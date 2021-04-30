Diane Boit: Funeral held for Custer Scout Sgt. Flannagan, 1921

125 Years Ago – 1896

“A wrestling match is scheduled at the Opera House next Wednesday evening. The contestants will be C.F. Howard, the Butte giant, and F.S. Lewis of Minneapolis, champion of the Northwest. It is to be a ‘catch as catch can’ contest. Police Gazette rules to govern. A side bet of $200 and the entire gate receipts are to go to the winner.

“The farmers are late in getting their crops in, but they will lose nothing by that. Last year, they were at it earlier, it is true, but the ground was very dry throughout most of the state, and the seed lay in the ground for some time before there was enough moisture for germination. It will also be remembered that in some parts of the state, the winds were severe enough to blow the seed out of the ground. So far this year, the conditions have been much better to insure bountiful crops in the fall.”