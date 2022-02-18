Diane Boit: Funeral held for World War I soldier, 1922

25 Years Ago – 1997

Mandan’s Winter Daze celebration drew to a close after more than 700 people danced in the sand to the music of Nitelife and the Way Hot Horns last weekend at the Community Center. During the evening, the crowd was treated to a style show, accompanied by music by the Tropical Ice Steel Drum Band, and then participated in a tug-of-war and the “hot legs” contests. Topping off the evening was a drawing for dozens of prizes including a trip for two to Orlando, Florida, courtesy of Satrom Travel and Tour, won by Bill Dillman of Mandan, and a United Express trip for two to Denver, won by Dale Helfrich, also of Mandan.

A majority of Mandan area residents were among the many fans who gathered around television sets for the broadcast of Super Bowl XXXI where, after a 29-year drought, the Green Bay Packers, coached by Mike Holmgren, defeated the New England Patriots, coached by Bill Parcells, 35-21, to claim the Super Bowl title. Team quarterbacks were: Brett Farve for the Packers; Drew Bledsoe, for the Patriots. The game’s Most Valuable Player trophy was awarded to the Packers wide receiver, Desmond Howard.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Feb. 18: a high of 42 degrees above zero; 12 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

The Mandan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced MHS senior Linda Jacquot, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Booth, Park Town Trailer Court, as this year’s recipient of the local Good Citizen Award. Other senior candidates were: Pam Grove, Rita Morrison, Lindy Steckler and Joy Kary. The winner of the contest is based on a test concerning state and national government, letters of recommendation and a list of extra-curricular activities and scholastic record. Mrs. Walter Schempp is in charge of the local contest.

A Mandan teacher was among 10 outstanding young North Dakotans who were honored at the North Dakota Jaycees convention held in Jamestown. John Peffer, band teacher at Mandan High School, was one of three teachers chosen for the Outstanding Young Educator award from among 32 candidates.

“Mandan Sideglances” by Gloria Feickert: “When Mrs. Mary Zinnel of Mandan fell and broke her arm in January, it was the first time the 90-year old woman had ever been hospitalized, even though she had given birth to 10 children. She lives alone, does her own housework, is in good health and regularly walks the distance of eight blocks to church. Mrs. Zinnel was born in Hungary and came to the United States in 1901 and married Anton Zinnel that same year. She moved from St. Anthony to Mandan in 1947, following the death of her husband. Fortunately, she was only hospitalized six days, which, she says, were six too many for her.”

75 Years Ago – 1947

Mrs. Ella Withnell, operator of the Withnell Nursing Home for the past 13 years, will be closing her service this week to return to her hometown of Jamestown where she has accepted a position at the Jamestown hospital. Mrs. Withnell has been a Mandan resident for the past 24 years and says that in her 13 years of nursing services in Mandan, she has assisted in the delivery of 827 babies at her home at 708 5th St. N. W. which has now been sold to James Sutherland, announcer for the KGCU radio station.

The Mandan Deaconess hospital has been without a wall clock on its second floor for a long time, but this week, a handsome new electric clock occupies an important space on the hospital wall. The clock was presented to the hospital this week, compliments of the Sakakawea Girl Scout troop, the Order of the Eastern Star and the Hendrickson Jewelry Store.

In observance of the 37th anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America, the work of Mandan’s Boy Scout troops was displayed by Troops 51, 52 and 53 in the windows of several Main Street businesses. A camping scene, on display in the window at the Vantine Paint & Glass store, is the work of Troop 51 and shows the equipment of a good camper, everything from a pup tent to a can of pork and beans. Troop 53 created an artificial birthday cake topped with 37 candles, seen in the Penney store window, and Troop 52 displayed leathercraft, knots and bookbinding in the window of the Midwest Bakery.

Music and sparkling lights gave legislators and spectators a show in the North Dakota House of Representatives this week. The occasion was the first use of the new $50,000 electric roll call system. “Oh’s” and “ah’s” floated about the lower chamber as a melodious chime, plus flashing, bright red and green lights, signaled the recording of “no” and “aye” votes. The chime is sounded when the vote is ready to be taken, followed by the clicking of the switches on the legislators’ desks which brings the Christmas tree-like lights into full display on the panels on either side of the Speaker’s rostrum. Within seconds, the vote is completed. The clerk then turns on another switch to record the vote. Still lacking is a device to tabulate the vote, which will be installed when available. House members agreed, the system was put into use just in time for their first night session last night, Feb. 13.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“Williston, with 26 below zero, was the coldest spot in the entire United States this week, according to officials at the U.S. Weather Bureau. Mandan was slightly warmer at just 22 below zero, according to a report from the Northern Great Plains Field Station. As of Feb. 16, the mercury climbed above the freezing point only once this month, that being on February 7 when 34 above was recorded.

“Despite the extreme cold and the near blizzard conditions that swept the city, a large concourse of friends, members of the American Legion, Veteran of Foreign Wars, War Mothers, Legion Auxiliary and the A.O.U.W. (Ancient Order of United Workmen) turned out to honor the memory of Corporal Clifford Paulson, aged 24, whose body was the first of any Mandan soldier to be brought back from France.

“Brief services were first held at the Martin Paulson home on 8th Avenue S.W. before the flag-draped coffin was escorted to the general public services at the Presbyterian Church.

“At the conclusion of the church services, the funeral procession marched to the city limits with the Legion men in uniform escort. Trucks battled the drifted roads to the cemetery, where the impressive military services were cut short by the terrific windstorm that sent biting flurries of snow sifting through the clothes of the congregation. The volleys of the firing squad were followed by the gale-hushed melody of 'Taps' blown by Roy F. Dow, whose lips were frozen to the mouthpiece of his bugle when the playing ended.

“Clifford Paulson was born in Mandan in 1894, attending the local schools and, for two years, the Mandan High School. After deciding against a banking career in Minneapolis, Paulson returned to Mandan and was employed by the Northern Pacific roadmaster until March 17, 1918, when he and 20 other local men left for Camp Logan, Colorado, to enlist in the Coast Artillery Corp. By Sept. 1, Paulson stepped foot in France, where he died in an Army hospital from peritonitis and pneumonia on Nov. 10, one day before the Armistice was signed.”

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, the thermometer recorded 24 degrees above zero.

“It’s rather blustery today, and anything but pleasant out of doors.

“Everyone is saying, 'Oh, how glad I shall be when spring comes!'

“Neil McLean has sold his horse, 'Black Fred,' to a party at Dickinson. Now Dickinson can put on airs in the horse racing business.

“In another column of this week’s Pioneer will be found the announcement of Professor and Mrs. Scherman who are to open a school for fashionable and select dancing. The announcement should be welcomed by those who like to dance but feel themselves very deficient in the art of dancing correctly. Mr. and Mrs. Scherman are now residents of Mandan and are said to be thorough teachers of 'terpsichorean' exercises.

“Professor and Mrs. Scherman’s opening of their dancing school last night was a success. About 60 persons were present. The Schermans were highly complimented by all present for their ability and efficiency in introducing their method of teaching, and also for the new select society dances to be taught during their school term. Some of the dances shown were: the waltz Oxford, the Harvard gavotte, the waltz Varsouvienna, the new glide Mazurka, the Sinbad polka, the military schottische and the waltz and quadrille DeGarmo. Music for all these is original and was rendered with perfection by Prof. Peters and Miss Georgia McLean. All lovers of dancing should join the class which will begin next Tuesday evening, Feb. 23.”

Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.

