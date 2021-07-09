Diane Boit: It was a glorious Fourth! - 1896

25 Years Ago – 1996
This year’s Fourth of July celebration began with the Kaleidoscope variety show, consisting of skits, music, comedians, and dance groups, which was held at the Mandan High School auditorium. The traditional Art in the Park, held at Main Street’s Burlington Northern Park, was extended to three days and featured 100 arts and crafts booths, along with 20 food booths. A large flea market and antique show, as well as the Mandan Rodeo Arts and Crafts show, were both held at the Mandan Community Center, while returning Mandan High School classmates attended the All-Class reunion gathering at the Settlers Banquet Hall (the former Elks building), where live entertainment was provided by the Powerhouse band.
Due to the Main Street reconstruction, this year’s parade, with 160 entries, was diverted from Main Street and instead traveled west on First Street. Even with this changed route, the five-mile parade still made this the largest parade in the state. And the more than 12,000 flags lining both sides of the street gave a special colorful appearance as the parade headed through downtown Mandan.
Temps recorded Tuesday, July 9: a high of 75 degrees; 45 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
More than 60 units, including bands from neighboring towns, entered this year’s July 3 Rodeo Parade which was part of the joint Bismarck-Mandan Fourth of July weekend celebration. Mandan’s parade began at 10 a.m. led by the official 1971 Governor’s Band, the Mandan High School Band. Grand Marshal for both parades was Bismarck businessman Harold Schafer. Leading Bismarck’s afternoon parade was the American Legion Loyd Spetz Post No. 1 Drum & Bugle Corps, which has headlined Bismarck’s parade for a third consecutive year.
Mandan’s parade assembled at Eighth Avenue and West Main, going east to 13th Street and East Main. Unlike in previous parades, they did not march on First Street, according to Jay Beckler, general chairman of the Mandan JC Rodeo Days event.
Mandan ran its record against Bismarck to 4-1 this year in American Legion baseball action with a 5-0 victory on Monday night, July 5. Terry Barnhardt and Terry Frohlich combined to pitch the five-hit shutout for Mandan. However, five Bismarck errors proved to be the key to the game as all of Mandan’s runs were unearned. Barnhardt picked up the win for Mandan, handing the loss to Randy Will who went the distance for Bismarck.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Twenty area county 4-H club boys were entered in the annual “Catch-it and-Keep-it” calf contest during a break in rodeo action at the southside fairgrounds. Five boys from Morton County, three from Oliver County and two from Burleigh County succeeded in catching a calf and leading it from the arena, thereby becoming owners of the animal. Morton County’s calf winners were: Delbert Kaelberer, New Salem; Henry Gustin, Walter Keidel, Edgar Renner, all of Mandan; and Lyle Dawson Jr., of St. Anthony.
Bill McMacken, Chandler, Arizona, won the grand championship at this year’s Mandan Rodeo with a total of $527.31 in prize money, with each dollar of the amount counting as a point in the national ratings of cowboys. McMacken is well ahead of his nearest competitor, Carl Huckfelt of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, who has $363.31.
Knoll and Lockbeam Hardware is the new name of the Heisler Hardware Company, it was announced this week. The business was purchased by M.P. Knoll and J.A. Lockbeam in the spring of 1945.
Births announced this week: sons born to Judge and Mrs. William Engelter and to Mr. and Mrs. Glen Haugen, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Dworshak, St. Anthony. A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Brumbaugh, Greencastle, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Brumbaugh is the former Marjorie Broderick, daughter of Judge and Mrs. L.C. Broderick of Mandan.
Receiving his discharge July 3 at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, Pfc. Leonard Ciavarella, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ciavarella, arrived in Mandan on July 4, ready to join his family in the city’s annual Independence Day celebration. Ciavarella’s record of 22 months of Army service includes time spent overseas in England, France and Germany where he received the Purple Heart for injuries. He served with the 87th division of the 346th infantry regiment overseas and was transferred to the Army Air Corps at Fort Worth, Texas, upon his return to the states.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Mandan made no extra effort for a Fourth of July celebration this year, but there was plenty of noise for the kids as many of the grown-ups had purchased liberally of firecrackers and gunpowder. Numerous private picnic parties heid themselves to shady corners around the countryside, and today the picnickers are busy scratching, due to the annual invasion of mosquitoes who were apparently also celebrating the Fourth.
“Many residents attended celebrations in the smaller towns at Fort Rice and Solen, while others accompanied the Mandan band to Glen Ullin where the 24 pieces under the leadership of Prof. Bergeim entertained the people of that city in an old time Fourth celebration. The day’s features included a parade and picnic and, in the afternoon, a ballgame between New Salem and Glen Ullin, the home team winning by a score of 8 to 5.
“According to authorities of Bismarck and Mandan, the Fourth passed quietly in both cities. Hospitals and physicians insisted sanity had prevailed for their “no accidents” reported. The only disorder occurred in Bismarck where an 18-year-old was arrested for throwing a firecracker into a passing automobile. He will be given a hearing this week.
“The three daughters of George Boehm, farmer living nine miles west of Mandan on the Red Trail, miraculously escaped death by lightning this week during an approaching thunderstorm. The girls were milking cows in the cattle corral at the farm when a bolt of lightning struck the cow that the eldest girl was milking, knocking it to the ground, and smashing her milk pail into tiny bits. The bolt also ripped out a nearby fence post, crashing it into one of the other girls, causing severe bruising. Although one of the cows was killed, all three of the girls and nearby cows survived, but were stunned by the tremendously loud noise from the lightning bolt.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, July 9, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 88 degrees above zero.
“The Fourth - it was a glorious celebration.
“It is safe to say that not only did Mandan never have such a celebration as was witnessed here on the 4th of July, but few towns west of the Twin Cities have ever had one possessing so many excellent features. Very frequently, in the past, nearly all that was done for the Fourth was to furnish the fairgrounds for picnics.
“But this year, lovers of races were given a treat -- from men’s and women’s bicycle races to wheelbarrow, sack, running and horse races, plus the hub-and hub-race by the two teams of the Mandan fire department and a shooting contest between 15 well-known area hunters. General admission fees were 25 cents for adults, 15 cents, children. The proceeds were distributed as cash prizes for the game’s winners.
“The day began with a morning parade, featuring decorated bicycles and carriages, preceded by the snappy music of Mandan’s band, sporting their new caps. The decorated hose carts pulled by the men of the fire department were a popular sight, with the prize hose cart won by the Mandan boys at the State Tournament raising a tremendous cheer as it passed by. A profusion of red, white and blue flags and buntings could be seen everywhere - on store fronts, light poles, and fence lines, and upon the hats of spectators of all ages.
“The wind-up of the day’s festivities was the gathering of 30 bicyclists on the far side of the racetrack shortly after dark with each bicyclist having a Japanese lantern attached to the front of his wheel. When Dr. Read gave the signal to begin, the procession, in sets of four, went around the track. Then, in response to the direction from the leader, rows of eight were formed, then back to fours, twos and single file. After circling the track a time or two, some brilliant torches were lighted by every other bicyclist, which made part of the track almost as light as day. Their maneuvers were much appreciated by the crowd.
“Finally, as the bicyclists formed its final lineup, the fireworks of more than 200 displays began, which astounded the entire crowd with its brilliance. As the smoke cleared, a bowery dance pavilion, lit by a number of lanterns, was set up and was well patronized until nearly the midnight hour by many couples who weren’t quite ready to end the Fourth on such a beautiful evening.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.