Diane Boit: Jaycees Demolition Derby is successful, 1971

The Fargo City Commission has endorsed the recommendations of Dr. A. A. Nichols, acting city health officer, that the 1946 Red River Valley Fair, along with all its 4-H activities, be cancelled and prohibited. The reasons cited the rising number of polio cases in the community. Fifty-four new polio cases were reported in North Dakota during the week ending Aug. 31, raising August’s total to 198 cases, as compared to 40 in July.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Robbers attempted to blow open the Mandan Post Office vault door late last Friday evening but failed to secure anything of value from the building except a .45 caliber Colt revolver which had been purchased by the postmaster in June for protection from possible robberies as are now occurring across the nation. When Postmaster Foran opened the office on Saturday morning, he found the lock blown off the door and the registry and money order office plastered with debris. The robbers had gained entrance through the cellar doors, prying them open with a crowbar but were unable to open the vault after applying nitroglycerine explosives. The door was opened Monday morning with an electric drill by Frank Roby, proprietor of the Roby Machine Shop, who found all the money and stamps were still intact inside the vault.