Diane Boit: Japan surrenders; soldiers, families relieved, 1945

25 Years Ago – 1995
The Mandan Chiefs, coached by Owen Stockdill, won both tournament games this week, capturing the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament title. Mandan blanked Dickinson, 12-0, on Friday and then stopped Bismarck, 8-3, in the championship game. The winning pitchers were Aron Amundson and T. J. McFarland. The Chiefs will face Fargo in the opening round of the State Class A tourney held in Fargo.
Navy Midshipman Brad M. Voigt of Mandan recently graduated from the Naval Academy Preparatory School for entry into the U. S. Navy Academy or the U. S. Coast Guard. He is a 1994 graduate of Mandan High School and is the son of Max and Delores Voigt, Mandan.
Lionel P. A. Muthiah of Mandan has been installed by Kiwanis International as the 79th governor of the Minnesota- Dakotas District during the district convention held this month in Minot. Muthiah will oversee 23 divisions, more than 9,000 members and 204 clubs in North and South Dakota and Minnesota.
Jake Raile, representing the Mandan American Legion baseball club, has accepted a $950 check from Dave Ressler of Ressler Chevrolet and GEO. Ressler had donated $25 for each of the 38 vehicles the dealership sold during the past year.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Aug. 14: a high of 80 degrees; 56 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
More than 5,800 fans watched five cars entered in the Roll-Over contest, 11 women in the Powder Puff event and a total of 58 cars that participated in the Mandan Jaycees fifth annual Demolition Derby held Saturday and Sunday at the southside fairgrounds. Top honors went to Dennis Wehr, Bismarck, who managed to outlast the other 57 entries. Second, third and fourth prizes went to Bob Chase Jr., Tony Boehm and Dale Berger, all of Mandan. Chase was also awarded the showmanship prize. Winner in the Roll-Over event was Tom Jablonski, Mandan, and the award for the best paint job went to Bruce Mader, Bismarck. In the Powder Puff competition for the women drivers, Peggy Arenz of Mandan was Saturday’s winner, while Judy Goetzfried, Bismarck, took first place honors on Sunday.
The refinery access road into Mandan was officially renamed Mandan Avenue during a meeting of the city commission in response to a request by the Chamber of Commerce.
Sixteen farmers in the St. Anthony area turned out last Sunday to help their neighbor, Frank Gartner, who had dislocated his shoulder that left him unable to work for two weeks. During the afternoon, the farmers hauled and stacked 3,600 bales of hay, using five tractors and trailers. Taking part were: John Bliele, Richard Baron, George Klein, Joe Stegmiller, Mike and Joe Gartner, Steve Goertel, Bob Smith, Eugene Thomas, William Morrell, Jerry Weinhandl, John, Henry and Bob Gangl and Francis Bartel. Lunch was served by the helpers’ wives.
75 Years Ago – 1945
U.S. President Harry S. Truman announced Japan’s capitulation on Tuesday night, Aug. 14, following the second atomic bomb dropped on the island city of Nagasaki on August 9, three days after the Aug. 6 initial bombing on Hiroshima. The announcement marks the beginning of a truce that will last until General of the Army Douglas MacArthur accepts the formal Japanese surrender.
Allied troops gathering in the South Pacific, for future battles with Japan on land and by air, had been expected to increase to five million; at least one million casualties had been projected for the November invasion of Japan. Now, with the war ending, at least seven million men in the armed service will be returning to civilian life in the United States during the next 12 months, averaging 500,000 returnees each month.
Mrs. Anna Goudreau, rural Mandan, has received a wire from the War Department informing her of the death of her son, S-Sgt. Joseph Goudreau, 24, who was killed in action in Germany on April 4, 1945. He enlisted shortly after Pearl Harbor, had been overseas for the past year and was with Patton’s Third Army.
S-Sgt. Francis C. Judt, son of Mrs. Barbara Judt of Mandan, has been awarded the distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement as top turret gunner of a B-24 Liberator heavy bombardment aircraft. S-Sgt. Judt is a veteran of 35 high altitude missions throughout Germany. Prior to enlisting in 1942, Judt was employed a railway brakeman
The KGCU broadcasting studio and the Reichert Insurance and Accounting Agency have moved from this location in the Kennelly store building, to their new location in the Mohr building on the corner of First Street and Third Avenue N.W. where they will occupy the entire second floor.
Richard Unkenholz of Mandan is the new state president of the North Dakota Future Farmers of America following the election to that post during the organization’s three-day convention held in Fargo.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“As a result of a fire starting, supposedly from defective wiring in the attic on Wednesday afternoon, the Northern Pacific Depot at Mandan is today a mass of wreckage, with the roof and the second floor gone. The loss is estimated at $15,000. Local firemen were hampered by a stiff gale blowing from the north but managed to contain the blaze to the upper levels. In the meantime, the old building is being patched until a decision for a new depot is made by railroad officials in St. Paul who will come to inspect the damages.
“A marriage license was issued this week at the county judge’s office to Otto M. Henkel and Alma Henderson, both of Ft. Rice. The couple were later married at the Presbyterian manse by Rev. H. H. Owens.
“Work is progressing rapidly on the new Master Oil filling station on the corner of Main St. and First Ave. N. E. The masonry of the main part of the building will be completed by the end of next week.
“P. A. Friestad, who resides near Harmon, this morning tells the Pioneer of the case of Mrs. Meyer, residing seven miles west of Harmon who narrowly escaped being buried alive. It seems she suffered from a paralytic stroke early Tuesday morning and at three o’clock in the afternoon was pronounced dead. When the neighbors were informed of her condition, a priest was summoned to administer the last sacraments and, then neighbors proceeded to make preparations for the funeral, sitting up with the body throughout Tuesday night. Mr. Friestad was also at the Meyer home for the funeral, when, to everyone’s surprise, the lady revived and was up and about the house, none the worse for her close call to being buried alive. No doctor had been called to confirm the death, the priest and neighbor being fully satisfied that life had gone.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 83 degrees above zero.
“Great are the crops!
“Great is North Dakota!
“Prairie chicken hunting begins next Tuesday!
“Public schools open Sept. 2, two weeks from next Monday.
“The school board has purchased the Emerson Institute and has transformed it into two commodious school rooms which, in all likelihood, will be ready for occupation on Sept. 2, the first day of school.
“J. S. Nelson, clerk of court, hands us the following list of parties who have made homestead filings in his office since June first of this year: Hans Gronvold, Anton Aagaard, John Schmalz, John Berg, all of Mandan; Franz Krutzsor, New Salem; C. W. Green, Adam Emter, W. N. Ness, Peter Weiss, all of Glen Ullin; and Fred Hoerauf, Hebron.
“A reckless horseback rider ran over Dr. Read, who was out on his bicycle Tuesday evening. The doctor narrowly escaped being trampled upon by the horse, but his bicycle received severe injuries and parts from the factory will have to be ordered before it can be used again. The rider, after the collision, spurred on his horse and galloped off, not caring whether he had killed anybody or not. It has since transpired that it was a young man named Prentice. Police authorities will be notified to take action before a more serious outcome is realized.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!