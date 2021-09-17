Diane Boit: Fatima statue arrives in Mandan, 1971

25 Years Ago – 1996
The Mandan girls basketball team found a sixth victory in Minot this week, when the Braves stung the Majettes, 68-54, in a WDA game played at Mandan High School that ran their winning streak to 17 games dating back to Oct. 7, 1995. Sophomore Mary Perrizo led the Braves with 20 points, followed by Jaye Amundson, 15, and Wendy Davis, 10. The Braves are coached by Greg Amundson.
“Spaceship Over North Dakota” is the title of the second book to be released by Kevin Kremer, who is a 1971 Mandan High School graduate and Jamestown College alum and is currently a fifth grade teacher at Dorothy Moses Elementary School in Bismarck. The book features Governor “Ed” and his pink roadster leading a caravan that travels throughout the state following a challenge to school children for ways to improve fitness. The story includes a huge model spaceship, named “Starship Exercise” that flies over Bismarck’s Folkfest Parade. “Spaceship Over North Dakota” follows Kremer’s first and highly successful book, “A Kremer Christmas Miracle.”
The Dow Jones industrial average broke the 5800 barrier on Sept. 13, finishing at 5,838.52. The Standard & Poor’s list of 500 companies rose to 680.54; the Nasdaq soared to 1,188.67.
Temps recorded Tuesday, Sept. 17: a high of 76 degrees; 57 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
The pilgrim statue, Our Lady of Fatima, on tour throughout the United States from Fatima, Portugal, can be seen this week at Christ the King Church in Mandan. The statue is a reproduction of the apparition of Mary which is said to have appeared to three shepherd children at Fatima, Portugal, in 1917, warning the people to pray if they wanted to avert another war more terrible than the first World War. Approximately 500 worshippers attended an evening Mass celebrating the arrival of the statue which has been blessed by Pope Paul VI. Arrangements for the statue’s two-day visit were made by the local Knights of Columbus Council No. 6186.
Alice Bauer, 12, daughter of Mrs. Perpetua Bauer, Route 1, Mandan, has been chosen the second-place winner in the state-wide Cancer Poster Contest. She is a student at Square Butte School No. 3, where her teacher is Mrs. Margaret Fasching. Fifth and sixth grade students from 45 counties submitted entries to the contest.
Chris Boehm of Mandan has defeated Terry Richards, Bismarck, in the first extra hole of play of the 14th annual Mandan Elks golf tournament. Consolation honors went to Charles Donlin. More than 100 men and 19 ladies were listed in this year’s entry book. Kathy Stuart of Mandan edged out Marilyn Duffy of Bismarck in the women’s competition, with Virginia Kunkle tacking the consolation honors. The 1971 Mandan Elks golf committee consists of chairman Bill Zwarych, Dennis Mongeon, Ernie Borr, Lefty Faris and Jack Johnson.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Forty-one new polio cases have been reported in North Dakota this week, bringing this year’s total to 380. Six cases are currently being treated at Bismarck hospitals. Two new deaths bring the state’s total to 14 for the year.
Brothers T.G.C. Kennelly and John Kennelly have ordered an iron lung machine, which is expected to be delivered to the Mandan Deaconess Hospital by the end of this month. The machine is being ordered through local physicians and will be presented to the city of Mandan for the use of residents in Mandan and other communities in Morton County in anticipation of an outbreak of the polio epidemic here.
The New Palace Cafe has installed a new automatic Hobart dishwashing machine with the new type of thermostatic temperature control. A crew of two men worked two nights to install the machine which can handle up to 4,000 dishes per hour. Towels are not needed to dry the dishes, eliminating the need for extra workers.
The first carload of poles to be used in the construction of rural electric lines for the Mor-Gran-Sou co-operative has been received and unloaded at Judson, according to Arthur Leno, project coordinator. This is in addition to more than 14 tons of various types of hardware that has been received and stored in Flasher, current headquarters of the project. Actual construction work could begin this winter three miles north of Judson and run to Flasher and Lark, serving farms along that route. The co-op will receive its power from Fort Peck, Mont. and will be serviced by the Montana Dakota Utilities company.
The stork worked overtime in Mandan this week. Four babies were born at the Mandan hospital, along with three others at the Withnell home. Hospital births: boys to Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Brewster and to Mr. and Mrs. Frank J. Hoffman, all of Mandan. Girls were born to Mr. and Mrs. Steve Gartner, Glen Ullin; and to Mr. and Mrs. John Thomas, Solen. Born at the Withnell home: a boy to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kary, Judson; girls to Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Wuitschick, Selfridge, and to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob E. Stein, Mandan.
(A 1946 phonebook lists the Withnell home at 708 5th St. N.W., the residence of Mrs. Ella Withnell.)
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Dr. E.R. Hayssen and family of Seneca Falls, New York, were in the city today with one of the most complete touring outfits that has passed through here this past summer. It is virtually a house on wheels and is equipped throughout as well as any house might be. They are on their way to Seattle.
“Funeral services were held this week for H. S. Friesz, 76, Mandan community resident for more than half a century. Heronimus Friesz was born in Russia in 1870, coming to the United States with his parents in 1891. During his lifetime, he operated a shoe repair and general merchandise store, both in Flasher and in Mandan. He retired in 1940, leaving his sons, John and Frank, to manage the Main Street general store in Mandan. Survivors include his wife, Kathrina; six daughters, two sons and their families.
“Joe Maitland, manager of the Palace Theatre, yesterday tangled with Old Man Hard Luck and lost. He was enroute to a hunting lodge on Twin Lakes and reached a point just outside of Bismarck when his Paige car caught fire. The hunting party was able to get out with most of their supplies, but, unfortunately, were not able to extinguish the flames, and the car was a total wreck.
“Louis Kanell, who was severely wounded in the Argonne fighting in the World War, is now a patient at the Aberdeen hospital at St. Paul. Kanell drew No. 258, the first number of the draft and was the first man examined in Morton county. Although a Greek alien and exempt under the draft regulations, he elected to serve his adopted country and was in the same unit as Harry Kidd of this city who was killed in action.
“The 26-year-old George Herman 'Babe' Ruth, slugging outfielder with the New York Yankees, has finished the season with 59 home runs, setting a new major league single-season record for the third consecutive year. He also led big league baseball with 168 RBIs, 177 runs scored and 145 walks.
“August’s dry spell broke all records kept by the U.S. Weather Bureau for the past 47 years, going back to 1874. Only .18 inch of rain was received during August. Normal precip is 1.98.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, Sept. 17, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 62 degrees above zero.
“Everybody is getting ready for the fair.
“A voting precinct has been established by the county board at school house No. 2 at Fort Rice.
“Just now, the woods around Mandan are beautiful to behold in their iridescent hues which seem to be richer than ever. A very beautiful sight is to be seen from the railway car windows as the train is passing over the Missouri River bridge.
“The roadmaster of the Dakota division of the Northern Pacific has a new railroad bicycle. It is a four-wheeler affair, with rubber tires and weighs about 60 pounds, being capable of carrying two persons. Its speed is about 40 miles an hour.
“Last night the city council took up the bicycle ordinance and passed it. The ordinance now provides that no bicyclists shall ride on the sidewalk on Main Street, between, the InterOcean Hotel and the corner of the Merchants Block at the east end of the city. Other sidewalks in the city, however, can be used but not at speeds exceeding 10 miles an hour. Riders must also carry and ring a bell to warn pedestrians of their approach. Lanterns and bells must also be carried when riding after dark.”
Diane Boit can be reached at dboit46@gmail.com.