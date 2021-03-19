Diane Boit: H.R. Lyon, pioneer Mandan businessman dies, 1921

100 Years Ago – 1921

“Funeral services were held this week for pioneer Mandan businessman Hiram R. Lyon, 64, at his winter home in Pasadena, California. The 23-year-old Lyon came to Mandan in 1881 from St. Paul where he had been a cashier of the Second National Bank, and proceeded to organize and incorporate the First National Bank in Mandan which, for a few years, was the only bank west of the Missouri in North Dakota. Over the years he helped organize the Missouri Valley Milling Co., the Mandan Electric Co., the Mandan Telephone Co. and the Mandan Mercantile Co. which supplied lumber and machinery throughout the state. He also built the beautiful home on Fourth Avenue N.W. (now occupied by Weigel’s Funeral Home). Lyons moved to Minneapolis in 1906 and from there, organized one of the largest banks in the Twin Cities, the Midland National Bank. He was also president of the Occident Elevator Co. in Minneapolis. Survivors include his wife, Pauline, one daughter and one stepson. Mr. Lyon was buried in Minneapolis.