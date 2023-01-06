Diane Boit: First baby of the new year announced, 1898-1998

25 Years Ago – 1998

The first baby for 1998, a boy, representing Mandan and Morton County, arrived 5:36 a.m. on New Year’s Day at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. His parents are Teddi Umpleby and Michael Ray Webb, Mandan.

The 1997 Bismarck Tribune awards, announced on Jan. 1, honored local people who are known for a lifetime of service or for one heroic moment. Eight of the 16 people nominated are from Morton County: Jeanette Holm, Karen Hanson, Phil Baird, Wally and Eileen Joersz, all of Mandan; Lisa Raber and Ed Remfert, Hebron; and Lawrence Renner, Almont.

The area’s warmest December since 1877 gave way to a record-breaking 56 degrees on New Year’s Day; the previous record was 47, set in 1964. The spring-like temperatures brought out fishermen, water skiers and speed boats on the Missouri River, while others brought out garden hoses and used the holiday to wash their cars. Hundreds of motorcyclists also celebrated another delay in putting their bikes into winter storage.

Vehicle fatalities for 1997 ended at 105, 20 more than in 1996. The state’s highest number was 227 in 1971.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 6: a high of 30 degrees; 10 above for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Mandan’s first baby for 1973 is a boy, delivered New Year’s Day by Dr. H.A. Wheeler at the Mandan Hospital. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Weiand of Glen Ullin; he has three brothers and one sister. The first baby will be receiving numerous gifts from Mandan merchants, including a case of Heinz baby food from both Ben’s Fairway and the Red Owl stores; a pair of Poll Parrot shoes from Mushik Shoe Store; a steak from Kist’s Meat Market; $5 in gas at Ernie’s Friendly Service Station; a first picture at Manda-Color Studio; a first western belt and buckle from the Mandan Western Shop; and a bottle of champagne from Bill’s Liquor.

More than 4,500 area residents attended the Inauguration Ball, held at the Bismarck Civic Center for North Dakota’s 27th governor, Art Link, and his wife, Grace. Earlier in the day, Link had been sworn into office by State Supreme Court Justice Alvin C. Strutz in the House Chambers, before a packed gallery of spectators. A special guest was 93-year-old John Link, who was proud to see his only son become North Dakota’s governor.

Mandan’s new $80,000 snorkel fire engine has arrived for viewing at 112 Collins Ave. The new diesel-driven engine can pump 1,000 gallons of water per minute and has a fully hydraulic 65-foot boom. The engine is the first new one in more than 20 years. According to Mandan Fire Chief Pete Gartner, “There won’t be a building in Mandan that we’re not able to get to the top of — except for the tops of our grain elevators.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Jan. 6: a high of 3 degrees below zero; 22 below for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

The city’s first baby of 1948 is a boy, born Thursday, Jan. 1, at the Mandan hospital, to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Goetz of Hazen who will be awarded the “First Baby” gifts traditionally given by Mandan merchants, including a baby blanket from JC Penney; baby shoes from Mushik Shoe Store; a silver cup from Hendrickson’s Jewelers, and 12 cans of Gerber’s food from both the Co-Op and the Red Owl stores. And Dad is not forgotten; a necktie is promised from Greengard’s, plus a free income tax report from Engelter Accounting Service.

The Mandan Creamery and Produce Company, Inc. has purchased the building, equipment, leases and cream and produce buying stations of the Armour creameries in Minot, according to a statement by H.S. Russell, president of the Mandan firm. Paul J. Hess of Minot will serve as general manager and treasurer. The Mandan Creamery in Minot was destroyed in the July 21 fire which also heavily damaged nine other businesses and took five lives. Minot’s Armour business has been conducted at headquarters located in the Paul Hess home.

