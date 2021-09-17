Diane Boit: Fatima statue arrives in Mandan, 1971

75 Years Ago – 1946

Forty-one new polio cases have been reported in North Dakota this week, bringing this year’s total to 380. Six cases are currently being treated at Bismarck hospitals. Two new deaths bring the state’s total to 14 for the year.

Brothers T.G.C. Kennelly and John Kennelly have ordered an iron lung machine, which is expected to be delivered to the Mandan Deaconess Hospital by the end of this month. The machine is being ordered through local physicians and will be presented to the city of Mandan for the use of residents in Mandan and other communities in Morton County in anticipation of an outbreak of the polio epidemic here.

The New Palace Cafe has installed a new automatic Hobart dishwashing machine with the new type of thermostatic temperature control. A crew of two men worked two nights to install the machine which can handle up to 4,000 dishes per hour. Towels are not needed to dry the dishes, eliminating the need for extra workers.