Diane Boit: Hoff wins first prize for Mad Market costume, 1970

50 Years Ago – 1970

In a special city school election, Mandan voters again turned down a 10-mill building fund levy after the proposal failed to get 60 percent of the votes cast this week. Although a majority of the voters favored the building fund, 678 vs. 642, 792 favorable votes were necessary to reach 60 percent of the 1320 total votes cast. According to Superintendent August Spiss, the proposed levy was needed for an estimated $379,000 remodeling of the junior high school buildings which were built in 1917 and 1924.

Carla Hanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Hansen, has been installed as Worthy Advisor of the Order of Rainbow for Girls, Mandan Assembly 16, at a ceremony held at the Masonic Temple. Choosing patriotism as her theme, Miss Hansen’s colors are red, white and blue. Other officers installed were Annie Ehrlich, Worthy Associate Advisor; Ann Judson, Charity; Patty Schauss, Hope; and Margo Dougherty, Faith.

A sure sign of fall in the St. Anthony area is the Annual Church Fair where people could purchase homemade baked goods, as well as a variety of crafts, needlework, afghans and quilts. Meals served during Sunday afternoon and evening also attracted more than 900 people. Head cook, Mrs. Betty Gangl, and her crew of more than 100 women, prepared 350 chickens and more than 100 pounds of beef for the two meals.