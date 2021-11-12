Diane Boit: First National Bank celebrates 40 Years, 1921

25 Years Ago – 1996

Former Morton County Commissioner Robert E. Chase has been recognized by the North Dakota Association of Counties at the annual convention. Chase received a 1996 Excellence in County Government Award for County Officials Hall of Honor for his commitment to Morton County during his term on the county commission. Zita Chase accepted the award on behalf of her deceased husband. Chase died Aug. 5, 1994.

Mandan High’s football season came to a halt this past week after a resounding defeat by Fargo Shanley, 35-7. Three fumbles set up Shanley’s 20-point second quarter, and numerous turnovers sealed their victory. Mandan’s lone touchdown came with 3:04 left to play in a throw from QB Sam Pulles to wide receiver, Geoff Goetz.

Mandan’s football coach Tom Stebner has been selected as WDA Football Coach of the Year.

Mandan’s Lady Braves celebrated their Western Region tournament title after their victory over the Minot Majettes, 57-53. The team now heads to the 1996 Class A tournament at Minot with a 22-0 season record.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Nov. 12: a high of 24 degrees; 6 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1971

Eldo Johnson, Mandan, has been named Jaycee of the Month, according to Norm Eggers, president of the Mandan Jaycees. Johnson is married to the former Ora Henderson and is the father of three sons. He was cited for his work with the regional Jaycee meeting recently held in Mandan.

Mr. and Mrs. John Charvat Jr., Route 2, Mandan, were honored on their 25th wedding anniversary with a celebration, given by their six children and families, at the Bohemian Hall, south of Mandan. The couple married Oct. 6, 1946, at the First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Present for this occasion were all four of the Charvat’s wedding attendants: Mr. and Mrs. John Neibauer, Ed Charvat and Mrs. Gladys Pope.

Winners of the Morton County Conservation Achievement contest have been announced at banquets held at Mandan and Almont. East District winners are Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Fleck of Solen; the West District winners are Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Held, New Salem. The winners were awarded a 16 by 20 color photo of their farm and an expense paid trip to the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation District’s annual convention at Bismarck.

75 Years Ago – 1946

The final figures of the Nov. 5 election, with all 61 precincts tabulated, show changes in only three county offices. In the clerk of court race, it’s Schmidt over incumbent Brazda; for states attorney, it’s C.J. Schauss over Gallagher; and in the race for register of deeds, it’s Handtmann over Noakes.

Mr. and Mrs. Russell Williams of Mandan have received the news of the death of their son’s buddy, Eugene Patnaude, who recently died in a Minneapolis hospital as a result of injuries received during the invasion by American forces of Leyte in the Philippines during October 1944. Patnaude, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Patnaude of Rolla, was a sailor buddy of John “Buster” Williams who lost his life in the same attack. Before his death, Williams had asked Patnaude to visit his family in Mandan. Patnaude fulfilled his promise on two occasions before his own death.

Vows were exchanged in a double wedding held at St. Vincent’s church by Miss Katie Hopfauf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Hopfauf, who became the bride of John Sturn, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Sturn, and Miss Rose Zander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dominic Zander, who became the bride of Peter P. Hopfauf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hopfauf. The brides were dressed in identical wedding gowns styled with sweetheart necklines and full skirts, each carrying bouquets of sweet peas, rosebuds and ferns. Each of the grooms presented their brides with a strand of pearl necklaces. The bridesmaids all wore pink floor-length gowns and matching flowers in their hair. And both the flower girls, Benett Kautzman and Gloriane Zander, wore identical white floor length gowns.

Miss Hopfauf’s attendants were Miss Alice Mosbrucker and Miss Rita Kautzman; Mr. Sturn’s attendants were Matt Sturn and John Hatzenbuhler. Bridesmaids for Miss Zander were Miss Anna Sturn and Miss Monica Hopfauf; attending Mr. Hopfauf were Harry Zander and Leo Hopfauf. After the ceremony, a wedding dinner and supper were served at the New Salem auditorium, followed by a dance in the evening.

Births announced this week: sons to Mr. and Mrs. Valance Klusmann, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Gustav Carlson and Mr. and Mrs. Abe Inlow, both of Mandan, and to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ressler, Solen; daughters to Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Monzelowsky, to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Gress, to Mr. and Mrs. Nick Steckler, and to Mr. and Mrs. L. Dombrowsky, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Lee Hellman, Glen Ullin.

100 Years Ago – 1921

“The tolling of church bells and the clear, sad notes of “taps” sounding from a half dozen bugles, stationed at various parts of the city, marked the moment at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, when all of Mandan paused for two minutes in silent prayer and meditation as a tribute to the heroes of the recent war. The bells of the Presbyterian and Lutheran churches also rang during the symbolic hour. Numerous private parties were held during the evening, including a public dance sponsored by the American Legion at the Elks Hall, corner of Main and First Ave. N.W.

“The First National Bank of Mandan is celebrating its fortieth birthday this month. Forty years ago, Nov. 4, 1881, the institution was incorporated and opened for business in the one-story frame building which is now occupied by the Mushik Shoe store. At that time, the bank stood next to the Collins Ave. corner where the First National brick building now stands. The current president, Joseph P. Hess, has been with the bank continuously for 30 years. “Banking today isn’t like it was in the old days,” said President Hess. “When the bank first opened, men coming in from Deadwood and the Black Hills and through Fort Lincoln, would stop to transact business; trappers, hunters and Indian traders were among the customers of the bank. Everything was offered as security, but land.” It was also noted that the first field of operations for the small bank was in financing the local ranchers.

“The body of Richard Blue Earth, the first Sioux Indian from North Dakota to enlist when the United States went to war with Germany, arrived today from New York and was taken on the afternoon train to Cannon Ball where the funeral services, that included all the tribal rites and the American Legion honors, were held. Major A.B. Welch of Mandan, who enlisted Blue Earth at the time of the organization of Mandan- Bismarck Company I of the Second North Dakota regiment, will deliver a funeral oration. Blue Earth was killed in action during the battle in the Argonne Woods of France while on scout duty.”

On Friday, Nov. 11, President Warren G. Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, containing the remains of an unknown soldier from World War I, at Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Although the Tomb was not yet complete, a crypt was created for the memorial service.

125 Years Ago – 1896

“On Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 8 degrees above zero.

“Stockmen were not as well prepared for the snowstorm last week as they would have liked to have been.

“Mr. and Mrs. C. Sakarrisen are mourning the loss of their son, two and a half years old. Death occurred last Friday afternoon and was caused by bronchitis.

“The steamboat, belonging to Messrs. Mann and Bloodgood, is lying up for the season at Rock Haven. The trip was difficult due to ice forming on the river, and those in charge had a hard time getting into port. This newest steamboat on the Missouri is 120 feet long with a 20-ft. beam and is said to have cost $3,000 for its construction.

“The Batchelor steamboat, of the Powers line, is frozen in about 12 miles above Fort Yates. The government boat, the Josephine, is docked for the winter at Sioux City.

“Rev. C.O. Enger and Frank Schmelling were in Mandan this past week soliciting aid toward the erection of a church building for the Evangelical Lutheran Society which, at present, worship in a sod affair, 11 miles north of New Salem. Money is needed for material only, the labor having been provided by church members.

“The interior of the Inter-Ocean hotel now presents an appearance that must indeed be highly gratifying to the guests who make this hotel their home when in Mandan. The halls have been newly carpeted, and the approaches to the manager’s office have been covered with a handsomely designed linoleum. Mr. Bellows is fast removing all chance for accumulation of dust and dirt.”

