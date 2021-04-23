Diane Boit: Gov. Guy attends Mandan band concert, 1971

100 Years Ago – 1921

“The Mandan High School band, featuring 30 members, under the leadership of Joseph Bergeim, scored a direct hit in its annual concert last night, with the big audience that packed the school gymnasium. The first selection rendered took the audience by surprise and throughout the evening, all of the numbers were splendidly applauded, and many encores were played. The main feature for the successful organization of the well-trained band, says Prof. Bergeim, is due to the school board giving study credit to all taking part in the band or in other musical units of the school. While eight musicians of the city are also enrolled in the band with the high school boys, the boys of the school are entitled to a major portion of the credit. 'They have worked hard,' said Prof. Bergeim.

“During the intermission, Secretary Thomas Sullivan of the Commercial Club spoke on behalf of the band and urged earnest support from all music lovers of the city. He stated that the band will prove to be one of the best advertising features that the city can have. 'Although the state legislature failed to pass the levy of 1/20th of one percent permitting the support of bands in the state’s cities,' he said, 'steps will be taken immediately to support the band from other sources.' At the concert’s conclusion, the audience cheered and promised their support.