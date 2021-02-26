Diane Boit: Funeral held for Mandan Police Chief, 1971

“Legislature news, Bismarck: The sale of cigarettes will continue to be illegal in North Dakota, after the State Senate voted 29 to 15, making it unlawful for any person to smoke or ‘chew’ or use tobacco, etc. However, before passage, one of the senators suggested a change in the bill’s language as in its current form, the bill could prevent a person from legally ‘chewing’ food. The bill was then reconsidered, and the word ‘chew’ was stricken.

“During the extended debate, several senators expressed themselves as radically opposed to the measure as an infringement upon personal rights. In the House, several representatives proposed amendments that would only prohibit smoking in dining rooms and public places where ladies are present. Another, from the Dickinson area, wanted to prohibit smoking only east of the Missouri River. While the anti-smoking bill was being voted for passage in the House, it was noted that more than 75 percent of its members were smoking there at the time.”

125 Years Ago – 1896

“On Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 13 degrees above zero.

“March is coming; signs of spring will soon be here.