Diane Boit: Funeral held for Custer Scout Sgt. Flannagan, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
The Mandan Art Association held its 38th Annual Art Show this week at the Mandan Community Center. This year’s honorees were Caroline Conrath, a charter member of the association, and her brother, the late Ted Conrath. The show also displayed more than 400 pieces of artwork, representing 92 adult exhibitors and 73 high school students. Painting demonstrators were Stephanie Delmore, Susan Lundberg and Amy Stuart McNalley. According to Colette Meidinger, MAA president, special thanks go to Mandan’s Boy Scout Troop 54 for delivering, setting up, tearing down and returning to storage, the display boards used for exhibiting the art pieces.
Mayor Bob Dyskshoorn, along with city commissioners Bruce Boehm, Dan Ulmer and Bob Christensen, joined in holding a chunk of concrete, marking the official groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of Mandan’s Main Street. The ceremony was held at the Community Center due to inclement weather.
Temps recorded Tuesday, April 30: a high of 58 degrees above zero; 39 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The advent of April’s balmy, spring weather has enabled the opening of the Mandan Golf Course on April 24. According to golf pro Roger Erickson, more than 200 residents are expected to become members of the club as is the case in years past. Membership fees are: $60 for family; $40 for singles; and $15 for students.
First and second place winners in each category of the Morton County Library poster contest to encourage reading were announced this week during the Young Citizens League convention. Winners in grades one to three were: Sheldon Wolf, grade one, Sweet Briar school; and Virginia Graner, grade three, Huff school. Grades four to six winners were: Mark Mosbrucker, grade six, St. Joseph’s school; and Frances Fried, grade six, Square Butte No. 3 school. Winners in grades seven and eight were: Corrine Benz, grade eight, and Wesley Ward Pulkrabek, grade seven, both of Highland school.
Four Mandan salesmen at Remund Ford-Mercury will be honored for their outstanding work during 1970 at a Ford Motor Co.’s 300-500 Club banquet. Named by the company are: Percy Livdahl, William Hoger, Lloyd Boehm and George Gross. The 300-500 club was founded in 1960 to recognize outstanding sales performance.
Two college students from Mandan, Tom Assel and Scott Howe, have been chosen to appear in the 1971 edition of the Outstanding College Athletes of America. Assel is only a sophomore at North Dakota State University and has already proved himself to be a major addition to both baseball and basketball varsity sports. Howe is a junior at NDSU and is also outstanding in baseball and basketball. Both Assel and Howe were key members of the Mandan Legion baseball teams.
J. Stanton Baillie, a past Master, has been elected Worshipful Master of Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8. Other officers elected are: William C. Keuther, New Salem, senior warden, and Ronald F. Harsh, junior warden. Re-elected were: John C. Gould, treasurer; E. G. Laub, secretary; Vern M. Wann and James C. Stark, trustees.
The Academy Awards: Glenda Jackson and George C. Scott have been named the year’s Best Actress and Actor. Jackson received her award for her role in “Women in Love,” while Scott won his for playing the title role in “Patton” which also won the Oscar for Best Picture of 1970.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The valedictorian and salutatorian of the Mandan High School class of 1946 has been announced by the faculty. They are: valedictorian Helen Lohstreter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Lohstreter, and salutatorian Delores Ulmer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Ulmer.
For the first time in 10 years, a dust storm on April 27 cast an ominous shadow over Mandan, Bismarck and much of North Dakota. The dust-laden wind gradually blacked out the sun in the morning and by noon, a deep haze filled the sky. According to the weather bureau, the dust was coming from South Dakota and Nebraska. At noon, the wind switched from the south to the north with an increased velocity of more than 50 mph, resulting in no traffic outside of the Mandan city limits until late in the day when the storm passed eastward.
Art Brazda, Dick Lubke and Rolland Benker, who are all members of the Naval Air Reserve, left this week for Wold-Chamberlain Field in Minneapolis where they will take their required number of flying hours for the month, a requisite for being in the reserve. Bud McCann accompanied the three to visit with relatives there.
Births announced this week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Val Hoffman, Solon; to Mr. and Mrs. George Bender, St. Anthony, and to Mr. and Mrs. Merlin Griffin and to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Austin, both of Mandan. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Pitzer, rural Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Zinnel and Mr. and Mrs. Peter Fread, both of Mandan. Twin girls were also born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wetzel, Glen Ullin.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“In observance of Arbor Day, the Northern Great Plains Field Station sent out 430 shipments of trees and saplings to North and South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. Each shipment contained up to 1000 saplings which is hoped to encourage new settlers in the treeless portions of these states.
“According to the best estimates from a dozen or more farmers near Mandan, more than 50 percent of the wheat was in the ground before the million-dollar rain began on Wednesday morning. Nearly two inches of rain have already fallen in a slow drizzle during the past 36 hours, with the prairies turning greener by the hour.
“With not a single dissenting vote recorded, the hundred men who attended the Commercial Club meeting this week declared themselves as favoring a permanent change for the city from Mountain to Central time. A committee was named to approach the city commission with the results and request an immediate change.
“School children of the city were guests of the dentists of Mandan this week when a special movie regarding the care of teeth was shown at the Palace Theater. Two cleverly worked out plots showed the success of a man who had cared for his teeth versus others who were neglectful. Speeches were also given by several local dentists.
“City commissioners N.E. Luther and E.E. Edquist have been circulating subscription lists for funds to support the Mandan High School band through the summer and retain Joseph Bergeim as director. They report that more than $1,200 of their $2,000 goal has already been raised. Further donations can be left at the First National Bank.
“Sgt. James Flannagan, 81, veteran of the Civil War and the last surviving scout of Custer’s 7th Calvary, passed away on April 21. The local American Legion and VFW posts honored his memory by conducting a military funeral at St. Joseph’s church for the aged soldier whose sparkling wit and humor had endeared him to the entire community. Flannagan came to Mandan after being mustered out of the Ft. Lincoln command in 1883, following 20 years of service. He was with Custer and the 7th Calvary at the Little Big Horn massacre and only escaped Custer’s fate when the general sent him on an errand to General Reno, where he remained for the duration of the battle. Flannagan and his wife, Mary, are buried at Union Cemetery. Survivors include: one son, one daughter.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 54 degrees above zero.
“Arbor Day tomorrow.
“The late rains have clothed the prairies in beautiful coats of green.
“Prayers for a good harvest next fall, at the Catholic church next Sunday. Morton county farmers are invited.
“Lt. Waterman, with a detachment of the 8th U.S. cavalry troopers, pitched camp in the park opposite the Inter-Ocean hotel on Monday evening. Lt. Waterman came to Mandan to receive a consignment of cavalry horses shipped from Chicago for use at Fort Yates. The horses arrived this morning.
“A wrestling match is scheduled at the Opera House next Wednesday evening. The contestants will be C.F. Howard, the Butte giant, and F.S. Lewis of Minneapolis, champion of the Northwest. It is to be a ‘catch as catch can’ contest. Police Gazette rules to govern. A side bet of $200 and the entire gate receipts are to go to the winner.
“The farmers are late in getting their crops in, but they will lose nothing by that. Last year, they were at it earlier, it is true, but the ground was very dry throughout most of the state, and the seed lay in the ground for some time before there was enough moisture for germination. It will also be remembered that in some parts of the state, the winds were severe enough to blow the seed out of the ground. So far this year, the conditions have been much better to insure bountiful crops in the fall.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.