Mr. and Mrs. Orvid Anderson and two children are being cared for by friends in Flasher following a New Year’s Eve fire which destroyed their farm home, four miles southeast of Flasher. Everything in the home was lost, and the family escaped in their night clothes, running in bare feet to a nearby neighbor in below zero weather. Mrs. Anderson suffered from frozen feet. Lost with other possessions, were the false teeth of both parents and glasses for the entire family. The Morton County Red Cross is replacing these items.

Funeral services were held Jan. 5 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for Mrs. Joseph G. Baron, 56, who died at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck, following an illness of eight years. Filippine Mushik was born to John and Theresa Mushik, in Crimea, Russia. After coming to Mandan in 1907, she was employed as a dental technician in Bismarck and Mandan before her 1918 marriage to Joseph Baron. Besides her husband, survivors include: two sons- Richard, Mandan; and George, Seattle, Wash.; and two brothers, both residing in California.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Hadley Wickham and Mr. and Mrs. Christ Geiger, Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Tokach, St. Anthony and Mr. and Mrs. Pete Ressler, Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 6: a high of 31 degrees; 6 above zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“Mandan’s first baby of 1923 is a boy, born Jan. 5, at the Deaconess Hospital. Parents are Mr. and Mrs. Henry Knoll of St. Anthony.

“Many senators and representatives arrived in Bismarck last weekend and gathered at the Capitol for North Dakota’s 18th Legislative session which began Tuesday, Jan. 2, for a 60-day term.

“Two new 12-passenger buses, purchased by the Lewis and Clark Taxi line of Mandan and the Rohr line of Bismarck were put into use this week. The omnibus bodies, in black and silver, are mounted on Garford truck chassis.

“A double funeral for two pioneers, William McAuliff, 62, and John J. Kelley, 67, was held this week from St. Joseph’s church, with many old timers being present to pay their last respects. Owing to the blocked roads from last weekend’s snowstorm, it was necessary to use sleds to convey the remains, and friends, to the graves.

“Joseph Barron, manager of the Svihovec Grocery, 102 East Main, has become the sole owner of the store following the purchase of interests held by James Svihovec who has been with the business since the death of his brother, Louis, six years ago. Mr. Svihovec plans to leave for Ottumwa, Iowa, where he will enter into the real estate business. Mrs. Svihovec is visiting with relatives in Chicago before traveling to Iowa.

“A chicken house at the rear of the W.D. Goodwin residence, on 5th Ave. N.W., was destroyed by fire early this morning. The cause is believed to have been from hot ashes fanned by the strong wind during the night. Thirty-five chickens were burned in the fire, but the loss in the building will not be very large.

“After suffering from typhoid fever for three weeks, Anton Geiger, age 30, of the Odense area, died this past week. He was one of three in the family that had fallen ill. Burial was held at Odense.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Jan. 6: a high of 19 degrees; 2 degrees below zero for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, the temperature was 39 degrees above zero; the day’s low was 14 degrees.

“Mrs. Paul Jacobson presented her husband with a baby boy at their home last Saturday as a New Year’s gift.

“The Klondike fever is prevalent in Mandan.

“A number of Dickinson men, who have been let out of the shops there, are talking of going to the Klondike.

“Ice cutters are at work on the Missouri and are finding the ice about 20 inches thick and of the finest quality.

“Postmaster Nichols proposes to have a big sign put up over the front door of the post office, so strangers may find where Uncle Sam is doing business. He says, if the government won’t pay for it, he will buy it himself.

“Alexander Amundson, of Mandan, died at a Bismarck hospital on Dec. 30, of typhoid fever. In October, a young man came to the Amundson farm, stating that he was homeless, out of money and unable to work after being sick for a time. The Amundsons took pity upon him, offering a temporary home until he could continue westward. After Amundson’s wife became seriously ill, it was learned that the stranger had been exposed to typhoid fever during his travels. When Mr. Amundson also became ill, both he and his wife were brought to Bismarck hospital, but too late for a successful treatment after suffering typhoid for several weeks. Brief funeral services were held at the Mandan cemetery. Mrs. Amundson remains hospitalized; her recovery is doubtful.”