Diane Boit: Horse & Saddle Club holds basket social/dance, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

Mandan’s newly rebuilt four-lane Main Street has become a speedway since its opening last fall, according to officials at the Mandan Police Department. Even though the speed limit is posted as 25 mph along Main Street, the number of speeding tickets issued have doubled over the previous year’s numbers, with most of the violations for speeds of 40 mph and over. Local protests have been made to city commissioners, requesting the speed limit be raised to 35 mph. But, according to Mayor Dykshoorn, the 25-mph speed limit signs will remain until approval is received by the State Highway Department. Until then, drivers will continue receiving speeding tickets for traveling over the posted speed limit, which, incidentally, is the same speed posted before the street was rebuilt.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 4: a high of 24 degrees above zero; 17 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mandan Police officer Joe Broshard was honored by his co-workers on his retirement with a decorated cake and “good luck” cards at the police station this week. Paul Hoffman, Mandan police commissioner, also presented a plaque to Broshard in appreciation of his 14 years of service on the force.

Mrs. Sylvia Ehreth of Mandan has been elected state president of the National League of American Pen Women, succeeding Mrs. A.J. Ressler. Mrs. Ehreth, a retired elementary school teacher, is the current president of the Mandan Branch of American Pen Women and a past president of the Mandan Art Association.

Funeral services were held for Philip W. Blank, 78, at Mandan’s First United Methodist Church with Rev. John MacMullen and the Rev. Frank Rumer officiating. Blank was born and raised at New Salem and was a World War I veteran. He was the first commander of the American Legion post in New Salem and served as mayor and alderman there. He was an automobile dealer in Mandan for many years and operated Western Auto Company until 1958. After moving to Mandan in 1935, Blank served as a Morton County commissioner for 10 years and represented Morton County in the State Senate from 1936 to 1944. He was also a director of First National Bank for 21 years and was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. Survivors include his widow, Eleanore; one daughter Mrs. Otto (Bonnie) Feickert, Mandan; three grandchildren; one brother, George, New Salem.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Workmen have begun razing the large trees on the corner of Second Avenue and Second Street Northwest as a preliminary step in the moving of houses on the western half of that block for the construction of Morton County’s new courthouse. All types of cutting equipment, including saws and axes, made a good start in disposing the shade trees which have stood within a block or two of Mandan’s Main Street for the past 50 to 60 years. The site was originally owned by Mrs. C.E.V. Draper, a former Mandan resident, currently living in San Diego, Calif.

Twin girls were born to Mr. and Mrs. Anton A. Leingang, St. Anthony, on Wednesday, Jan. 29; a son was also born to Mr. and Mrs. Herman Bliese, Fort Rice, on the same day.

Funeral services were held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for George Francis Ford, 61, a lifelong resident of Mandan. He was born in 1885, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Ford, and married Katherine Moore of Glen Ullin in 1911. For several years, he was an auditor for the Northern Pacific Railway, before serving as Mandan City Treasurer from 1936 to 1944. He also served 25 years as treasurer for the Ancient Order of United Workmen. Ford was a past Exalted Ruler of the Mandan Elks and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his widow; a grandson, Michael Ford; a sister Mabel Ford and brothers, John and Robert Ford, all of Mandan.

More than 75 members and guests of the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club met at the Midway Club on Sunday evening for an old-fashioned basket social and dance. Brisk bidding on the sale of 37 baskets, many decorated to look like saddles, milk cans and hay bales, was done under the able hammer of auctioneer Joe Wicks of Cannonball. The sale brought $267 or an average of $7.25 per basket. A cake, made and donated by Mrs. Art Olson, was also sold for the sum of $11 which was added to the proceeds going into the club’s treasury.

An orchestra furnished music during the supper hour, followed by an evening of dancing to old-fashioned tunes. Additional entertainment featured an impromptu program of story-telling, magic tricks, stunts by members of the club and piano music by William McClelland Jr.

A horse was also given to the club by Don Mushik and Bill Heisler for rental purposes during the coming spring and summer riding season. The use of the Midway Club for the party was made possible by owners, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Boren, who are also members of the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“The Catholics of the city celebrated Candlemas Day on Feb. 2 at St. Joseph’s church with the blessing of candles in honor of the presentation of the baby Jesus in the Temple. For others, it’s also a Ground Hog Day tradition when the lowly woodchuck comes forth from his winter’s den, looking for his shadow as a sign of an early spring. The sun was shining this morning and cast distinct shadows, so spring is surely only six weeks away.

“Members of the Business and Professional Women’s club are asked to attend a meeting in the club rooms Tuesday evening for the purpose of making curtains; members are requested to bring needles and thimbles.

“With five more operations conducted on Jan. 31 for removal of tonsils and adenoids, the surgeons have completed similar treatment on 55 inmates of the State Training School during December and January. All patients were operated upon and cared for at the Mandan Deaconess Hospital.

“Frank Bender, former resident of Mandan and one-time manager of the Morton County Co-op Store, died Jan. 18 at his home in Marshfield, Wis., following complications from being gassed during war service in France. The deceased was in the grocery business and is survived by his wife, the former Mathilda Bauknecht of Mandan.

“James Gorman, well-known machinist employed in the Northern Pacific railroad shops, exhibited real nerve and strength when, after accidentally shooting John Schlosser, he carried his friend for a long distance to the Frank McGillic farmhouse where a conveyance brought the injured man to a doctor in Mandan. Schlosser and Gorman were hunting rabbits in the brush east of the city and were on opposite sides of a thicket, when Gorman shot at a rabbit and Schlosser, running behind the thick brush, stepped directly in front of the charge, resulting in his legs being peppered with pellets, penetrating the flesh from ankle to knee. Gorman is not a large man, but he shouldered Schlosser and then walked nearly a mile through the woods. None of the wounds received by Schlosser were serious, says the physician, because Gorman took prompt means to insure first aid.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, the thermometer recorded 34 degrees above zero.

“The sun has been shining brightly all day, causing the mercury to expand upward, joyfully.

“A Mandan lady walked from this city to Bismarck yesterday morning in one hour and twenty minutes.

“W.A. Lanterman shipped 1500 head of sheep from Bismarck yesterday. The flock was driven from Washburn.

“A large number of Bismarckers took advantage of Sunday’s fine weather and drove over to Mandan to see what a city was like.

“On Tuesday evening, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Lanterman gave a progressive tea, in honor of their 15th wedding anniversary. Their spacious house was brilliantly illuminated for the occasion, the numerous windows glowing at a distance like huge fireflies. About 40 guests were present to enjoy the eight courses of elaborate and delicious tea. A majority of the guests were old timers who were residents of Mandan when the Lantermans first came.

“The Mandan Ice Company is now ready for making contacts. It has put up more than 700 tons of the finest ice.

“Funeral services were held at the Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan 30, for Zalmon Gilbert, 55, longtime Mandan photographer. He was born at Fulton, New York, in 1841 and came to Mandan during the early 1880s. Survivors include a son, James W. Gilbert of this city; and two sisters, at Des Moines and Chicago. The Army papers of the deceased show that during the War of the Rebellion, he was a corporal in Co. H, 59th Infantry, Indiana Volunteers, and was discharged on account of disability in February 1864. He was a member of the William T. Sherman Post, Grand Army of the Republic, and of the Odd Fellows Lodge. Internment was at Greenwood Cemetery.”

