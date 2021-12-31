Diane Boit: Hebron wins holiday tourney championship, 1996

25 Years Ago – 1996

Thanks to Mandan’s “Care and Share” program and AID, Inc. and its volunteers, the holiday season was made a bit brighter for area families in need during this year’s Christmas season. According to JoAnn Fuerstenberg, director of AID Inc., who volunteered to coordinate the “Care and Share” program with her duties, more than 100 volunteers gathered at the Community Center to assemble nearly 170 “Care and Share” baskets of groceries which were delivered to area families, along with presents for 500 children. “Care and Share” is its own separate non-profit organization with his own board of directors.

Hundreds of area people braved the cold, snowy weather to enjoy an 1875 Christmas at Fort Lincoln State Park that featured two days of sleigh rides and tours of the Custer house where hot apple cider was served as re-enactors sang carols and played traditional tunes of the day. Also seen in his study at the house was the country’s foremost General Custer re-enactor, Steven Alexander of Monroe, Michigan, who hosted the 1875 evening banquet at the fort’s commissary. The meal was catered by Mandan’s Seven Seas Inn.

Mandan High School was the site for the three-day basketball tournament with Hebron getting their first championship win for that event. On Thursday, they defeated Steele-Dawson, 77-56; Friday, the Brickmakers scored a win over Napoleon, 61-42; and then advanced to the championship game on Saturday where they defeated Sheridan County, 77-56.

It’s been a snowy and cold winter in North Dakota. Mother Nature dumped another six inches of snow in the Bismarck-Mandan area over the past weekend, making a total of more than three feet received by December 31.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 31: a high of 37 degrees above zero; one above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

Steven Hirsch has purchased Breen’s Floral at 109 First Ave. NW and has renamed the business, Steven Hirsch Florist. He is a 1968 graduate of Mandan High School, a graduate of Bismarck Junior College and has several years of working experience while at Breen’s Floral and Hoskin-Meyers Florists. Hirsch is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hirsch of Mandan.

William Engelter of Engelter’s Income Tax and Accounting Service has announced the association with his firm of his son, James, 25. The younger Engelter is a graduate of Mandan High School, Bismarck Junior College and the University of North Dakota with a degree in Business Administration. He has served 37 months with the U.S. Army in Germany and returned Nov. 29 to join his father’s firm.

Funeral services were held at Christ the King church for a former Mandan doctor, George H. Spielman, who died in Ashland, Wisconsin, at age 91. The Minnesota native came to Mandan in 1917 and served the area for more than 50 years. Before completing his active life as a physician, Dr. Spielman received a 50-year award pin from the American Medical Association. Survivors include three sons; two sisters; one brother and nine grandchildren. Burial was at Mandan Union Cemetery.

The Mandan High School wrestling team captured the fourth-place spot at the recent Mandan Lions Invitational Wrestling Tournament held at the Braves gym. The trophy for the most improved wrestler went to Mandan’s Mark Sandoval who captured first place in the 126-pound weight class, crushing Minot’s Levi Johnson, 12-0. Retaining their championship title were the Bismarck Demons who defended their third straight team title.

75 Years Ago – 1946

Patricia Sullivan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Sullivan, formerly of Mandan but now residing in Los Angeles, was one of 15 UCLA student winners of a university beauty contest. She will be joining the other winners on the $3,000 UCLA float in the New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses parade.

On Monday, Dec. 30, Miss Genevieve Bullinger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Julius Bullinger, and Aloysius Knoll, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Knoll, all of Mandan, were united in marriage at a 9:30 a.m. nuptial mass held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Attending the bride were three of her sisters, Agnes Bullinger as maid of honor, and Angela and Leona Bullinger as bridesmaids. William Knoll served as his brother’s best man. Following the ceremony, more than 150 people attended a noon wedding dinner at the Memorial building. The bride is a graduate of St. Anthony High School and was employed at Robertson’s Clothing store in Bismarck. The groom is a war veteran, serving more than three years in the army as a staff sergeant, with 31 months of overseas duty.

A boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Rehm, Hebron, on Christmas Day. A daughter was born Dec. 26 to Mr. and Mrs. John Doll of Mandan at the Withnell home, 708 5th St. N.W. Other births announced this week: girls born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Schwartz, Hebron, and to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Bullinger, St. Anthony. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Miller, Fort Rice, and to Mr. and Mrs. William Wetzel, Glen Ullin.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“The Daily Pioneer today issues the last edition for the year 1921 and takes this occasion to express appreciation of the friendship, patronage and goodwill extended the publishing company during the passing year. With prosperity due, the Pioneer staff trusts you and your family will soon receive your full share of it.

“Preparations are being finalized today for the New Year’s Eve party to be held at the Mandan Elks Lodge No. 1256. Members of the decorating committee, who will distribute noise makers and hats as the midnight hour approaches, consists of: J.J. Murray, Allen Pfenning, George Ford and Custer Lang. Dancing will begin at 9 o’clock and will continue well into the new year. A midnight hour supper will also be served.

“A large number of Mandan people this evening also plan on attending the annual New Year’s dancing party given by E.G. Patterson at the McKenzie Hotel at Bismarck. Dancing will be in order from 9:30 o’clock until 12 when the crowd is expected to cut loose, after which a midnight dinner will be served, and dancing then resumed until the wee hours.

“The Mandan High School basketball team returned this noon with a clean slate of victories from their tour of the south line, winning the final contest last night at Carson by a score of 25 to 8 from the Carson High School. The Braves also claimed victories over Leith, Mott and New England.

“Due to the sluggish recovery of the economy in North Dakota, representatives of the public employers and employees’ organizations recently met in Bismarck this week and agreed on recommendations to reduce, by 15 percent, the wages of women employed in public housekeeping, to include hotels and restaurants, beginning January 15. Under the proposed 15 percent cut, the minimum wage for waitresses and confectionary girls would be $14.50 and for chambermaids and kitchen help, $14.20 a week, with adjustments made when board or meals are furnished. The joint agreement will now go before the Workmen’s Compensation Commission for approval.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, December 31, the thermometer recorded 22 degrees above zero.

“Everyone, start practicing the writing of 1897.

“The Pioneer staff has heard that one young man in Mandan, whose face and his upper lip is especially as free from hair as a marble slab, got for a Christmas present, a silver mustache comb from a “lady friend.”

“The midnight mass at St. Joseph’s church on Christmas morning was largely attended, in fact the building was taxed to its fullest capacity. Especially pleasing was singing of the newly organized choir of a score or more voices, under the direction of Mr. Scherman, who rendered special music for the occasion, augmented by an orchestra of several pieces. The Christmas sermon was preached by Dean Collins.

“The Bay View Reading Circle will resume its sessions next Tuesday evening when the circle meets at the residence of Mrs. J.S. Green.

“Contractor Kelly will soon begin the work of cutting and housing 800 tons of ice out of the Missouri River, for the use of the Northern Pacific at this point. In former years, the ice used at Mandan had generally been shipped in from the Yellowstone. This work will employ a number of Mr. Kelly’s teams during a quiet part of the season.

“With the large quantity of snow still on the hills around town, the children, during their holiday vacation, have spent a greater part of the time out of doors with their toboggans and sleighs, and their ringing laughter, echoing throughout the countryside, has shown us how well the sport is being enjoyed.”

