Diane Boit: Grain harvest rated excellent, 1947

25 Years Ago – 1997

The annual “Frontier Days” weekend event staged at Fort Lincoln State Park, south of Mandan, was again successful as hundreds of area families visited the site where more than 100 re-enactors, in full military uniform and Indian dress were on display, giving a glimpse of life at the fort during the 1870s. Walking about the fort was the well-known, and amazing look-alike, General Custer re-enactor, Steve Alexander of Monroe, Michigan, who stayed in character when answering questions from visitors. A “tent village” set up in front of the Custer House, featured soldiers' living quarters, along with kitchen facilities from which a delicious aroma of trail stew drew curious onlookers. Each day concluded with the firing of an 1880 cannon, jolting young and old alike.

Temps recorded Tuesday, July 29: a high of 86 degrees; 60 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Robert Schwede has been installed as president of the Mandan Rotary Club, succeeding Ron Fox. Other new officers are: John MacMullen, vice president; Dr. D.A. Carlson, secretary; and Otto DeLaBarre, treasurer. Schwede is manager of the Mandan office for Montana-Dakota Utilities.

Final standings for the Mandan Petticoat Golf League, as of July 25, are: Bill’s Super Valu team, first place with 136; followed by Flo’s Kitchen Crew, 130.5; Remund Ford, 111.5; L & H Manufacturing, 105; Helen’s Beauty Shop, 103; and the First National Bank, 89. The ladies also gathered in the evening for a variety of other games. Leonie Smith was declared the winner in Kicker’s Play with 33, followed by Lois Stenslie, Evelyn Robinson and Corey Haverkamp, tied for second with 36. Poker winners were Evelyn Robinson, Wanda Froelich, Geri Heinsohn and Esther Frala.

Lee Richau, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Richau, was elected president of the Mandan Teen Age Republicans when the group met recently to organize for fall activities. Other officers are: Karen Wilkinsin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Wilkinsin, vice president; Kris Bale, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bale, secretary; and Rocky Erhardt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Erhardt, treasurer. Group advisor is Ken Karls.

The North Dakota Barbers Association has made its annual “helping hand” gesture to the youngsters at Camp Grassick, south of Dawson. Eight barbers, along with two beauticians from Jack’s Beauty College, gave free haircuts and trims to 73 boys and girls at the camp on Monday. Barbers taking part from Mandan were Gene Becker and Fred Harlieb.

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill which would raise the minimum wage from $1.60 to $2.20 an hour- the biggest increase in history, after rejecting President Nixon’s $2 recommendation. The vote was 65 to 27.

75 Years Ago – 1947

The first 1947 grain to come into the Mandan Farmers Elevator is of excellent quality, according to Jacob Jaskoviak, elevator manager. The first loads of wheat were hauled in by Charley and Jim Stastney, who farm south of Mandan. The farmers estimated that the fields will run from 35 to 40 bushels per acre. The market price for No. 1 heavy dark Northern, is at $2.25 per bushel.

The first barley to be brought to the Mandan elevator came from Fred Taghon and Clifford Fisher, who farm near Solen. The farmers reported the yield would be from 40 to 45 bushels per acre. The barley price in Mandan is $1.60 per bushel.

Miss Lillian Chyles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Chyles Sr., became the bride of Carl Lantz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Lantz, all of Mandan, at St Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Ralph officiating. Miss Esther Chyles, dressed in a gold taffeta gown, was her sister’s maid of honor and only attendant. Attending the groom was Adam Schaaf, Fort Yates. Little Miss Sharon Lantz, the groom’s niece, carried the bride’s train; little Miss Karen Chyles, the bride’s niece, was the flower girl. Both wore floor length dresses of blue and pink, respectively. Mrs. Chyles was employed as a waitress at Kopp’s Coffee Shop in Mandan. Mr. Chyles is employed as a baker with Sweetheart Bakery, Bismarck. He is also a veteran of six years’ service with the Navy during World War II.

For the first time in 11 years, the Mandan Junior Legion team sailed through three Junior teams to cop the Seventh District American Legion Junior baseball tournament held at the Mandan Training School diamond. The Mandan crew, coached by Johnny Mach, amassed 52 runs in the three games, while their opponents made but 11. Mandan defeated Zap, 18-2, and Hebron, 21-6, to gain the finals. In the championship game, they topped Stanton, 13-3. Doug Handtmann, Mandan’s big center fielder, led the event in hitting with eight singles in 16 times at bat.

John Davis of McClusky, twice wounded World War II veteran and former infantry lieutenant colonel, has been elected Department Commander of the North Dakota American Legion during the group’s three-day convention held at Fargo. He succeeds Harry E. Polk of Williston.

Births announced this week: Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Gene Helbling, to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Haider, to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Pitzer, to Mr. and Mrs. George, Heidt, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Nickel, Judson. Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Klatt, Judson, and to Mr. and Mrs. Colin Cary, Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“The automobile crash season is here.

“Late Saturday afternoon, Earl Dunbar, learning to drive a car he had just purchased, lost control of the machine and crashed into the side of the frame building being used by John Marcus as a cobbler’s shop on West Main Street. The auto went through the flimsy wooden wall, knocking Marcus from his feet by an electric shock when electric wires were broken. To add humiliation to injury, he was also blackened by contents of a bottle of shoe polish that had been knocked from a wall shelf.

“This noon, Matt Erwin, son of Dr. E.R. Erwin, driving his father’s roadster, attempted to stop at the curb in front of the Rovig-Skjod hardware store -- but didn’t. The car kept going and crashed into the store front, breaking a large plate glass window.

“Early this afternoon, a tourist family in a Ford car -- a man and wife and six youngsters in the tonneau -- took a bump on the Eight Avenue viaduct so hard that one of the kids, about 2 years old, was bounced out of the seat. The child was picked up by passing pedestrians, apparently unhurt. The driver, however, was going so fast that the child was not even missed until he had descended the grade on the opposite side of the viaduct.

“For those not involved in any auto mishaps this week, there will be a dance at the Eckroth farm, 4 ½ miles south on the Flasher road, both Saturday and Sunday evenings. Music is by Norman’s Midwest Syncopators.

“A wedding that wound up in the county jail also occurred this week in Mandan. John Mann, clerk at the Nigey Hotel, and Miss Marie Stettner were married in Bismarck last evening and when they returned to this city, their friends summoned a police officer and complained that the parties were much too young to be married. The newlyweds were then taken to the county jail where they were locked up for an hour. Of course, it was all a joke. It was their friends’ idea of a good “send-off” on their married life.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thurs., July 29, the thermometer recorded 84 degrees above zero.

“Governor and Mrs. Briggs spent the day in Mandan on Tuesday, visiting their many friends.

“Several hoboes have collided with Chief of Police Clark this week and when they were given the opportunity, they gladly shook the dust of this city, feeling pleased that the new supply of balls and chains had not arrived.

“New Salem voters have decided in favor of incorporation as a village. Only three votes were cast against it. New Salem is the first town, west of Mandan, in the state, to become something more than a town on the prairie.

“The high school room and the grammar room in the Lincoln school building are being kalsomined. The rooms were formerly papered, but the building committee has decided that kalsomine paint was cheaper, more healthful and better than wallpaper. (Kalsomine is a thin whitewash, usually white or in light blue.)

“Beginning tonight, outdoor concerts are to be given by the Mandan band. Mr. Peters, the leader, says if seating is available near the InterOcean hotel, across from the depot, the band would alternate its weekly concerts, from the bandstand on East Main to the hotel, corner of West Main and Dilworth Ave.” (the future Third Avenue Northwest)