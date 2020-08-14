Diane Boit: Japan surrenders; soldiers, families relieved, 1945

“P. A. Friestad, who resides near Harmon, this morning tells the Pioneer of the case of Mrs. Meyer, residing seven miles west of Harmon who narrowly escaped being buried alive. It seems she suffered from a paralytic stroke early Tuesday morning and at three o’clock in the afternoon was pronounced dead. When the neighbors were informed of her condition, a priest was summoned to administer the last sacraments and, then neighbors proceeded to make preparations for the funeral, sitting up with the body throughout Tuesday night. Mr. Friestad was also at the Meyer home for the funeral, when, to everyone’s surprise, the lady revived and was up and about the house, none the worse for her close call to being buried alive. No doctor had been called to confirm the death, the priest and neighbor being fully satisfied that life had gone.”