Diane Boit: Jaycees Demolition Derby is successful, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
Harold Shimek, a 1957 graduate of Mandan High School, has been named the Southern Oregon Elementary School Principals Association’s Principal of the Year. He has been principal at the Henley Elementary School for the past 18 years.
Avid Mandan fisherman Gus Belohlavek, 84, caught a 20-pound, 44-inch northern on Aug. 22, while fishing south of Huff. “It was a heck of a struggle,” Belohlavek said, proudly, “but my wife Della helped reel it in.”
A pair of seven-run bookends made the team of Mandan Farmer’s Livestock Exchange the champions in the 38-team Class F West Women’s Slowpitch Softball tournament held in Bismarck. Farmer’s Livestock opened the championship game with seven runs in the top of the first inning against Bismarck BMWE and put up another seven-run inning in the top of the seventh to make it, 14-6, to clinch the title. Farmer’s Livestock finished 6-0 for the tournament, by trimming Turtle Lake, 17-5; the Mott Commercial Bank, 16-4; Anamoose, 4-2; Bismarck Mini Mart, 9-8; and Bismarck Medcenter One, 10-7. The Farmer’s Livestock team is managed by Val Schmidt, who said the whole tournament was played by the same 10 girls and finished one of the games with only nine.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Aug. 27: a high of 89 degrees; 49 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
After a colder than average July, the cities of Bismarck and Mandan area are finishing August with near record-breaking hot weather. In Bismarck, the mercury peaked at 102 degrees on the 22nd, the highest reading so far this year. That reading fell short of the record 105 degrees set in 1947. However, thermometers at downtown banks in Bismarck and Mandan showed an unofficial 106 degrees.
According to Morton County agent Jack Stewart, the hot, dry weather is producing a speedy harvest of small grains. Small grain harvest in Morton County is 80 to 90 percent completed, with some wheat going as high as 55 bushels per acre, and oats yields going up to 100 bushels per acre.
Mandan’s baseball season came to an agonizing halt last weekend when they were defeated by Grand Forks, 7-3, eliminating the Chiefs from the State American Legion Tournament. The loss, coupled with Mandan’s 8-3 defeat by the host team Bismarck, dropped Mandan from the double-elimination event. After a four-year championship drought, Bismarck grabbed the title for the eighth time by stopping Grand Forks, 7-0, in the state championship game of the 27th state tournament at Municipal Park.
The Associated Press chose four Mandan players for a place on the annual 14-man All-League Honor Team. Representing the Chiefs were: second baseman Chris Assel, third baseman Broque Peake, outfielder Jim Gronowski and utility infielder Jim Zwarych.
Richard Goetzfried of Bismarck crashed and banged his way to a first-place finish in the annual Jaycee Demolition Derby on Sunday afternoon as he out maneuvered the other five finalists before a large crowd at the Mandan Rodeo Grounds. Second place went to Mandan’s Dwayne Bauer who kept his car going a full five minutes after other contestants were eliminated. Bauer also picked up the sportsmanship award.
More than 50 participants competed in the derby event, along with 11 Powder Puff entrants and five in the roll-over contest. Donna Froehlich of Bismarck emerged the winner in the Powder Puff. Rollover winner was George Gartner, Fort Rice, and the Best Paint Job trophy was awarded to Dale Belden, Bismarck.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Marie Leone Madsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Madsen, became the bride of Delbert Skjod, son of Mr. Leon Skjod and the late Mrs. Skjod in a 10 a.m. service in the Parish House of St. Joseph’s church on Aug. 20. For her wedding, the bride chose a gold wool gabardine suit with black accessories and wore a corsage of talisman roses. Her hat was of black velvet, trimmed in turquoise blue clipped ostrich feathers. Yvonne Madsen was her sister’s bridesmaid; Charles Skjod, brother of the groom, was best man. Following the ceremony, a wedding breakfast was held at the Mandan club house for 50 friends and relatives of the newlyweds.
Births announced this week: sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. George Emil and to Mr. and Mrs. Ted K. Kautzman, both of Mandan; daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Benson, Flasher; to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hilfer, Fort Rice; and to Mr. and Mrs. Trygve Feland, Almont.
The Fargo City Commission has endorsed the recommendations of Dr. A. A. Nichols, acting city health officer, that the 1946 Red River Valley Fair, along with all its 4-H activities, be cancelled and prohibited. The reasons cited the rising number of polio cases in the community. Fifty-four new polio cases were reported in North Dakota during the week ending Aug. 31, raising August’s total to 198 cases, as compared to 40 in July.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Robbers attempted to blow open the Mandan Post Office vault door late last Friday evening but failed to secure anything of value from the building except a .45 caliber Colt revolver which had been purchased by the postmaster in June for protection from possible robberies as are now occurring across the nation. When Postmaster Foran opened the office on Saturday morning, he found the lock blown off the door and the registry and money order office plastered with debris. The robbers had gained entrance through the cellar doors, prying them open with a crowbar but were unable to open the vault after applying nitroglycerine explosives. The door was opened Monday morning with an electric drill by Frank Roby, proprietor of the Roby Machine Shop, who found all the money and stamps were still intact inside the vault.
“As a result of the attempted robbery, the Misses Madell Motsiff and Marian Keidel have resigned their parttime positions at the local post office and, after a short vacation, will take nurses training courses. Miss Motsiff will enter the program at Mandan’s Deaconess Hospital, while Miss Keidel has enrolled with the nurses program offered at the Bismarck hospital.
“Reports of crop results being brought to Mandan from farmers living northwest of the city are much varied. John Zander of that district reports that he expects an average of six bushels of wheat to the acre. However, farmers living a few miles further north are getting 12 or more bushels.
“The funeral of Mrs. Kahovec, which was held Thursday from the home of her daughter, Mrs. John Suchy, south of Mandan, was one of the most largely attended ever held in the vicinity. The Bohemian band furnished appropriate music, and the Bohemian societies were present in a body.
“Five more Morton county men will face trial at the next session of the federal court after federal prohibition officials raided and found more illegal stills and liquor at Glen Ullin and New Salem. This makes a total of 23 cases from Morton county.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, Aug. 27, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 82 degrees above zero.
“Too windy today to be pleasant.
“Morton county has more sheep than any other county in the state, 66,061, so says the report of the board of equalization. Inspite of this report, the Dickinson Press continues its vaporings about its biggest shipment of wool.
“Local officials of the Northern Pacific railway company have received orders to keep all cars sealed, both loaded and empty, which is a severe blow to the many tramps who have been an intolerable nuisance this summer.
“Steve Brink is now in charge of the town herd, he having purchased the good will of the same from George Birchard who has left to try his fortunes in Oregon.
“Serious charges are to be made against the person who supplied a prisoner, in the city jail last Sunday, with three flasks of whiskey. This gives another reason why the window of the jail should be bricked or boarded up. After draining all three flasks, the drunken prisoner proceeded to destroy all contents inside his cell.
“A new political campaign emblem is a handsome little elephant, the time-honored emblem of the Republican party. This little elephant wears a saddle embossed with the mystic letters, “G. O. P.” And, if you touch a spring on the girt, excellent pictures of McKinley and Hobart will appear. This badge is gold-plated and durable and will be a lasting memento of this year’s campaign. Order yours now. Send 25 cents to C. Pugh, Dexter, Iowa.”
