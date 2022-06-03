Diane Boit: Hoerauf crowned Morton County dairy princess, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

Glen Ullin High School held commencement exercises for 19 seniors on May 25. Valedictorian is Kylene Kinnischtzke, daughter of Roger and Jane Kinnischtzke; salutatorian, Tabi Schantz, daughter of Leslie and Valerie Schantz. Other honor students are: Melinda Brandt, Kristi Krebs, Heather Krein and Lisa Wetzel.

Five seniors were the top honor students of the 1997 graduating class of 17 at Hebron High School. The five are: Kelly Brandt, son of Chuck and Jackie Brandt; Melanie Feist, daughter of Al and Dorothy Feist; David Meberg, son of D.J. and Claudia Meberg; Sarah Wanner, daughter of Joseph and Diane Wanner; and Michael Woroniecki, son of Scott and Annette Woroniecki.

Eric Schmidt and Alicia Wagner have been named Most Valuable Senior Athletes for 1996-97 at Mandan High School by the Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club. Other MVPs, as selected by teammates, are: Boys and Girls Tennis: Shawn Feist, Kelli Heinert; Boys and Girls Cross Country: Jonathon White, Sara Rinas; Boys & Girls Basketball: Sam Pulles and Jaye Amundson; Boys and Girls Swimming; Robb Wagner, Lauren Little; Boys & Girls Golf: Mitch Schwede, Kristy Schaaf; Boys & Girls Soccer, Ben Suchy, Kiley Skjod; Boys & Girls Track: Eric Schmidt, Amanda Dietrich; Football: Eric Schmidt; Wrestling, Jesse Beckler; Gymnastics, Sheila Bullert; Volleyball, Amanda Dietrich; Hockey, Bucky Millner; Baseball: Jayme Berger; Kachinas, Rebeca Mastel; Cheerleading, Annette Yantzer.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Constance Hoerauf, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Hoerauf of Hebron, has been crowned the winner over 19 other contestants at the annual Miss Morton County Dairy Princess contest held at the Mandan Elks Lodge. She was sponsored by Sunny NoDak Homemakers Club and was crowned by the 1971 Princess Patricia Underdahl, also of Hebron. The runners-up are: Joyce Steckler, St. Anthony; Mary Lynette Barth, Glen Ullin; Jeanine Rusch, New Salem; and Alice Kahl, rural Mandan. Contest judges were Herman Ciavarella, also the guest speaker representing the dairy industry, and Robert Schulte and Nobel Hinkel. The event was sponsored by the Mandan Lions Club, the Mandan Chamber of Commerce, Mandan Creamery, Cloverdale Foods and Foremost Foods Company, a division of Cass Clay, along with the Morton County Extension Service.

The Mandan Hospital Volunteers have elected Mrs. Clyde Arenz as their president. Other officers are: Mrs. Walter Hegebush and Mrs. Leo Schwehr, first and second vice president; Mrs. Winston Wegmet and Mrs. Wayne Clarke, secretaries; and Mrs. John Frala, treasurer.

Mandan lady golfers held their first Petticoat League play this past week at the Mandan golf course with the teams from Bill’s Super Valu and Flo’s Kitchen Crew tying for first place. Second place went to Helen’s Beauty Salon and third to Remund Ford. Winners of the poker hand were Rosemary Helbling, Marion Hertz, Debbie Erickson, Diane O’Neill, Wanda Froelich and “Irish” Stish.

75 Years Ago – 1947

The new green individual drivers’ licenses, now costing $2, instead of 75 cents, go on sale this week. People between the ages of 14 and 18 will be given buff-colored licenses. After July 1, the old red ones will be illegal. The 1947 Legislature authorized the increased fee to finance an enlargement of the state highway patrol personnel from 22 to 42. The licenses will be on sale in every sizeable community and in most county seats.

At the request of Arnold Larson, director of the Elks band, the Mandan Park Board is planning to enlarge the bandstand in the Collins Avenue Park and build ornamental benches for players to use during summer concerts.

