Diane Boit: H.R. Lyon, pioneer Mandan businessman dies, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Mandan voters have approved the school district’s $3.3 million request for building renovations and technology improvements at the high school and at four elementary schools. Voters cast a near 68% “yes” vote, which was more than the needed 60% approval, according to state law. The approval marks the second time in three years that Mandan voters have approved school projects. A $4.5 million bond issue was approved in 1993 for the construction of Fort Lincoln Elementary School and for renovations at the junior high.
Two Mandan sixth-graders will be participating at the State Geography Bee at the end of March. Aaron Shreve, son of Allen and Karen Shreve, represents Lewis & Clark School, and Jeremiah Trnka, son of David and Maureen Trnka, is representing St. Joseph School. They will be joined at the State Bee by more than 100 North Dakota students, grades four through eight.
Winners of the Southwest Regional Science Fair held at Mandan were announced this week. The fair featured students from a six-county region who set up their science projects and displayed them for judges throughout the day at Mandan High School. Winners from Morton County, in the Senior Division, who received $10,000 and $12,000 scholarships to Jamestown College were: Grayden Bullinger, Mandan, and Mindy Geiss, Flasher. The state competition will be held during April at the University of Mary.
Temps recorded Tuesday, March 19: a high of 32 degrees above zero; 14 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Whopper fishing honors were awarded to three North Dakotans this week, including Marshall Just of Mandan, who caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce perch at Crooked Lake on Feb. 24.
The Mandan City Commission has approved a change in the Jaycee Rodeo parade route for this year’s Independence Day celebration. The parade will now begin on the east end of Main Street instead of the west end. The action came on a recommendation from Police and Fire Commissioner Paul G. Hoffman who said the change would enable easier policing and a freer movement of traffic at the end of the three-hour parade.
More than 200 people attended the Mandan Chamber of Commerce dinner held this week at the Elks upstairs banquet room. The evening’s speaker was E. Maine Shafer, Fargo, district director for the Small Business Administration. The festivities concluded with Donald Hertz accepting the president’s gavel from outgoing chamber president, Fred Hirsch.
Terry Zander, a 1962 Mandan High School graduate and athlete who is currently a coach at Bowman, has been hired as the baseball coach for the American Legion’s summer program, according to L.E. Faris, a member of the baseball committee. Zander, 26, played football, basketball and baseball at Mandan High School, serving as captain of the 1961 football team and played guard on the 1962 basketball team that went to the state tournament.
Mary Kay Renner, daughter of the Mike Renner of Mandan, outlasted eight other students and received a $50 award for taking first place in the Mandan city spelling bee. Her award was donated by the Chamber of Commerce and the Mandan Lions Club. Taking first place in the Morton County competition was David Schaefer who also received $50 donated by the Morton County banks. Both winners will be participating in the Minneapolis spelling bee to be held during April.
75 Years Ago – 1946
With the ending of World War II in 1945, North Dakota’s attention turned away from the battles overseas to the building of a dam on the Missouri River that had been in the planning stages for many years. However, a name was also needed for a town to be built near the dam to house the arrival of thousands of government officials, engineers, construction workers and their families. Construction on the dam is expected to begin in October.
As a result, Governor Fred G. Aandahl appointed a nine-person committee to select the town’s name from a list of 45 entries submitted by 24 North Dakota daily and weekly newspapers. Each newspaper also contributed $1 toward the final grand prize entry chosen by the governor’s committee.
The name “Riverdale” was the winning choice, submitted to the Granville Herald by Mrs. T. O. Lervick of Granville who received the grand prize check of $24. Contest officials estimated that more than 20,000 entries had been received by the 24 North Dakota newspapers.
The Mandan Pioneer’s entries were “Dakota City” submitted by D.E. Butler, Rt. 3, Mandan; followed by “Big Bend” sent in by Lula Lange, also Mandan. The Pioneer’s judging committee of seven women listed 13 names in the order of their preference: Dakota City, Big Bend, Powertown, Damsite, River View, Garridam, Modak, Ash, Victory, Nokota, New Era, Moses and Boom City.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Funeral services were held this week for pioneer Mandan businessman Hiram R. Lyon, 64, at his winter home in Pasadena, California. The 23-year-old Lyon came to Mandan in 1881 from St. Paul where he had been a cashier of the Second National Bank, and proceeded to organize and incorporate the First National Bank in Mandan which, for a few years, was the only bank west of the Missouri in North Dakota. Over the years he helped organize the Missouri Valley Milling Co., the Mandan Electric Co., the Mandan Telephone Co. and the Mandan Mercantile Co. which supplied lumber and machinery throughout the state. He also built the beautiful home on Fourth Avenue N.W. (now occupied by Weigel’s Funeral Home). Lyons moved to Minneapolis in 1906 and from there, organized one of the largest banks in the Twin Cities, the Midland National Bank. He was also president of the Occident Elevator Co. in Minneapolis. Survivors include his wife, Pauline, one daughter and one stepson. Mr. Lyon was buried in Minneapolis.
“After defeating Hettinger, 28-3, in the opening round of the state basketball tournament held at the Minot Normal School gymnasium, Mandan fell to Valley City, 16-13, and returned home with a third-place finish. According to Coach Ericson, Mandan’s defeat was largely due to the low ceiling girders, making it impossible to score by arching the ball, in the way that his boys had been trained. “The girders were lower than the top of the backboard,” he said. Valley City went on to claim the State A title, defeating Grand Forks, 20-15.
“The 1921 Legislature was one of bitter quarrels between Republicans, Democrats, Independents and members of the Nonpartisan League, who all battled constantly over bills submitted for passage. On the last night of the session, tempers were hot as anti-league crowds surged through the corridors of the capitol. Knock-down fist fights were common. State Auditor Carl Kositzky came out of one brawl with a cut cheek and black eye. On the final day, the House continued in session, fighting over the appropriations measure, until 6:45 the following morning, when Speaker Luther Twichell of the House declared there was no more work on the calendar but to forward copies of the appropriation measure to the Governor. And with a final bang of his worn gavel, the 17th Legislative Session was adjourned.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 43 degrees above zero.
“Spring! Spring! We’re longing for thee.
“Voters, register next Tuesday for the city election, or you cannot vote.
“It’s been proposed by a member of the city council to build a bandstand around the city flagstaff at the intersection of Main Street and Stark Avenue (later renamed Collins Avenue).
“There was a very fair attendance at the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at St. Joseph’s church on Tuesday. There was a high mass in the morning, and, in the evening, there was a concert and lecture by Fr. Dean Collins who spoke briefly on the life and work of Ireland’s patron saint.
“Joe Winbauer has moved into his newly completed two-story building on Main Street. A saloon will occupy the main floor; Winbauer and his family will reside on the upper floor. The building is a frame upon a stone foundation and will be heated by hot air furnaces.
“Mandan boys evidently believe in the saying “Better the day, better the deed,” for last Sunday seemed to be the ushering in of the marbles season. Early in the morning, lads could be seen on different thoroughfares where dry spots of ground or sections of sidewalk could be found for good marble playing. The air may have been chilly, but that did not deter the gamesters from enjoying what appeared to be the first games of the season.”
