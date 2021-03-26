Diane Boit: Free movie tickets for freckled children, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996
Even though the calendar says spring has arrived, national attention focused on North Dakota this week where residents coped with another 13 inches of snow that fell in Bismarck-Mandan in a three-day blizzard that piled six-foot snow drifts on Interstate 94 in Morton County. This storm pushed the season’s snowfall to 73.5 inches, the fifth highest winter snowfall total, according to the National Weather Service.
The heavy snowfall, along with winds gusting to 40 mph, resulted in the State Highway Patrol closing Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo, stranding several hundred motorists just in Morton County. Many travelers were forced to seek shelter in New Salem, bunking at the Sunset Inn and at the St. Pius Catholic Church until travel conditions improved. However, even snowplow crews faced challenges on I-94 as the low visibility and icy roads caused three tractor trailers, within a few hundred yards of each other, to roll over or slide off the road near the New Salem exit. At least two other semi tractors and trailers blocked parts of I-94 at Glen Ullin.
Although area residents are somewhat used to seeing snow in March, it was a rude awakening for many groups of retired “snowbirds” who returned the previous week from their winter home in Arizona. Sharing their dismay, were the Bismarck-Mandan students who were informed that school would reopen on Monday morning.
Temps recorded Tuesday, March 26: a high of 27 degrees above zero; 13 below for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
June L. Rovig, Mandan, was recently honored for her 35 years of service at the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. During a farewell gathering, R.L. Falconer, manager of the Bismarck district, presented a seven-star service emblem to her, while co-workers bestowed a variety of other gifts. Miss Rovig began as an operator in the Mandan telephone office in 1936.
Nine residents became new citizens of the United States this past week during a ceremony held before U.S. District Judge George Register in Bismarck. Among those taking the oath of allegiance were Mrs. Thelma Kartch, Mandan, a native of Australia, and Mrs. Martha Dockter, Hebron, a native of Russia. Speaker for the day was Dr. H. Peter Smeenk, a naturalized citizen from the Netherlands and a pediatrician at the Q & R Clinic in Bismarck.
Pete Kramer, representing the Mandan Toastmasters Club, has taken first place honors in the Area 7 Serious Speech Contest held at Dickinson. Taking second place was Frank Johnson from the Bismarck Toastmasters Club. Kramer and Johnson will represent Area 7 at the Western Division contest to be held in Minot.
Three Mandan residents were honored as Handicapped Citizens of the Year at the annual city awards banquet held at the Liberty Heights Center. First place winner is Frank F. Ternes, operating engineer for Moos Landscaping Co. Taking second and third place honors were Gladys Kary, a sales clerk at Central Drug, and Darrel and Mildred Kline, who own and operate a trailer court in Mandan.
Plans have been completed for the annual Mandan Hospital Volunteers dinner-dance party to be held this weekend at the Mandan Elks Club. According to Mrs. Winston Wegmet, Volunteers’ president, this year’s theme is “Under the Big Top.” More than 100 area ladies are members of the Volunteers organization which has raised thousands of dollars each year at their annual event to purchase special equipment needed at the Mandan Hospital. Music for this year’s dance will be provided by the Gene Senger orchestra.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The ice officially went out of the Missouri River on Wednesday, March 27.
Births announced this week: sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. Jake Ottema, Hensler; to Mr. and Mrs. John Hoerner, Almont; to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Schmidt and to Mr. and Mrs. William Schaff, both of Flasher, to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Boehm, to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Ferber, to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Jones and to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Freidag, all of Mandan. Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Peter P. Hoffman, Youngtown; to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schaff, and to Mr. and Mrs. William Froelich, both of Mandan.
John Dahlquist has been discharged from the army after three and a half years of service and has returned to his home in Mandan. He held the rank of T-Sgt. at the time of his release at Fort Leavenworth army center.
William Kuntz, who has been in the army since January 1943, has returned to Mandan following discharge and has accepted his former position as driver for Taxi 400.
Ready for shipment overseas are exactly 112 boxes of Victory clothing, accompanied by dozens of buttons, hundreds of safety pins, spools of thread, extra shoelaces, and bars of soap. Mrs. Harry Hunke, president of the local unit of the American Legion Auxiliary, had charge of the drive in the city. The boxes, weighing from 50 to 200 pounds, were packed by Auxiliary members with the assistance of Legionnaires, H.B. Uden, Chris Peterson, Francis Gill, Harry Hunke and Bill Ellison.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Miss Frances Havlena, formerly organist of the silent movie theatres at Minot and Grand Forks, has accepted the position of organist at Mandan’s Palace Theatre.
“Born March 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Fredericks of south of the city, a daughter.
“The Missouri River still shows no sign of breaking up although the ice is rotting rapidly. No serious damage is expected from high water this year as the river is running free at many points, especially to the south.
“A chap seeking an extra-large pair of shoes in Mandan was unsuccessful until he reached Mushik’s Champion Shoe Store where a mammoth pair of No. 15’s were on display in the window. Trying them on, he said, “Well, I don’t know. They pinch a little, but I guess they’ll do.” And he paid $5 and left with good shoes.
“The six-year-old son of Frank Butler of the Custer Flats vicinity suffered an accident last week which will probably result in the loss of the sight on one of his eyes. The lad was playing about the yard when his eye was pierced by one of the tines on a pitchfork.
“Three boys, who were in the sick ward for a few days, decided that they were well enough to brave the elements and escaped from the State Training School last night. They have not been found as yet.
“In order to promote a new movie, entitled “Dinty,” featuring Wesley “Freckles” Barry and an all-star cast, the manager of the Palace Theater offered free tickets to the first 10 children with more than 100 freckles adorning their visages. However, the management found itself in a difficult predicament when dozens of youngsters came to the theater with freckles painted on their faces. Instead of taking the time to count the spots on each child, the manager decided to give away 20 tickets to the freckled kids, and then discounted the remaining children’s tickets from 22 cents to 11 cents.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, March 26, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 60 degrees above zero.
“Next Friday is Good Friday.
“A few days like yesterday and the farmers will be busy seeding.
“Notice has been posted regarding the annual election for the City of Mandan on the sixth day of April 1896.
“The palms, specially obtained from Florida, will be blessed and distributed next Sunday at St. Joseph’s church.
“Mr. Granberry started his ice wagon yesterday, and there appears to be quite a demand for the congealed aqua.
“J.D. Allen reports the sale of one Spalding and seven Crescent wheels this week.
“O.H. Killand will begin to learn to ride a “Columbus” wheel tomorrow at two o’clock. And early next week, L. N. Cary will hie himself to some secluded road to master the mounting of a Spalding.
“Rev. P.S. Davies has accepted a call to supply the Presbyterian church of Burlington, Kansas, and is preparing to leave Mandan about the first of May.
“The Mandan Mercantile Company, through Mr. Lyon, has secured a government contract to supply the Standing Rock agency with 2,000 bushels of seed oats.
“$700. Have you got it? It will buy a good farm on Sweet Briar creek. Includes house, granary, 40 acres under cultivation, running water. A nice place. See Joe Miller, land agent.”
