Diane Boit: 'House of Brides' is a booming business, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
Even though on April 1, snow was piled high everywhere in the Mandan area, the mild, sunny weather of the past few weeks enabled the Mandan Golf Course to open on Monday afternoon, April 15. “There was very little damage to the greens this winter,” said Mandan golf pro Larry Souther.
It was standing room only at Kist Livestock on the Strip in Mandan last weekend, as buffalo buyers from around the region crowded into the arena, bidding on 322 head of buffalo at the third annual North Dakota Buffalo Auction. The animals came from 10 states in the region.
The Sakakawea Girl Scout Council recently held its annual meeting and awards dinner where 28 volunteers were recognized for their outstanding service. Recognized as Outstanding Leaders were Ilene Wiechman of Flasher, along with Cathy Robertson, Jenny Wirtz and Lois Bauer, all of Mandan. Barb Evanger of Mandan, who is in her 14th year of scouting, was awarded the Honor Pin; she is currently chairperson of the Mandan Service Unit. The Family Award was given to Daniel and Jayne Zahn and their children, Jessica and Nathan, who have made Girl Scouting a part of their lives. Jessica is a highly active Scout. Her mother, Jayne, is an assistant leader, while Daniel and son Nathan assist in maintaining Camp Ocankusa. Currently, there are 265 Girl Scouts in Mandan who have provided more than 1,140 hours of service to the community during the past year.
Temps recorded Tuesday, April 16: a high of 62 degrees above zero; 25 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
What began as therapy for Mrs. Alloyd Nelson, following eye surgery in 1965, has turned into a booming bridal business at her home, five miles south of Mandan on Hwy 1806, where passersby can easily spot the large “House of Brides” sign displayed on the east side of her home.
Like all ideas, the therapy project began as a small venture with Mrs. Nelson making only bridal bouquets and flowers. But, within a few months, the project expanded to include the making of bridal veils and attendants’ headpieces. Finally, in 1969, she decided to expand her work even further to include everything required for a wedding, including bridal and attendants’ gowns, all under one roof.
However, she briefly hesitated at the huge undertaking, due to lack of space withing the farmhouse -- until her husband suggested buying a trailer to accommodate her growing business. Not only did she immediately purchase a mobile home, which is currently attached to the rear of the Nelson farmhouse, but the energetic lady also completely renovated the mobile home herself for a special bridal look.
Entrance to the “House of Brides” is through the back entryway of the farmhouse, and, at first look, a visitor is filled with awe at the various shades of pink which Mrs. Nelson used to make her salon totally unique.
“The House of Brides” consists of a rambling rose shag rug, hot pink slipper satin drapes with velvet trim and ice pink sheers and white on white-flocked wallpaper. White sweetheart chairs with pink cushions and crystalline lights complete the image of the bridal atmosphere.
“Business is good,” said Mrs. Nelson. “My current reservations for the “House of Brides” average from five to 10 each week. And I love my hobby,” she said. “It’s not work, if you love what you’re doing.”
75 Years Ago – 1946
An installation of officers was held this week at a joint meeting of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post and auxiliary. The new post officers are: Richard Voight, commander; Garcon McFerran, senior vice commander; A.J. Barrios Jr., junior vice commander; and E.W. Murdock, quartermaster and adjutant. The Auxiliary’s new officers include: Christine Feickert, president; Olga Buckley, vice president; Illa Hughes, secretary; and Marion Hertz, treasurer.
Mr. and Mr. W.F. McClelland Jr., and daughter have arrived in Mandan and will make their home here. Mr. McClelland has recently finished an apprenticeship at the Northwestern National Bank in Minneapolis and will be employed in the bank in Mandan. Mrs. McClelland and daughter had been visiting her parents in Hamilton, Montana.
1st Lt. James Hanson, Mandan’s former registered pharmacist, is currently stationed in Seoul, Korea, where he is the adjutant of the 14th medical laboratory. Lt. Hanson entered the army in February 1943 and participated in the Okinawa campaign for which he received a battle star. Lt. Hanson’s wife, the former Inez Ohm, resides in Mandan.
Clifford Feil, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Feil of Hebron, arrived home this week from Memphis, Tennessee, where he received his release from the Navy. His rating was AMM 2/c. Feil entered the Navy following graduation from Hebron High School in 1943 and immediately went overseas to the Southwest Pacific area where he saw 20 months of service as a member of the ground crew of the Navy Air Force.
Gerald Anderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. O.A. Anderson, returned home this week following his release from the Navy Air Corps at the Great Lakes station. He was a machinist’s mate 2/c and served for three years.
Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Ciavarella and to Mr. and Mrs. Clem Reidinger, both of Mandan.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Funeral services were held this past week for Rev. Charles H. Brown, age 63, Rector of the Episcopal Church of this city, who passed away at the Deaconess hospital after suffering from an attack of pneumonia. He was born in Wales, England, and emigrated to the United States in 1882, settling near Park River in Walsh County. He was the Deputy County Auditor of Walsh County for 15 years, before resigning to complete his studies for the ministry. He accepted a call to the Mandan parish five years ago, in 1916. Survivors include his wife Lillian and three children. Burial was at the Union Cemetery.
“Four Mandan War Mothers -- Mmes. Max Hunke, H. Jess, Charles Kidd and Joseph Williams called upon Mrs. Amanda Grass, widow the late John Grass, chief justice of the Sioux tribe. Mrs. Grass is the grandmother of Albert Grass who was killed in the Argonne, France, in 1918. Major A.B. Welch, foster son of the aged Indian woman, served as interpreter when the four white women expressed their condolences to Mrs. Grass who was also considered a Gold Star mother.
“The ferry boat 'Marion,' which has, for years, plied the waters of the Missouri between Mandan and her sister city, went into operation for the season this week on a schedule beginning at 6 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m., Bismarck time.
“Mrs. Herman Benker, living near New Salem, suffered a peculiar accident while milking a cow this week. The animal stepped on her hand, crushing a heavy gold band ring on her finger. It was necessary for her to go to New Salem to have the ring cut from her finger before receiving treatment for a badly bruised hand.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 33 degrees above zero.
“It is snowing lightly this afternoon.
“There are 69 bicycle riders in Mandan, and each one has a wheel. More than half of them are Crescents.
“W.A Lanterman now drives behind a spanking team of Cleveland Bay geldings which he recently purchased in Chicago.
“The closing session of the old city council, led by Mayor McDougal, was held at the city hall on Monday night with very little business to transact. The new council convened, according to law, on the follow evening when Mayor Pilcher and the new members of the council, Mssrs. F.P. Roby, M. Lang and Thomas McCormick took their seats with formality.
“A large crowd packed the Mandan Opera House this week to greet the comedian, Eugene O’Rourke, supported by his original metropolitan company of players, in the greatest of all Irish comedy dramas, 'The Wicklow Postman.' Following this massive production, the crowd noise increased with the appearance of former bare-knuckled boxing champions, John L. Sullivan and Paddy Ryan, who displayed their fisticuffs expertise in a three-round sparring match. Following the match, old “Sully” made a speech which added to the success of the evening’s entertainment. Ryan became champion in 1880 and lost the title two years later to John L. Sullivan who held the title for 10 years, until 1892.”
