Diane Boit: Gov. Guy attends Mandan band concert, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
The former MDU building, on Main and First Avenue Northwest, came down this week to make way for a new parking lot the city will be providing while Main Street is closed for renovation. Work has already begun in moving traffic control signals away from the Main Street to allow the removal of pavement and subsequent sewer and water work. Beginning Monday, May 1, two streets will be converted to one-way streets with First Street being dedicated only for eastbound traffic, while Second Street will be westbound travel only.
The Mandan Rotary Club, with a membership of 44, recently celebrated its 75th year of existence in the community with a dinner and program held at the Seven Seas Inn. Musical entertainment was provided by the “Roto-Roters,” with Chub Ulmer as master of ceremonies. The current president is Mary Stewart who was the third woman to join the Mandan club in 1988. Mandan’s first woman president was Ollie Arenz.
Temps recorded Tuesday, April 23: a high of 71 degrees above zero; 39 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
After earning 22 merit badges, Jay Feil, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Feil, has received the Boy Scout Eagle badge at a recent Eagle Court of Honor of Troop 53, which is sponsored by the United Methodist Men of Mandan.
Mr. and Mrs. Nels Porsberg have been honored at a dinner given by the Mandan Golden Age Club. Porsberg, a rural Mandan resident, is retiring after serving as president of the club since 1967.
Pat Schleicher, Exalted Ruler of the Mandan Elks, has presented member Maury Thompson with a radio and an award for his outstanding service to the Elks and the Mandan community.
Annette Ehrlich, daughter of H.H. Ehrlich and the late Mrs. Ehrlich, has been named the recipient of the State Good Citizen award, sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Annette received a $100 bond, a gold pin and a book on the DAR buildings in Washington, D.C., at the State DAR Convention held in Dickinson where she competed with 20 other regional winners within the state.
Governor and Mrs. William L. Guy attended a special band concert performed at the Mandan High School this past week in the governor’s honor for choosing the band as the Governor’s Band for 1971. For the first time at a Mandan concert, a piano solo will be featured, with band accompaniment, by MHS senior Kim Heisler who has been a piano student of Josephine Mushik for nine years. He performed “Concerto in A Minor” for piano and orchestra by Edward Grieg. During an intermission, Gov. Guy presented the governor’s flag to the conductor Ernest Borr, as the hometown crowd applauded their appreciation. Other dignitaries in attendance were: Senator Emil Kautzmann, Representatives Corliss Mushik and James Gerl; members of the Mandan School Board; and other local civic leaders.
A souvenir recording of Mandan’s 1971 Governor’s Band concert is on sale for $5. According to Ernest Borr, music coordinator for the Mandan schools, the recording is on a 12-inch stereo long-playing disk and will include selections by the MHS Wind Ensemble and the Jazz Ensemble.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The Juniors of Mandan High School have reserved April 27 for this year’s Junior Prom to be held at the World War Memorial building. This being the first prom since the beginning of the war, the juniors are working hard to make this prom a successful party. The decorations will be done by the junior class officers, along with Harry Moos, Jack Sempson, Robert Kamstra, Jerry Shaw, Lois Heinle, Zoe Nelson, Betty Jane Baarstad, Joycelyn Dodge, Donna Moore and Ava Swanson. A nickelodeon will furnish the music. Leading the grand march are juniors Don Kasper and LaVonne Knudson, followed by seniors Bill Rolshoven and Donna Knutson.
Richard T. Gould, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Gould of Mandan, has received his discharge from the Navy where he held the rating of GM 1-c. Gould enlisted in the Navy in August 1943 and was an anti-aircraft instructor at Pt. Montara, California, before going overseas in June 1944. He was assigned to the USS Day and remained there for the entire 18 months spent overseas, returning to the States in January 1946.
Mr. and Mrs. John Schauss, rural Mandan, has welcomed home the third of five sons who have been in the service when son Joseph arrived this past week from Seattle after receiving his discharge following two years overseas as a mechanic with the army air corps. Two other sons previously discharged are Paul who was a machinist’s mate in the Navy and Benjamin who was a chief aviation machinist mate with the Navy Air Corps. The Schausses still have two sons in the service: Pfc. Alton, who is a mechanic in the army air corps and Chief Aviation Machinist Mate David, who has been in the Navy for nearly six years and served 28 months aboard the ship Enterprise. The sixth and youngest son, Daniel, is now classified 1-A and is expected to be inducted any day.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“The Mandan High School band, featuring 30 members, under the leadership of Joseph Bergeim, scored a direct hit in its annual concert last night, with the big audience that packed the school gymnasium. The first selection rendered took the audience by surprise and throughout the evening, all of the numbers were splendidly applauded, and many encores were played. The main feature for the successful organization of the well-trained band, says Prof. Bergeim, is due to the school board giving study credit to all taking part in the band or in other musical units of the school. While eight musicians of the city are also enrolled in the band with the high school boys, the boys of the school are entitled to a major portion of the credit. 'They have worked hard,' said Prof. Bergeim.
“During the intermission, Secretary Thomas Sullivan of the Commercial Club spoke on behalf of the band and urged earnest support from all music lovers of the city. He stated that the band will prove to be one of the best advertising features that the city can have. 'Although the state legislature failed to pass the levy of 1/20th of one percent permitting the support of bands in the state’s cities,' he said, 'steps will be taken immediately to support the band from other sources.' At the concert’s conclusion, the audience cheered and promised their support.
“The home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dowd, located on the hill near the courthouse, was destroyed by fire this week when the wheel of a baby carriage which Mrs. Dowd was taking from the house, caught on a lighted oil stove and upset it, causing the fire to quickly spread throughout the structure. This home had been built by the citizens of Mandan a few years previous for the Dowd family, after another fire destroyed their first home and took the lives of their twin babies.
“Miss Marie Grunenfelder of Mandan and Jacob Kalberer of Solen were united in marriage on April 9 by Rev. Fr. Clemens at St. Joseph church. They were attended by Louise Grunenfelder, a cousin of the bride, and Frank Kalberer, the groom’s brother. Mrs. Kalberer came from Switzerland only three months ago to make her home here with her uncle, Anton Grunenfelder. The newlyweds will be making their home at Solen.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 63 degrees above zero.
“The first spring rains in this section began to fall in copious showers early Wednesday afternoon.
“Mr. C.A. Heegard left this afternoon for Jamestown to visit Bishop Vincent whom he calls his American father, as it was he to whose care he was consigned when he came to America from Holland as a boy.
“The body of Lt. Hambright of the 22nd Infantry, who died from injuries received after being thrown from his horse at Fort Yates on Tuesday, was brought to Mandan under military escort, to be embalmed which was done immediately by Z. Gilbert, the undertaker. Today, the body of the deceased was shipped to Lowden, Tennessee, where his parents reside. It was in charge of Lt. F.C. Marshall of the 8th U.S. Calvary.
“The new train service which went into effect at 12:05 p.m. last Sunday is styled as follows: Train No. 1, west bound, “the Puget Sound mail;” Train No. 3, west bound, “the Oregon Express;” Train No. 2, east bound, “the Twin City mail;” and Train No. 4, east bound, “the Twin City Express.”
“Dr. Colin R. Clark, after an absence of two years in Philadelphia, returned on Wednesday for a short visit with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Clark, before assuming a position as assistant surgeon to Dr. Courtney in the Northern Pacific Sanitarium at Brainerd. For the past year, Dr. Clark has been resident physician at the Children’s Hospital at Philadelphia.”
