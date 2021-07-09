Diane Boit: It was a glorious Fourth! - 1896

“The wind-up of the day’s festivities was the gathering of 30 bicyclists on the far side of the racetrack shortly after dark with each bicyclist having a Japanese lantern attached to the front of his wheel. When Dr. Read gave the signal to begin, the procession, in sets of four, went around the track. Then, in response to the direction from the leader, rows of eight were formed, then back to fours, twos and single file. After circling the track a time or two, some brilliant torches were lighted by every other bicyclist, which made part of the track almost as light as day. Their maneuvers were much appreciated by the crowd.