Diane Boit: Former 188th Band to open at the Dome, 1945

25 Years Ago – 1995
Mandan Junior High School held its third annual food drive to benefit the “Care and Share” program for Aid, Inc. Help Center in Mandan. More than 1,400 food items were collected, along with $513 in cash.
Roosevelt Elementary students found a great motivational tool for this year’s “Open Your Heart” campaign when they collected 864 food items, 14 more than the goal of 850. Teachers had challenged the students to top the goal, which, if met, would require teachers to come to school in pajamas and take turns sitting on the flagpole in front of the school. And they did. On Friday, the fifth- and sixth-graders plan to follow their food collection to the Bismarck Civic Center, where they and other volunteers will compile food boxes for delivery on Saturday.
Andrew Huovinen, a member of Troop 54 in Mandan, has been awarded the Eagle Scout rank. To achieve that rank, Andrew served in many leadership areas including organizing and supervising a project at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, south of Mandan. He is a student at Mandan High School where he is involved in choir, drama and science activities. His parents are Ruth Huovinen, Mandan, and Mike Huovinen, Reno, Nevada.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Dec. 18: a high of 15 degrees above zero; 9 above zero for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Christmas trees are now being sold by members of the Mandan Lions Club on the Northern Pacific lot, across from the Lewis & Clark Hotel in Mandan. Proceeds from the sales will be used to benefit Mandan youth activities, everything from band concerts to athletic events. Pictured at the lot in this past week’s Pioneer were: Lewis Shaw, Joe Schaaf, Bert Gerhardt and Bill Helbling.
Mrs. Sam Thiel of Almont has returned from the 34th annual conference of the National Extension Homemakers Council, held this year at the Dunes Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mrs. Thiel is president of the Morton County Homemakers Council and is vice president of the North Dakota Extension Homemakers Council. Thirty-three Homemakers from North Dakota attended the conference.
Four Morton County Farmers Union senior youths were presented Torchbearer awards and pins at the 44th annual Farmers Union convention held in Bismarck. Receiving the award were; Bryan Giese, rural New Salem; and John Charvat, Charles Kottsick and Marcia Hagen, all of rural Mandan. The award is presented annually to Farmers Union youths who have completed the farm organization’s youth education programs.
Elected officers at the Thursday evening meeting of the Mandan Eastern Star were: Mrs. Darrell Byrum, Worthy Matron; Mrs. Armun Jones, associate patron; Mrs. E.L. Olson, secretary; and Mrs. E.G. Laub, treasurer.
Tom Porter, Mandan, will be the boy soprano “Amahl” in the one-act Christmas opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” which will be presented by the Bismarck Junior College music and drama departments. Cast as the boy’s mother is June Schock. Miss Bismarck, Claudia Wheeler, and Judy Mather, a Bismarck High School student, will be the dancers. The pianists are Leslie Watson and Vicki Payne.
Members of the Mandan Jaycees are using their spare time to accompany approximately 35 area children to area stores for Christmas shopping. Receiving names of needy children from Mandan schools and churches, the Jaycees are going to the homes to pick up children and assist each of them in shopping for $15 worth of clothing. This year’s chairman of the Jaycees “Be A Good Neighbor” program is Larry Schafer, assisted by Art Heck.
75 Years Ago – 1945
Mike Guon has announced the grand opening of the Dome dance pavilion, located on the Bismarck-Mandan highway. The opening will feature “Bucky” Andrews and his band, made up of 13 discharged servicemen, all of whom began with the 188th Army National Guard. When the unit entrained in 1941 for Ft. Francis E. Warren training center at Cheyenne, Wyoming, Andrews and seven musicians of his original dance band, formed in Bismarck High School, became a part of the regimental band. However, Andrews managed to keep his original dance band intact and were soon in demand to play “big band and swing” music for dances and army camp functions throughout the United States. When the 188th went overseas, the band, grown from eight to 13 members, was detached to travel with war bond shows, along with numerous Hollywood entertainers, including Eddie Cantor, Mickey Rooney, Linda Darnell, Jack Carson, Dennis Morgan, Ann Sheridan and many others. One nine-weeks tour in Indiana alone netted $18 million in war bond sales.
Prices of nylon hosiery, if you can find them, will be 25 percent or more lower by the Christmas holiday. According to the government’s Price Administrator, Chester Bowles, the new prices will be based on June 1941 costs as this was the “last normal, prewar market for Nylons.” Retail prices for first-quality, full-fashioned Nylons will range from 95 cents to $2.05 a pair, as compared with the former range of $1.65 to $2.50 a pair.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“After official assurances on papers signed by Governor Frazier, guaranteeing money to be available for future payments on bridge construction, work resumed after the first of December on the million-dollar bridge over the Missouri River, connecting Mandan to Bismarck. The Foundation Company is currently doing more preliminary work until the complete freeze up of the river, when a railroad track will again be built over the ice.
“A Hereford calf with one head, two normal bodies and eight legs, two of them in the center of the body, was mounted last week by J.D. Allen, local taxidermist. It was shipped out to owner Emil Topkinson at Killdeer.
“The second basketball game of the season for the Mandan High School was won by them in a 25 to 7 game with Steele. Mandan won their opening game on Dec. 3 against Hazen, 50 to 4.
“Stationed in hotel lobbies, in the post office lobby and other places most frequented, ladies this week are offering Christmas seals for sale for the benefit of the Dunseith tuberculosis sanitarium. The ladies report a generous response of $170 by the public.
“Due to this week’s ongoing strong winds, one of the storm windows on the second story of the Greengard building was blown loose this morning, and glass was scattered over the sidewalk, as well as on Main Street. Luckily, there were no pedestrians nearby at the time, or there could have been serious injuries.
“Local schools are closing this Friday for the two-week Christmas vacation. Not much of book learning will be done that day as Christmas parties are scheduled for most classrooms. Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance at Central School and then at St. Joseph’s School.
“According to a recent report of the U.S. Census, there’s been a remarkable increase in the number of automobiles and motor trucks in North Dakota since 1912 when 8,997 vehicles were registered. As of Nov. 30, there are now more than 90,000 automobiles and trucks registered in the state.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 28 degrees above zero.
“Saturday is the shortest day of the year. Then look out for cold weather.
“Children are restless. Only one more week until Christmas Day.
“For rent: a desirable $10 house; also a $12 house, well located, good condition. See L.N. Cary Agency.
“The man or woman, who hath not Christmas in their hearts and are not moved by the combination of exhibits of holiday goods that are to be seen in Mandan stores this season, are indeed hard to move.
“The Rev. John G. Dingle of the Methodist church took “Card Playing” for the subject of his sermon last Sunday evening, and it’s being discussed by many shoppers in downtown Mandan. “Card playing leads to gambling, which is a great evil,” he said. “Wherever cards are played, you never find Christianity. If anyone can tell me of a family who plays cards, yet still have family prayers, I would be delighted to learn of it. Professed Christians are hypocrites by doing so and are harming the morals of young people.” Next Sunday evening, the reverend will speak of “The Modern, Society Dance.” Dancers are especially invited.
“According to the church schedule in the Pioneer, Sunday’s evening sermon by Rev. P.S. Davies of the Presbyterian church will be “Cards and the Dance.” The public and all strangers are invited.
