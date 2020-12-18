Diane Boit: Former 188th Band to open at the Dome, 1945

Members of the Mandan Jaycees are using their spare time to accompany approximately 35 area children to area stores for Christmas shopping. Receiving names of needy children from Mandan schools and churches, the Jaycees are going to the homes to pick up children and assist each of them in shopping for $15 worth of clothing. This year’s chairman of the Jaycees “Be A Good Neighbor” program is Larry Schafer, assisted by Art Heck.

75 Years Ago – 1945

Mike Guon has announced the grand opening of the Dome dance pavilion, located on the Bismarck-Mandan highway. The opening will feature “Bucky” Andrews and his band, made up of 13 discharged servicemen, all of whom began with the 188th Army National Guard. When the unit entrained in 1941 for Ft. Francis E. Warren training center at Cheyenne, Wyoming, Andrews and seven musicians of his original dance band, formed in Bismarck High School, became a part of the regimental band. However, Andrews managed to keep his original dance band intact and were soon in demand to play “big band and swing” music for dances and army camp functions throughout the United States. When the 188th went overseas, the band, grown from eight to 13 members, was detached to travel with war bond shows, along with numerous Hollywood entertainers, including Eddie Cantor, Mickey Rooney, Linda Darnell, Jack Carson, Dennis Morgan, Ann Sheridan and many others. One nine-weeks tour in Indiana alone netted $18 million in war bond sales.