The Fortnightly Club has elected new officers for the 1947-48 season. They are Mrs. M.K. Higgins, president; Mrs. A.C. Scott, vice president; Mrs. F.L. Gruye, secretary; and Mrs. H.A. Wheeler, treasurer. Retiring president is Mrs. C.G. Cary. Tuesday’s program, a study of Mexico, was presented by Mrs. W.F. McClelland, Jr.

Nuptial vows were spoken at St. Joseph’s Catholic church last Saturday morning by Miss Ida DeChandt, daughter of Mrs. Mary DeChandt, and Hadley Wickham, son of Mr. and Mrs. I.W. Wickham, all of Mandan. The bride wore a gray gabardine suit with a peplum in back, along with a shoulder corsage of pink roses. A matching halo hat of felt with a veil completed her ensemble. She carried a silk-covered prayerbook and a white lace handkerchief, a gift from the bridegroom’s mother who had carried it at her own wedding. The matron of honor and only attendant was Mrs. Lawrence Tavis. Frederick Tharp attended the bridegroom. The couple will reside in Mandan, where Mrs. Wickham is employed at the Hendrickson Jewelry store. Mr. Wickham is employed with the Northern Pacific railroad.

Births announced this week: Sons born to Mr. and Mrs. William Miller, Huff; and to Mr. and Mrs. Warren Becklund, Almont. Daughters were born to: Mr. and Mrs. John Hoff, Flasher; to Mr. and Mrs. Oswald Kirkmeier, New Salem; and to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Toman and to Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Mickelson, both of Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“The annual Junior-Senior banquet of the Mandan High School was held last week in the Masonic hall and was attended by more than 90 members of the two classes, along with members of the high school faculty. The banquet hall was prettily decorated in blue and gold, the Junior class colors. Following the banquet, the annual Prom was held at the high school gymnasium, and a large number enjoyed dancing until one o’clock.

“Mandan’s high school commencement for the 25 members, 14 boys and 11 girls, of the class of 1922 were held Friday, June 2, in the high school gymnasium. The honorable J.M. Devine, former Governor and the former executive head of the State Training School in Mandan, was the afternoon’s speaker, followed by the valedictory address given by Michael Tokach and the salutatory by Everett Peterson. Diplomas were presented to each graduate by Superintendent C.L. Love. Certificates were also awarded to 33 pupils who finished the eighth grade.

“Michael Tokach, the top man of the graduating class, completed his senior year with a final average of 91.6 percent in all of his studies. Tokach is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Tokach, farmers living 15 miles south of the city. With the approval of his parents, young Tokach resided in Mandan in order to complete the eighth grade and enter high school. During the last four years, he worked his way through school while employed as a bellhop and elevator boy at the Lewis and Clark hotel.

“Employees of the Mandan Electric Company are cutting down utility poles on Main street, from the State Bank building at the corner of Main and First Avenue N.W. and westward. The high-tension wires, previously carried by these poles, have been placed in the alleys. The preparation for the removal has taken nearly a year, as the entry of wires had to be re-made through the rear of stores and business blocks. The electric company officers are to be complimented, say businessmen, for their efforts to improve the appearance of the business district.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, the thermometer recorded 52 degrees above zero.

“Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kidd, Mandan, on Wednesday evening, a girl.

“Born, last Saturday, to Mr. and Mrs. James Aughney of Little Heart, a girl.

“A force of Northern Pacific carpenters began operations on a new turntable at the roundhouse on Tuesday morning. The turntable will be about double the size of the one formerly in use and will be placed on a substantial stone foundation.

“On Friday, May 13, at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Tuttle, there was a whist party, the occasion being the 13th wedding anniversary of the host and hostess. The figure '13,' done in green, along with 13 burning candles, were prominent among the decorations in the various rooms. The number was carved on the icing of each piece of angel food cake, 13 stripes were in each piece of ice cream and there were 13 tables. Guests began to arrive at 13 minutes past eight, and the last guest departed at 13 minutes to midnight. There were 49 guests, and it will be noted that four and nine added together make the fated 13. However, to do justice to the '13' superstition, there were a few mishaps- the caterer forgot to send the fruit cake; the daughter of the house endured anguish of spirit due to new shoes; the 13th table had only one player, and the boutonnieres for the Tuttles were forgotten.”

