Diane Boit: Fire Chief Lockbeam retires, 1971

“Blackie” is a nickname acquired from a former employer in the early days, perhaps in reference to his appearance after shoveling coal into a store’s furnace. However, Lockbeam’s wife doesn’t appreciate the nickname, and says she never calls him anything but Frank.

75 Years Ago – 1946

A city bus system has been established, with service offered to Mandan residents in “all four corners of the city.” Former servicemen Ralph Ferderer and Art F. Digby, both of Mandan, are the owners of the new business. A regular scheduled loop will be from the main part of the city to the corner of 13th Avenue N.W. and Second Street to 11th Avenue N.E. and First Street. The loop will also include the Syndicate and Girard Addition. There will be two 30-passenger buses available in Mandan at all times.

Behind the brilliant pitching of Al Keck during the first five innings and a perfect relief job by Jack Johnson, the Mandan Trainers defeated the Penitentiary Grove Giants, 4-1, at the Pen last Saturday afternoon. The Pen team managed only four hits off Keck, while Johnson held them to no hits for the final four innings.