Diane Boit: Hospital auxiliary marks 6th year, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

More than 30 employees of the River Ridge Inn, across from the Seven Seas Inn in northwest Mandan, were fired from their jobs on March 19. There was no forewarning, no severance pay, no explanation, and no apology. The employees, along with the managers, John and Carol Lippert, learned of their firing from a fax sent from the owner. At the time of the closing, there were also several registered guests at the motel, and they, like the employees, were told to leave.

Funeral services were held this week for Marion Goodman Cary, age 88. She was born in Wyoming and later moved with her parents to California, where she met her future husband, Colin Cary, who was attending Stanford University. They married in 1929 in Mandan. Mrs. Cary is well known in the area for her many interests and activities. A member of P.E.O. women’s group, she served as its state president. She was one of the founders of the Memorial Mental Health program, helped organize the School of Hope, served as a board member and secretary of the Dacotah Foundation, was a member of the Mandan Library Board and a strong supporter of Pride Industries and Special Olympics. Survivors include her daughter, Connie Cary, and many cherished friends.

Temps recorded Tuesday, March 25: a high of 50 degrees above zero; 31 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Joy Kary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Kary, Mandan, and Kevin Kremer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Myron Kremer, also of Mandan, have been named winners of the Most Outstanding Student awards, sponsored by the Mandan Elks Club. Miss Kary is a senior at Mandan High School; Kremer is a sophomore at Jamestown College. Both received $100 savings bonds. Kremer was also a local, state and a national winner in 1971.

Bismarck St. Mary’s has claimed the Boys Class A State Basketball title, defeating Fargo North, 72-48.

Mayville-Portland held off a determined Berthold team, 66-62, to claim the 1972 Boys Class B State Basketball title in the 40th annual tournament. The state title comes in the first year of consolidation of the Mayville and Portland school districts.

The Class C-Consolidated division ended in 1963; Mapleton was crowned the final Class C basketball champs.

75 Years Ago – 1947

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Mandan Deaconess Hospital has marked its sixth year of service with an election of officers, that included Mrs. M. D. McFerran as president. The auxiliary was organized in March 1941 by a group of 35 women who donated a library of 75 books and magazines, along with vases, dresser scarves and tray towels. The following year, the ladies were in care of the hospital linen and garments. In addition, the women have also given invaluable service by canning and freezing vegetables and fruits and with stocking the hospital pantries with jellies and jams through an annual Harvest Festival.

Eldean Leonard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Levi Leonard of Mandan, has returned to her home following completion of three years of nursing training at Trinity Hospital in Jamestown, under the United States Cadet Nurse Corps program, authorized by the U.S. Congress during June 1943. Capping ceremonies were held for graduates on March 8. Miss Leonard plans to accept a position at the Mandan hospital.

Contributions to the infantile paralysis fund during the Mandan’s recent March of Dimes campaign totaled $2,697.25, according to a report by Mrs. George Steinbrueck, local campaign chairman. The largest donation was a $1,000 check from the Mandan Elks Lodge who has been active for many years in helping crippled children of Morton County. The largest collection from a Mandan business came from Main Billiards where $58.63 had been put in the March of Dimes collection box. Mandan school children also contributed $138.86 through the schools.

Births announced this week: sons to Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Lahren, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Willard Behrend, Glen Ullin; to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Beyerle, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Lester Stiller, Hebron. A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Howard, Mandan; twin daughters to Mr. and Mrs. Dominic Morrell, St. Anthony.

The Bismarck Demons had their season record, 22 victories with no defeats, broken this past week when Grand Forks downed Bismarck, 31-29, to retain the State Class A Boys Basketball title.

Minot Model came through this week to defeat New Salem, 68-50, to take the 1947 State Class B Basketball crown. The scrappy Beaver Kits, runners- up in the eastern division a week earlier, surprised New Salem, the western runner- up, with their energy and scoring. The two-team total of 118 points is thought to be a record.

Before the largest crowd in the tournament’s 26-year history, Arthur High School’s underdog basketball team scored a convincing 49-39 victory over Fingal to win the Consolidated League state championship. Pacing the champs were Carl Peterson, 16 points, and Gerald Hanson, 13. Fingal’s top scorer was center Don Rathje, 16.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Fire of unknown origin caused nearly $20,000 in damages to the Russell Miller Milling company elevator where at least 15,000 of the 60,000 bushels of wheat stored there was ruined or damaged by the smoke and water. Members of the city fire department dragged a line of hose up the stairs of the elevator to what corresponds to a fifth floor of an ordinary building and, by chopping holes in the siding and roof, were able to quench the blaze. In appreciation of the firemen’s efforts, the Milling company donated $10 and a box of cigars to the fire department.

“Federal prohibition agents, Sheriff Jack Brady and States Attorney L. Connolly raided the Red Trail Confectionary store, conducted by Theo Loran at 12 West Main Street. Four gallons of moonshine liquor were confiscated, and two men, who were in the place drinking the homespun, were taken into custody, together with the proprietor. All three were arraigned and held under $500 bond for appearance at the next term of federal court.

“Funeral services were held from the Presbyterian church for Charles Parker Thurston, 77, a veteran of the Civil War, beginning in 1862 as an express messenger and a clerk in the quartermaster corps. He enlisted in Company G, Ninth Iowa Cavalry, at Ansgar, Iowa, and served through Missouri, Arkansas and other points in the West for two years, being discharged in June 1865. He was laid to rest with military honors in the Union Cemetery where the deceased was, for so many years, the superintendent. Survivors include his wife, Harriet, and six children.

“John Gangl, St. Anthony farmer, is in Mandan’s Deaconess Hospital in critical condition with serious injuries following an accident during a trip back to his farm. Gangl had been at Schmidt for a load of baled hay and was driving his team and wagon when, going down a sharp hill, east of St. Anthony, one of the bales slipped off and struck the horses who bolted, causing Gangl to be being thrown from his seat and falling beneath the wheels. Neighbors picked him up and rushed to Mandan where physicians are examining Gangl for fractures.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, the thermometer recorded 36 degrees above zero.

“Winter is being pushed to where it belongs-- oblivion.

“A few nights ago, the Mandan band went to Bismarck and serenaded Governor Briggs.

“Sunday was the first day of spring. It was all right, excepting for a biting northwest breeze which blew all day.

“The Missouri River is as solid as ever and looks no more like breaking up than it did a month ago.

“Do you want a copy of the laws enacted at the last session of the legislature? If so, call at the Pioneer office and get a copy. The price is $1 each.

“Dr. W.T. Sprake of Casselton will be in Mandan for one week, beginning April 8th. The doctor’s reputation as a first-class dentist is well established. He uses the painless system and also administers gas to those who desire it.

“Will Hager, who is assisting his uncle, J.H. Hager, at the Chanta Wakpa ranch, was in town on Tuesday, the first time in about six weeks. He says the excessive cold weather, together with the unusually heavy snowfalls, have played havoc with antelope in the Knife River country where large numbers are reported to be lying dead.

“Mr. Hager was the recipient of some very congratulatory remarks from his Mandan friends on the very luxuriant growth of auburn whiskers and beard which he has grown during the winter months. In fact, he was the envy of Messrs. John Sherriff and John Thompson who have been trying exceedingly hard to accomplish the same results, but have failed miserably, much to their chagrin.”

