Diane Boit: Huber chosen captain of All-State football team, 1945

25 Years Ago – 1995
Wally Schmeling, Mandan Public School District superintendent, has announced his plans to retire at the end of the current school year, effective June 30. Schmeling gave Mandan School Board members a resignation letter this past week after presenting his monthly report. He has been a part of Mandan public education for the past 37 years. Schmeling was appointed as superintendent in April 1990.
Chapter H, P.E.O. of Mandan, celebrated its 80th birthday at a luncheon, presided by Audrey Well, current Chapter H president. Guests attending included past state presidents - Jane Ellis, Winnie Woodmansee, Marion Cary, Dixie Lardy and Barbara Kessel of Oakes. Chapter H was organized in 1915 by Mrs. C. L. (Bertha) Love, with seven members. A total of 140 members have been initiated during the past 80 years.
Daryl Hodenfield, consumer banking manager in Mandan, has been named to succeed John W. Giese as president of Norwest Bank, Mandan. Giese will succeed Paul Kadavy as president of Norwest Bank in Bismarck. Hodenfield joined Norwest as a business banker in 1986. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Nov. 20: a high of 40 degrees; 23 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Pete Crawford, a senior at Mandan High School, will be marching in the 44th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Mac Crawford, he is one of two students to represent North Dakota as a member of the 1970 McDonald’s All American high school band. The all-expense paid trip to New York was awarded to Crawford after being nominated by Ernest Borr, band director at MHS. He will also be participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on New Year’s Day. This is the second year that Mandan has had a representative in the McDonald’s band. Dennis Schmidt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Schmidt of Mandan, was one of two North Dakotans chosen in 1969.
The Mandan Jaycees have announced their “Jaycee of the Month” for the past four months. Honorees are: for July - Mel Beckler; for August - Tom Weigel; for September - Herman Nagel and for October - Keith Voyles.
Friends and relatives honored Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Mork on their 25th wedding anniversary with a gathering at the Lewis Shaw home in Mandan where the hosts and hostesses were Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Shaw, Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Green and Jean Mork. A surprise dinner party was also held at Jerry’s Supper Club, on the Strip. Mr. and Mrs. Mork were married Nov. 12, 1945, at Moorhead, Minn., and have resided north of Mandan since that time.
Thirty persons attended the monthly PTO meeting held at the Mary Stark School, southside Mandan, with Mrs. Don Stanton, vice president, presiding. Members decided to purchase a 16-by-21 enlargement of a picture of Mary Stark for the library. They also approved the purchase of a vacuum cleaner. The evening’s door prize was won by Elmer Huber, and the attendance banner was presented to Miss Arbadella Brandner’s fourth grade class. Lunch was served by Mrs. Frank Haup, Mrs. Don Stanton, Mrs. Robert Brooks and Mrs. Terry Stewart.
This year’s conservation achievement awards for the West Morton Soil Conservation district went to James and John Helfrich who farm near Glen Ullin. Wilbert Hoerauf, district supervisor, presented the award to the Helfrich brothers. Other contestants included Mr. and Mrs. James Schaff, Mr. and Mrs. Mike Schaff, Victor Muggli and Mr. and Mrs. Tony Tavis. The awards banquet, sponsored by the Lions Club, was held at Glen Ullin.
75 Years Ago – 1945
All-State football team honors were announced this past week by the coaches of the East-West Football Conference for the Associated Press. First team all-state honors included two players from Mandan. Heading the list on the first team was Vernon Huber, senior halfback, who was a nearly unanimous choice and who polled the largest number of votes which designated him as the honorary captain of the first squad. Virtually every coach lauded the 162-pound Huber as one of the finest ball carriers ever to perform on the state’s gridirons. In addition to Huber, MHS senior Bill Rolshoven was also awarded first team position as an End.
Five Mandan high school players rated “honorable mention” in the annual football poll: Jerry Knudson, End; Halder Thompson, Tackle; Don Froelich, Guard; Doug Froelich, Center; and Gordon Dietrich, Back.
Wally Uhlman, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Uhlman Jr. of Mandan, has received a medical discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps and has returned to his home in Mandan. Cpl. Uhlman was wounded in Iwo Jima and had been hospitalized in New York City.
A special Thanksgiving holiday was not written into a North Dakota law until 1945, when Gov. Fred Aandahl signed a bill making Thanksgiving celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November. The bill was a result of rural unhappiness with an executive order by President Franklin Roosevelt declaring the holiday to occur on the third Thursday in order to help the merchants by lengthening the time for Christmas shopping.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“Nelson S. Luther has been elected by a large majority to fill the vacancy on the city commission due to the death of William G. McDonald last month. He defeated three other candidates - M. S. Lang, H. J. Tavis and Anton Olson. The proposition to establish a municipal coal yard was defeated, 519 to 403.
“Local residents interested in the winter sport of ice skating will be given the finest opportunity at the popular second crossing, two miles west of the city, which is now safely frozen. Hundreds were seen there on Sunday, enjoying the skating for the entire distance which is about two miles long and more than a hundred feet wide. The stage of the water this year is much higher than usual, making the place one of the finest skating areas in the state. Before very long, the Heart River will also be frozen solid, and the skaters will be able to travel from the city all the way to the crossing. The coming moonlight evenings will find many from Bismarck, as well as Mandan, enjoying the sport.
“Two weddings occurred last weekend at Ft. Rice and Solen. At the former place, Miss Lena Heck became the bride of Peter Geiss. At Solen, Miss Monica Heiners and Frank Vogel were married. Rev. Anthony Kopp officiated at both weddings.
“Mr. and Mrs. Jarvis Estrop, pioneer residents of Morton County, are leaving this week for their new home at Oakland, Calif. For many years, Mr. Estrop was one of the leading merchants here and still has extensive property interests in Mandan.
“H. L. Henke has sold his coal business to the Red Trail Transfer, whose new owners, Messers. Schmitt and Sommerfeld, will continue the coal work, along with its ice and transfer business. With this addition, Red Trail Transfer will be among the leading institutions of the city. Mr. Henke has been in the coal business in Mandan for many years and enjoyed a lucrative trade. Besides being president of the city commission, Henke is also a justice of the peace, and these duties take up considerable of his time, thus the decision to sell the business.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 18 degrees above zero.
“Goodbye, Mr. Turkey!
“We give thanks next Thursday.
“A Thanksgiving mass will be celebrated at the Roman Catholic church next Thursday morning at 9 o’clock.
“Winter tried hard to begin its work of the season on Monday forenoon, but it broke down, and a chinook wind and a warm wave during Tuesday night undid all that winter tried to do. However, today winter is making a second attempt to stay, as the temperature has lingered well below freezing.
“The coal men are not complaining about bad business now.
“The first snowfall last year occurred on Oct. 2 with a temperature of 34 degrees above zero.
“There is an active demand for sleighs and cutters. A dealer yesterday said that there is an unusual demand for “bobs” by the farmers who predict plenty of sleighing this winter.
“John Erart and Mary Frolich, also Charles Bender and Magdalena Frolich were married at St. Joseph church by Rev. Dean Collins on Monday morning.
“A substantial storm porch has been erected this week at the main entrance to St. Joseph’s church. Rev. Collins says he does not want any complaining of a cold church this winter.”
