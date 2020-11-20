Diane Boit: Huber chosen captain of All-State football team, 1945

100 Years Ago – 1920

“Local residents interested in the winter sport of ice skating will be given the finest opportunity at the popular second crossing, two miles west of the city, which is now safely frozen. Hundreds were seen there on Sunday, enjoying the skating for the entire distance which is about two miles long and more than a hundred feet wide. The stage of the water this year is much higher than usual, making the place one of the finest skating areas in the state. Before very long, the Heart River will also be frozen solid, and the skaters will be able to travel from the city all the way to the crossing. The coming moonlight evenings will find many from Bismarck, as well as Mandan, enjoying the sport.