Diane Boit: Free movie tickets for freckled children, 1921

Plans have been completed for the annual Mandan Hospital Volunteers dinner-dance party to be held this weekend at the Mandan Elks Club. According to Mrs. Winston Wegmet, Volunteers’ president, this year’s theme is “Under the Big Top.” More than 100 area ladies are members of the Volunteers organization which has raised thousands of dollars each year at their annual event to purchase special equipment needed at the Mandan Hospital. Music for this year’s dance will be provided by the Gene Senger orchestra.

75 Years Ago – 1946

The ice officially went out of the Missouri River on Wednesday, March 27.

Births announced this week: sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jake Ottema, Hensler; to Mr. and Mrs. John Hoerner, Almont; to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Schmidt and to Mr. and Mrs. William Schaff, both of Flasher, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Boehm, to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Ferber, to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Jones and to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Freidag, all of Mandan. Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Peter P. Hoffman, Youngtown; to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schaff, and to Mr. and Mrs. William Froelich, both of Mandan.

John Dahlquist has been discharged from the army after three and a half years of service and has returned to his home in Mandan. He held the rank of T-Sgt. at the time of his release at Fort Leavenworth army center.