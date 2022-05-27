Diane Boit: Graduation ceremonies held, 1947, 1972, 1997

25 Years Ago – 1997

Gusty east winds threatened to remove the mortar boards from the heads of 250 seniors who received their diplomas at Mandan High School’s 95th graduation exercises held outdoors at Faris Field. Student speakers for the class of 1997 were: Brook Ekstrom, the top-rated student in the class; Amanda Leingang, class president; and Chris Morris, all members of the National Honor Society.

Twenty-three Flasher seniors also received their diplomas during graduation ceremonies held May 25. Mindy Geiss, daughter of Ronald and Jeanne Geiss of Solen, was valedictorian of the class of 1997. Salutatorian was class president, Mandy Volk, daughter of Shirley Volk Schreiner of Raleigh and the late Bert Volk. Guest speaker was Attorney General Heidi Heitkamp.

Graduation ceremonies were held May 18 for 31 members of New Salem High School’s class of 1997. Megan Beckman, daughter of Dale and Joanne Beckman, was valedictorian; salutatorian was Carrie Mosbrucker, daughter of Terrance and Diane Mosbrucker. The class colors were navy, maroon and silver; the class flower was the white rose.

Temps recorded Tuesday, May 27: a high of 66 degrees above zero; 48 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Graduation ceremonies for the MHS class of 1972 were held Monday evening, May 22, at the high school gymnasium. Senior speakers were Joann Dykshoorn, Duane Stegmiller and class president Bruce Gallagher, all members of the National Honor Society. Diplomas were awarded by Dr. Richard Wirtz, president of the Mandan Board of Education, assisted by August L. Spiss, superintendent. Referencing a school board policy dated March 5, 1956, the class of ‘72 also voted, for only the second time in the school’s history, not to participate in traditional baccalaureate services at one of the Mandan churches, prior to this year’s graduation ceremony. Instead, the seniors opted to be recognized during a regular service at the church of their choice.

Army Second Lt. David L. Kopp, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Kopp of Mandan, has been assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Kopp is a 1967 graduate of Mandan High School and a 1971 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Fred Hartleib, scoutmaster of Mandan’s Cub Scout pack 51, was presented the Baden-Powell Award during a recent meeting of the pack. This is the highest honor a Cub Scout pack can give an adult leader. Hartleib has been a scoutmaster since 1965. The presentation was made by Dr. Wayne Willis, pack committeeman. The award is named for Lord Baden-Powell, who, in 1908, founded the Boys Scouts organization in Great Britain.

75 Years Ago – 1947

Hundreds of parents and friends filled the Memorial Building’s auditorium this week to witness 92 Mandan High School seniors receive their diplomas. The class, robed in gray caps and gowns, entered the auditorium in a processional led by the class valedictorian and salutatorian, Robert Kelsch and Zoe Nelson. The commencement address was given by Dr. Alex C. Burr, director of research at the North Dakota Research Foundation. The class of 1947 was presented by F.A. Grunenfelder, high school principal, with R.F. Gallagher, president of the board of education, presenting the diplomas to each senior. The program closed with the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” and a benediction by Rev. Justin Luetmer of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Area residents are being asked to come to Mandan’s Dome ballroom this weekend to hear Johnny Catron, known as “Single Stick, Johnny,” and his 15-piece band. The group is sponsored by the local VFW Drum & Bugle Corps. Catron lost his right hand while serving in the armed forces, but, with the encouragement of family and friends, he switched from playing the trumpet to conducting this band which has achieved national fame.

“'Mid-Nite' Masquerade” was the theme of the annual spring formal dance of the Junior Catholic Daughters of America and the Columbian Squires, held at the Memorial building and attended by more than 45 couples. The auditorium was decorated with pastel-colored streamers across the ceiling, from which black masks were also hung. A large clock with hands set at midnight, along with a large mask decorating the punch stand, completed the decorations. Music was provided by Hugo Vendt’s orchestra. Leading the Grand March were Junior C.D.A. president Loretta Steiner and her escort Bill McDonald, with Donald Kasper, Squires president, and his partner, LaVonne Knudson, second in line.

Births announced this week: Sons born to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Bullinger, to Mr. and Mrs. William Siegel, to Mr. and Mrs. Anton Kautzman and to Mr. and Mrs. George Eckroth, all of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Levi Lawson and to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Fryslie, both of Flasher, and to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Johnson, Hebron. Daughters born to Mr. and Mrs. H. W. Backsen, to Mr. and Mrs. William Ereth and to Mr. and Mrs. Emil Bahm, all of Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Dr. Ira G. Nichols of Mandan has been elected president of the North Dakota Dental Association during the closing session of the dentists’ convention at Fargo. Besides Nichols, other Mandan dentists attending the convention were: Drs. Rowley, Percy and Erickson.

“After waiting three years, using the old 'blunderbuss' shotguns of the home guard days and other rifles lent by the state adjutant general’s department, the local post of the American Legion has finally received modern army rifles for use in ceremonies. The rifles are on loan from the U.S. War Department to the Legion under a $150 bond put up by Post Commander E.R. Griffin. (A blunderbuss is an early day close-range shotgun that expelled a spread of pellets with each firing. It could hold a total of five shots but took nearly five seconds to reload, which is a real disadvantage during combat.)

“Miss Rosaline Kupper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Kupper of Mandan, and James J. Gorman, popular employee of the Northern Pacific shops in Mandan, were united in marriage on May 17 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic church by Rev. Father Leo Hoppe. They were attended by Miss Monica Kupper, the bride’s sister, and Peter Lockbaehm, friend of the groom. Following a wedding dinner at the bride’s parents’ home, the newlyweds left for East Grand Forks, Minn., to visit relatives of Mr. Gorman. Upon their return to Mandan, the couple will make their home in the Shields residence on First Avenue Northeast.

“Fire has completely destroyed the 'Big Four Saloon' building, a two-story frame shack at the corner of Second Avenue N.E. and Main Street. It was one of the first buildings erected in Mandan and was an early day landmark. It housed one of the most popular saloons of the 'wet' era, operated by Alex Froelich. It was also home to Mandan’s first moving picture theater. At sundry other times, it had housed various 'blind pigs,' restaurants, the print shop of the long-deceased Mandan Times, the Tripp gymnasium and for the last two years, had been used as a storage house by the Washington Fruit company. The property was acquired a few years ago by J. H. McGillic, who held $1,000 insurance on the building.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, the thermometer recorded 78 degrees above zero.

“An excessively hot day was last Sunday.

“Mrs. John Matz, of New Salem, gave notice this week of her intention to make final proof on a homestead.

“There was a siege of clearing the streets of old tin cans and all kinds of other rubbish yesterday, per order of the city authorities.

“There is no graduating class from the high school department of the Mandan public schools this year. The public schools close tomorrow for the summer vacation.

“Mr. G.S. Fernald, the Northern Pacific tax commissioner, was in town yesterday and paid the Northern Pacific personal taxes for this county, amounting to $9,080.

“It is an interesting sight to look at the trees on the bottoms, east of Mandan, north and south of the track. About 10 feet up their trunks, the bark is all knocked off, it having been done this spring by the ice as it swirled around the Northern Pacific grade and towards the river. The blows given to these trees by the ice will remain as a permanent gauge of the height of the ice during the last days of April.”

Diane Scharf-Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

