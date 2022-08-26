Diane Boit: Grand opening of the Community Bowl, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

Hundreds of area people attended the grand opening of the Bismarck Community Bowl, overlooking the Missouri River, during the weekend of Aug. 23 and 24. The $4.4 million outdoor events center near Bismarck State College will be used by area schools for football, soccer and track, as well as for a variety of concerts. Shade was about the only item not available for sale at the concession stands during the 95-degree scorcher weekend that saw teams from 10 local schools, including Mandan High School, taking turns on the field for football and soccer scrimmages. Sunday’s events offered musical entertainment throughout the day, ranging from gospel, folk, bluegrass and acoustic country. The weekend concluded with a dedication and recognition of Bowl supporters. Bob Willer and Dr. Bill Leifur chaired the campaign executive committee, with Bill Moeller as honorary chairman.

In a report by the Associated Press at New York, these are the top 10-rated TV shows for the week of Aug. 18-24: Dateline NBC; Seinfeld, NBC; 60 Minutes, CBS; Third Rock from the Sun, NBC; Touched by an Angel, CBS; PrimeTime Live, ABC; and CBS Sunday Movie, “The Man Without a Face, CBS.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Aug. 26: a high of 90 degrees; 52 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

More than 100 guests attended a supper, dance and midnight lunch at the Mandan Knights of Columbus Hall in celebration of the 50th wedding anniversary for Mr. and Mrs. Rudoph Schmidt, 1305 Second St. NW. The celebration was hosted by the Schmidts’ seven children and their families. The couple married Nov. 7, 1922, at St. Vincent’s Church at Crown Butte. They farmed north of New Salem until Mrs. Schmidt’s retirement in 1958, then moved into Mandan.

Sixty-two members of the Mandan High School Class of 1962, along with their spouses, attended their 10-year reunion at the Mandan Country Club. Teachers attending included Mr. and Mrs. Loren Faris, Mrs. Juna Crippen, Mrs. Borghild Culp, Colleen Thomas and Mr. and Mrs. Logan Holm. Master of ceremonies William Engelter recognized Gary Eckroth for traveling the farthest distance for the reunion. Eckroth and his wife, Maureen, and daughter, reside in Staten Island, New York. Musical entertainment was provided by the John Peffer band.

“Jesus Week” began in Mandan last weekend with a short parade down Main Street, followed by an outdoor service at the First Methodist Church. The event is being organized by members of the Maranatha Coffee House and residents of Mandan. The group gathered on Sunday for a noon picnic at Fort McKeen Park. Outdoor services will be held later in the week at the parking lot of St. Joseph’s church, followed by concerts by the Freedom Revival, a singing group made of young Bismarck-Mandan area students, to be held at the Methodist Church.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Mandan-Bismarck recorded the hottest temperature in the state on Thursday, Aug. 21, when the mercury climbed to 105, breaking the previous record of 95 set in 1921. This was the fifth August day of over 100 degrees. No previous August in North Dakota’s Weather Bureau history has had more than two days over 100.

Mrs. L.C. Broderick, with a 47 and 45, for a total score of 92, won top honors in the women’s golf tournament played at the Mandan Municipal course. The match was metal play with each contestant going 18 holes during the course of the day. Twenty-one ladies finished in the First Flight, with Mrs. Svore coming in second with 93; Mrs. Steinbeck, 94; and Mrs. Brunsoman, 106.

In a playoff for the right to enter the State Amateur Baseball Tournament at Jamestown, Judson won two straight games from Glen Ullin, 2-0 and 4-3, before a large crowd at New Salem. Feature of the game was the marathon pitching of the opposing pitchers, George Opp for Glen Ullin and Edgar Benecke for Judson, both staying on the mound for the entire 18 innings.

F.A. Grunenfelder, principal of Mandan High School and former school athletic director, has resigned and will relocate at Faribault, Minnesota, where he has accepted the position of head football coach and mathematics instructor at Shattuck Military Academy. Grunenfelder carried the Braves to one of their few State Football Championships, downing Grand Forks to take the title in 1939. He also coached the Braves to their only State Class A Basketball Championship in 1940, defeating Bismarck High, 30-24. During his final two years as principal, he had found it difficult to keep away from the gridiron and had attended each game with his timepiece as the official timekeeper.

Mandan’s new gleaming white Farmers Union elevator at 211 East Main St. has opened for the fall harvest. President of the Farmers Union group is L. F. Zander, along with Earl Schauss as secretary treasurer and Otto Hagerott, Ted Hagerott and Elias Ellison as members of the board of directors. The first load of wheat brought into the elevator came from the Zander farm. The first “new” wheat unloaded, weighing 60 pounds and graded No. 1 Hard Dark Northern, arrived from the John Keller farm. The elevator manager is John Calvin from Rawson in McKenzie County. He and his wife and young son are temporarily residing in a small trailer near the elevator.

Births announced this week: Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Dinyer, to Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Benz, to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony DeChandt, to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Barth, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. John Gray, New Salem. Girls, born to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Himmelspach, to Mr. and Mrs. Luke Leingang, to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Diede and to Mr. and Mrs. Emil Huber, all of Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“An accident with sour cream was responsible for the loss of four teeth to a local youth during one of this year’s hottest days in August. The mishap occurred when Ambrose Johnstone was unloading cans of cream from a truck at Purity Dairy. The heat caused the lid of the can he was handling to blow off, striking him in the face, resulting in the lost of his front upper teeth.

“Walter Renden is being credited with catching the largest fish taken in Detroit Lakes, Minn., this summer after landing a 19 ¾ pound pickerel during a one-hour, 43 minutes battle. Renden brought the head of the fish back to Mandan as proof of his catch. Local fishermen who witnessed the feat were W.F. Reko and Arnold Renden.

“Work has begun to remove the old Syndicate school to a point south of its current location, in order to make way for a new building. Ground will be broken for the new $25,000 structure, to be completed by midwinter.

“The greatest attendance ever is expected for the Missouri Slope Fair which begins its four-day run with a parade next Monday morning. The sound of the hammer and saw is continuous today at the fairgrounds as workmen are completing a new livestock barn and erecting new bleachers, estimated to hold an extra 750 people, at the north end of the grandstand. Finishing touches are also being put on the 100-foot outdoor bowery for nightly dances following the grandstand programs. From carnival rides and their sideshows on the Midway to displays of needlework and baking goods to the grandstand shows featuring horses and auto racing, and the wild west extravaganza to the thrilling aerial stunts flying … there should be something to interest everyone.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, the thermometer recorded 68 degrees above zero.

“Watermelons, all the way from Muscatine, Iowa, has arrived and is now on ice- cool and ready to eat, at P.W. McGillic’s grocery store.

“The four-day State Fair here at Mandan begins Sept. 28, ending Oct. 1. Each day is dedicated to a North Dakota city. First day- Jamestown day; Second day- Dickinson day; Third day- Fargo day; and Fourth day is Bismarck day. However, every day is a Mandan day!

“For Sale - the best corner lot in Mandan. The price is so low that I am ashamed to mention it. Come and see me for the details. Joe Miller, real estate agent.

“If you come to our State Fair at the end of September, do not fail to take a ride in the Deadwood Stagecoach. Its large body, resting on heavy leather springs, insures a comfortable and easy ride. An experienced stage driver will hold the reins over the six horses pulling the coach which is scheduled to run from the corner of Stark (Collins Ave.) and Main Street to the fairgrounds. This stagecoach has an interesting history, and we are lucky to still have it in good condition. Many people will remember hearing that it was held up between Medora and Deadwood on several occasions during the 1880s.”