epidemic in North Dakota had infected 492 persons, with 28 deaths.

Approximately 25,000 crows and their eggs bit the dust in the statewide crow control contest that ended in July. According to W. J. Lowe, state Game and Fish Department commissioner, who conducted the contest, 12,023 adult crows, 2,547 juvenile crows, plus 10,882 crow eggs, were destroyed during the two-month contest. Ten points were given for each adult crow head, five for juvenile heads and three for eggs. Top individual adult crow shooter in the state was Russell Schroeder, Langdon, with 4,380 points. The Towner Sportsmen’s Club led the adult club competition, tallying 10,756 crows. Lowe said hunters and conservationists from every part of the state entered the contest, including 42 wildlife clubs, 97 junior organizations and 4-H clubs, 597 adults and 282 junior shooters. Prizes include shotguns, rifles, fishing rods and reels and trophies. Winners will be notified by mail.

Births this week: Sons, to Mr. and Mrs. William Kuntz and to Dr. and Mrs. Ralph Reidinger, all of Mandan. Daughters, to Mr. and Mrs. George Tellinghusen, Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Victor Woeste, Glen Ullin.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Some North Dakota towns experienced the hottest day of the year on Labor Day, Sept. 4. Lisbon reported a record high temperature of 104 degrees; the mercury rose to 98 at Mandan.

“The Northern Pacific Railway strike, which has been in progress about six weeks, is on the verge of breaking and at least four of the local carmen and 10 at Dickinson, as well as a considerable number at Jamestown, have returned to their jobs.

“Chief of Police O’Brien and daughter Nellie returned from Solen where the former had been helping with the threshing harvest. He reported an average yield of between 18 and 22 bushels per acre for wheat in that area.

“Joseph Zachmeier sustained two broken ribs and a fractured ankle when a horse he was riding near his home 10 miles north of the city, reared, threw him and then fell on him. Zachmeier was loading cattle at the time.

“Fire last weekend destroyed the building and its contents of the Allward Clark school of the Fort Rice school district, six miles west of the village. Loss was estimated at $3,000 with about $2,500 insurance carried. According to P. J. Gwyther, president of the Fort Rice school district, the destruction follows an alleged attempt, two weeks prior, to burn the two-room standardized consolidated school within the Fort Rice village. Luckily, that blaze was located in time to save the building. An investigation is being ordered.

“Funeral services were held at Christ Episcopal Church on Sunday afternoon for Dottie Domeyer, 8-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Domeyer. She was accidentally shot while a 10-year-old neighbor boy was showing his 'daddy’s gun from the war' at Dr. Nickerson’s home. Six boys, living near the J. D. Allen home on 5th Avenue N.W., where Dottie lived with her mother and grandparents, will act as pallbearers. They are: Walton and Billy Russel, James Berry, Charles Ellis Jr., Howard Griffin and Norman McKendry. Six little girl playmates will be honorary pallbearers: Louise Lyman, Margaret Pierce, Genevieve Lang, Elaine Wilkinson, Jean Reynolds and Josephine Hess. Burial was at the Union Cemetery.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, the thermometer recorded 67 degrees above zero.

“Everyone is thankful for the cold front that finally cooled off the Mandan area last evening.

“The oppressive hot weather, which accompanied the opening of the public schools this week, made school duties very uncomfortable for both teachers and scholars. On opening day, Tuesday, Sept. 7, the temperature reached 102 degrees, followed by 100 degrees on Wednesday. These were the highest points that the mercury has reached this summer and also the highest ever for the month of September.

“James R. Clark, druggist of Mandan, offers a one-year subscription to the Ladies Home Journal for the best 'Baking Powder Biscuits,' made from Mandan flour and Clark’s baking powder, to be displayed at the fair. He is also offering a same one-year subscription for the best display of tissue paper flowers to be displayed at the fair.

“According to rumors, fair secretary Timmerman has a signed contract for a balloon ascension and parachute leaps for our fair. Miss Blanche Lamont, the only and greatest lady aeronaut, will drop from the clouds and perform on the trapeze while in the air. Her dog will drop from a separate parachute at the same time. The contract calls for three ascensions during the fair. It should be wonderful to behold.”