Diane Boit: Hoff wins first prize for Mad Market costume, 1970

25 Years Ago – 1995
The Mandan Braves girls basketball team has continued their winning streak, defeating the Belcourt girls, 86-31, last weekend and then the Century Patriots, 63-42, in Western Division action. In the game against Century, Jolene Gartner scored 15 points, followed by Jaye Amundson, 14, and Wendy Davis, 13. The Braves, 9-0 in the WDA and 12-1 overall, are on their way to their third straight undefeated WDA season. West Fargo is the only team to have tipped the scales on the Braves this year with a 64-59 win in the East-West classic at the end of August. The Braves are coached by Greg Amundson.
George and Margaret Wetsch observed their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a family celebration, attended by their two daughters and sons-in-law and five grandchildren. George Wetsch, St. Anthony, and Margaret Erhardt of Center were married Oct. 4, 1945 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony.
The vacant former Elks building has been purchased by Rusty Kruger, owner of Mandan Drug. He has partnered with Del and Patty Erickson, owners of the newly opened Settler’s Café, 406 W. Main St., to provide a downtown location for large banquets and receptions for groups up to 400 people. After remodeling the facilities, the partners plan to re-open the 40-year old building on Nov. 1.
Temps recorded Monday, Oct. 2: a high of 64 degrees; 38 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
In a special city school election, Mandan voters again turned down a 10-mill building fund levy after the proposal failed to get 60 percent of the votes cast this week. Although a majority of the voters favored the building fund, 678 vs. 642, 792 favorable votes were necessary to reach 60 percent of the 1320 total votes cast. According to Superintendent August Spiss, the proposed levy was needed for an estimated $379,000 remodeling of the junior high school buildings which were built in 1917 and 1924.
Carla Hanson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James R. Hansen, has been installed as Worthy Advisor of the Order of Rainbow for Girls, Mandan Assembly 16, at a ceremony held at the Masonic Temple. Choosing patriotism as her theme, Miss Hansen’s colors are red, white and blue. Other officers installed were Annie Ehrlich, Worthy Associate Advisor; Ann Judson, Charity; Patty Schauss, Hope; and Margo Dougherty, Faith.
A sure sign of fall in the St. Anthony area is the Annual Church Fair where people could purchase homemade baked goods, as well as a variety of crafts, needlework, afghans and quilts. Meals served during Sunday afternoon and evening also attracted more than 900 people. Head cook, Mrs. Betty Gangl, and her crew of more than 100 women, prepared 350 chickens and more than 100 pounds of beef for the two meals.
Mandan’s Mad Market days proved to be its usual success as hundreds of people from the Bismarck-Mandan area wandered up and down Main Street to purchase “madly reduced” prices for merchandise displayed on tables outside of stores. Mad Market also brought forth some of the “kookiest” costumes of the event’s history. First and second prizes, plus three consolation prizes, were awarded this year to the downtown business clerks, who the judges felt were the “best dressed.” First prize winner was Jerry Hoff of Mushik’s Shoe Store. His slim body could be seen under a caveman’s short furry robe, draped over one shoulder that also revealed thin, bare legs from the knees on down to the sandals. To complete the ensemble, Hoff also carried a stone club to scare off unruly customers. Other prize winners were: Marlene Magilke, Collins Dept. Store; Kathy Mosbrucker, Western Shop; Gertrude Vogele, Ben Franklin Store; and Martha Hohbein, Woolworth’s.
75 Years Ago – 1945
The members of the American Legion have elected Herman B. Uden as their new commander, succeeding Roy Dow. Other officers included: Vernon Peters, first vice commander; Peter Syvrud, second vice commander; and William Bauknecht, adjutant.
The paper ban has been lifted for books and magazines. They can now have as much as they can pay for. No longer will books go out of print because the firm’s paper quota has been exhausted. Publishers, authors and the reading public will all rejoice. However, newsprint will continue to be in short supply until the end of the year.
Cpl. Gerald Key has returned to his home in Mandan for the first time since December 1942, after being honorably discharged from the army at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. Cpl. Key was wounded three times while in Europe with a tank company. Another brother, Richard, also received his discharge from the army this month. Both are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Key Sr., of Mandan.
Mandan High School resumed its weekly morning radio broadcast this week with the broadcasting class presenting “Twelve Hours in Mr. Higbee’s Life” over KGCU. The cast includes: Frank Lindsay, Don Hagerott, Harlan Hunke, Virginia Watt, Angeline Davis, Mary Stark, Jim Gray, Gene Kiegley, Jake Hertz, Warren McClellan and Burniel Olson.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The first killing frost of the year occurred this week, Sept. 28. Since garden stuff was mostly out of the way, growers are congratulating themselves that freezing conditions kept off as long as it has this year.
“A meeting of the Mandan Creamery & Produce Co. was held this week, and reports indicate a prosperous condition of the business. Lewis F. Lyman and Arthur H. Peterson were also elected directors to fill the vacancies caused by the resignations of H. C. Schulte and Albert Lanterman.
“A local young man started something last night at the dancing party at the Country Club when he boasted that he could drink ten bottles of Blue Thunder pop within 15 minutes. He was immediately called by two of his friends, and it was decided that the show be staged this morning at the Princess Candy store at 10 o’clock. Much to his friends’ disappointment, he downed all ten bottles in 12 minutes. The two friends are now out their bets, plus the price of the drinks. The winner is also out -- looking for more bets in a repeat performance.
“According to news received from Center, Matt Freitag, living eight miles east of there, suffered the loss of his car and garage last week through the carelessness of his hired man. Mr. Freitag had instructed the man to drain the gasoline from the car, when a spark from the cigarette the man was smoking, ignited the gas. The resulting blaze quickly destroyed the car and garage and badly burned the man’s hands. The loss was estimated at $800.
“After indulging in too much of the stuff that cheers, a local man took possession of the Nash car belonging to Contractor Kennedy for the second time in two weeks and proceeded to endanger the lives of pedestrians and other drivers by breaking all speed records on the city streets this afternoon. He is currently in the county jail, awaiting a hearing tomorrow morning. He was previously fined $25 for a similar offense two weeks ago.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 70 degrees above zero.
“The Fair! It was a success with a big “F.”
“To the clerk of the weather. Thanks! It was just splendid!
“For the best half bushel of flax, Nic Kuntz was awarded a first place premium, which entitled him to receive the latest model of a Disc Cutaway Harrow, given as a prize from the J. I. Case company.
“Next year, the Pioneer will run a Daily Fair edition as there was a great need for it this year. We could have done it, but we, like everybody else, did not expect half the interest that was shown in this year’s Fair.
“The horse races were all the rage during the fair, beginning with the grand parade of a hundred participating stallions on the race course in front of the grandstand. According to Gov. Allin, that beautiful sight alone was worth crossing the country to see.
“When Miss Foltz completed her half-mile dash on a horse’s bare back, having ridden astride, race official Dr. Harcourt, after announcing that she had won, remarked that the “new” woman is not so very slow after all.
“P. W. McGillic saw to it that the Dickinson band boys did not want for cigars during their stay in Mandan. He sent them a box of “Teller’s” every morning and, in other ways, saw to it that they were well taken care of. At the fair’s conclusion, and before boarding the train for their return trip to Dickinson, the band serenaded Mr. McGillic in front of his Main Street store and rendered several selections in a very lively manner.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.
