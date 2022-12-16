Diane Boit: Governor’s Inaugural Ball canceled, 1922

25 Years Ago – 1997

Since construction ended in October 1996, Mandan’s “new” Main Street has become a drag strip, with the posted 25-mph speed limit being violated regularly, according to a survey by the ND Highway Patrol who has strongly recommended an increase in speed limits in two locations, between Highway 1806 and Mandan Avenue, from 25 to 35 mph, and from Mandan Avenue to Twin City Drive, from 40 to 45 mph. The Highway Patrol found that 85% of vehicles exceeded the speed limit in these two locations.

At this week’s meeting of the Mandan City Commission, the commissioners rejected the speed limit changes recommended by the State Department of Transportation. Instead, they raised the limit on the eastern portion of Main Street, from 25 to 30 mph, but left the limit at 40 mph between Mandan Avenue and Twin City Drive.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 16: a high of 48 degrees; 22 above zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

The board of directors of the Hebron Brick Company has named Joe Reinbold as the company’s new acting general manager. He is filling the vacancy caused by the death of his brother, Simon J. Reinbold, who was killed in an automobile accident near Hebron. Reinbold has been employed by the Hebron Brick Company for the past 14 years as bookkeeper and later as office manager.

Tony Engelhardt, past coach of the Mandan American Legion baseball team, has been rehired, according to Boyd Jaskoviak, chairman of the Legion baseball committee. Engelhardt’s salary is estimated to be $1,200 for the 1973 summer season, with bonus payments for achieving various levels of tournament competition.

William Mushik has been reelected to his third term as chairman of the District 34 Democratic-NPL party at its reorganizational meeting. Others reelected were Jim Gerl as vice chairman and Mrs. Don Lang, secretary. Mrs. Bruce Hagen was elected treasurer, succeeding Joe Vogel.

The last card party in a series for 1972 was recently held at St. Anthony. Grand prize winners for the year were Mrs. Leonard Berger, whist, and Ed Ziniel, smear. Women’s high winners in whist and smear were Mrs. Berger and Rose Tokach. Men’s high winners were Leonard Berger and Adam Gustin.

More than 500 children received bags of candy when Santa Claus visited a party at the Christ the King School in Mandan to celebrate the feast of St. Nicolas and the 29th anniversary of Father Kuhn’s ordination. Advent songs were also sung, accompanied by Tom Weigel on guitar.

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 16: a high of 15 above; 21 below zero for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1947

One of the first signs of Christmas is the appearance of the annual Christmas seals. The 1947 seals, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, mark the 41st annual sale of the traditional stamp that has done so much to strengthen tuberculosis control and rehabilitation in the nation and the world. Proceeds from this year’s campaign go toward the purchase of a Mobile X-Ray Unit and for supplies and therapy services at the San Haven State Hospital near Dunseith. Mandan residents are being asked to generously donate to the campaign against tuberculosis when envelopes of Christmas seals appear in their mailboxes.

The first birthday of “Butch” Schmidt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Schmidt, was observed Sunday, Dec. 14, when Mrs. Schmidt entertained 17 guests at a birthday party. Centering the table, decorated in red and green, was a cake topped with one candle and a figure of a small boy. Guests also wore red and green paper hats.

The Mandan Braves basketball team, coached by Johnny Mach, walloped the Jamestown Blue Jays, 43-21, this past weekend. Braves guard, Dave Fullerton, in his first starting assignment, topped the scoring with 18 points, followed by Dick Wirtz with 11. Unable to play was high scoring Ron Erhardt, sidelined with a broken ankle from an afternoon practice session.

Births announced this week: Daughters born to Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Knight and to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gussner, both of New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Rudolf Rychlik, to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Feickert and to Mr. and Mrs. John Doll, all of Mandan. Sons born to Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Zeiszler and to Mr. and Mrs. John Renner, both of Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Benson, Flasher; and to Mr. and Mrs. John Schantz, Hebron.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Dec. 16: a high of 20 degrees; 4 below zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“There is no longer any danger of breaking through on the Heart River ice, say farmers who have adopted that route in driving to the city in the past few days. The ice, as the result of the continued sub-zero weather, is from 8 to 12 inches thick. The snow has provided an excellent footing for teams of horses or automobile tires on the rough ice, and it is possible to drive 20 miles up river before encountering fences.

“When asked about the probability of holding an Inaugural Ball, Governor Nestos said, considering the needs of the poor in this state and the suffering of the starving families in Russia and the Near East, he believes that the people of North Dakota will get more happiness out of contributing money for the relief of sufferers than from an evening’s dance. “No inaugural is being planned; give money to the poor,” said the governor.

“An announcement was made this week by the officers of the First Equity State Bank of a change in the bank’s name to Farmers State Bank, the charter amending the name having been approved by the state banking board. According to bank president A.H. Ripley, the word 'equity' did not mean anything except to lengthen the name and take just that much more time to write it.

“Faith of Mandan children in Santa Claus is unshaken despite the jazz age disbelief in everything. At least a dozen letters have been received at the Mandan post office for Santa Claus. Post office employees are under instruction to tip off parents in cases where return cards are given or to hand letters to Santa’s helpers- the Salvation Army, the Elks or other charitable institutions.

“One such letter, opened this week, tells a story of its own. “Dear Santy Claus: Please don’t go by our house again this year. My papa has not been working for a long time with roomatisum, and my mama is sick, too. I don’t want anything, except maybe a doll, but please bring my brothers and sisters something because we are too poor to buy things. If you can’t, please bring medicine for mama and papa. Sincerely, Mary. P.S. Our chimbly is the one with busted bricks.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Dec. 16: a high of 2 degrees below zero; 15 below zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, the temperature was 4 degrees below zero.

“It is currently reported here that a few days ago, Max Schultz of New Salem went out hunting for bear and whether it was due to defective eyesight or poor marksmanship, he failed to kill a bear, but, on the other hand, bagged a calf, a mule and a hog. When Mr. Schultz faced the owners and paid for these animals, he found it an expensive luxury. Therefore, he has taken a solemn oath never again to go hunting for bear.

“On Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Cushman entertained a number of ladies at her rooms in the Pioneer block. A very pleasant hour was spent in solving a series of geographical word puzzles. Mrs. W.A. Lanterman and Mrs. G.H. Bingenheimer proved themselves as experts in geography, and they carried off the prize.

“Governor and Mrs. Briggs passed through Mandan Tuesday morning enroute for California. They will go first to visit friends in Seattle, Washington, and then travel to Los Angeles. The governor goes in search of health, and the California climate has been recommended by his physicians.

“A destructive fire occurred Sunday at the Cummins, Thorberg and Co. store, where workers had arranged a Klondike scene in one of the windows, using a liberal quantity of cotton batting for snow. When Mr. Thorberg arrived at the store, he decided to light the hanging lamp to remove the frost from the window. When the match was struck, it split and part flew off onto the cotton which at once ignited. It required a great deal of exertion to subdue the flames that consumed all the stuffed animals on display. Sunday seems to be an unlucky day for the store. On four different occasions, fire has broken out in this store and each time, it occurred on a Sunday.”