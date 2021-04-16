Diane Boit: 'House of Brides' is a booming business, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996

Even though on April 1, snow was piled high everywhere in the Mandan area, the mild, sunny weather of the past few weeks enabled the Mandan Golf Course to open on Monday afternoon, April 15. “There was very little damage to the greens this winter,” said Mandan golf pro Larry Souther.

It was standing room only at Kist Livestock on the Strip in Mandan last weekend, as buffalo buyers from around the region crowded into the arena, bidding on 322 head of buffalo at the third annual North Dakota Buffalo Auction. The animals came from 10 states in the region.

The Sakakawea Girl Scout Council recently held its annual meeting and awards dinner where 28 volunteers were recognized for their outstanding service. Recognized as Outstanding Leaders were Ilene Wiechman of Flasher, along with Cathy Robertson, Jenny Wirtz and Lois Bauer, all of Mandan. Barb Evanger of Mandan, who is in her 14th year of scouting, was awarded the Honor Pin; she is currently chairperson of the Mandan Service Unit. The Family Award was given to Daniel and Jayne Zahn and their children, Jessica and Nathan, who have made Girl Scouting a part of their lives. Jessica is a highly active Scout. Her mother, Jayne, is an assistant leader, while Daniel and son Nathan assist in maintaining Camp Ocankusa. Currently, there are 265 Girl Scouts in Mandan who have provided more than 1,140 hours of service to the community during the past year.