Diane Boit: Ernest George receives horticulture award, 1970

25 Years Ago – 1995
Ken Elias is the new general manager of the Finder, Mandan News and Pro Printing in Mandan and the Dickinson Pennysaver. He succeeds Greg Moore. Elias was the advertising manager at the Decatur, Illinois, Herald & Review, another Lee Enterprises publication, and previously served as advertising manager at Lee’s Racine, Wisconsin, Journal Times.
After a week full of homecoming activities at Mandan High School, seniors Kent Morrell and Rachael Dietrich were crowned this year’s Homecoming king and queen. However, the Minot Magicians managed to spoil the homecoming week by dishing out a 28-7 loss. Minot, who led throughout the game, held a 15-0 loss at the half until Jamie Rath scored a fourth quarter touchdown. The Braves have lost 11 of their last 12 homecoming games.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Sept. 25: a high of 69 degrees; 42 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Ernest George of Mandan, who was a forester with the Great Plains Field Station for 42 years, was recently honored at the North Dakota Horticulture Society meeting held in Dickinson, where he received the R. L. Wodarz Award for his outstanding contributions to horticulture in North Dakota. Born at Price, N.D., George went to England as a child with his parents. While there, he attended the University of Wales for two years and then spent two years in the Royal Air Force during World War I before returning to the United States at age 21. He then graduated from the University of Minnesota in forestry and was employed by the Great Plains Station in 1922, retiring as director in 1964. George is currently the superintendent of Morton County parks.
A grand opening was held this past week at Ken’s Grocery Store and Gulf Service Station at 516 E. Main St. Owners Ken and Judy Hoffman welcomed customers with a variety of gifts, including a one-pound package of Morrell’s Sliced Bacon with a fill up of eight gallons of gas or more. Free for the “kiddies” were Walt Disney magazines, balloons and suckers. And, for the “big kids, there were American flag decals, plus coffee and donuts.
Mr. and Mrs. Nick R. Friesz, St. Anthony, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a high mass of Thanksgiving offered by Rev. Florian Fairbanks at the St. Anthony church. They were led in procession by nine of their 42 grandchildren and by their original attendants, L.J. Friesz, Flasher, and Mrs. Frances Friesz, Bismarck. The former Perpetua Schmidt and Nick Friesz were married Nov. 9, 1920, at St. Peter and Paul Church, Fallon. All 10 of the couple’s surviving children (three are deceased) were present for the celebration.
Cathy Schaff, of St. Anthony, held the grand champion steer at the Morton County 4-H Achievement Day livestock show, held at the Kist Livestock Market, east of Mandan. Her top-ranked 935-pound Angus sold for $31.50 per hundred weight; buyer was the Mandan Supply Co. The top Hereford was exhibited by Wayne Eckroth of Flasher. His steer weighed 970 pounds and was auctioned to Maher Implement of Flasher for $43 per hundred. Other prize winners included Janelle Knoll, rural Mandan, and her German shepherd “Shep” who won a blue ribbon. Jean Rask also of rural Mandan, was the other blue ribbon winner in the dogs division.
75 Years Ago – 1945
The British liner, Queen Mary, her sides hung with so many banners that she looked like a huge floating billboard, slid out of the fog into New York harbor this past week, jammed with more than 15,000 joyful veterans of the European war. The ship carried the one millionth soldier to be redeployed from Europe since V-E day- Cpl. Almon Conger of Tacoma, Wash.
The great liner Queen Elizabeth, enroute from Southampton, England, with 14,495 soldiers, WACS and civilians, docked at New York City on Wednesday evening and debarkation continued throughout the night. Port officials said the former German liner Europa, now a prize of war and an American Navy transport, will reach New York on Sunday with more than 4500 troops.
Cpl. Adam J. Hoffman arrived in Mandan this week- just a week ago, he was in Paris. Cpl. Hoffman flew from Paris to the Azores, to Newfoundland and then Delaware before boarding a train to Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, to await discharge. He says there were so many men ahead of him waiting for discharge from the army that he was told to take a 15-day furlough and then return for processing. He talked with at least 24 Mandan boys awaiting discharge at Camp McCoy. These are remnants of the 188th, which has largely been split up. Cpl. Hoffman was with the Sixth Armored Division in Europe and was hospitalized for several months in England last winter.
Navy man Robert Buckman, New Salem, was standing on the deck of his ship in the Pacific when he saw the ship on which his high school pal, Waldron Westerman, also of New Salem, was stationed. He asked permission to visit Westerman, and it was granted. In writing to his parents, Robert says they were so glad to see each other that all they could say for the first five minute was “hello.”
S-Sgt. Al Knoll, son of Albert Knoll of Mandan, has returned to his home after receiving an honorable discharge from the army. Knoll was overseas for more than three years and has made a complete circle of the globe, beginning in the European theater and coming home by way of New Zealand and Australia.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Storick, Mandan, have received a telegram from their son, T-5 Adam Storick that he landed in New York and will be home in a few days. He has been overseas two years, serving in Germany and France.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The Farmers Equity State Bank, Wm. Maas, president, has completed negotiations to take over the business of the State Bank of Morton County, which had, for 28 years, been one of the strong banks of western North Dakota. W.A. Lanterman, president of the State Bank and owner of 90 percent of the stock, will be retiring from the banking business. The State Bank of Morton County was organized in January 1892 by W.A. Lanterman, Mandan; H.R. Porter, Bismarck and H.F. Douglas of Fort Yates. It was the third bank organized on the west Missouri Slope, following First National Bank of Mandan and the First National Bank of Dickinson.
“Three men with Harley-Davidson motorcycles passed through the city yesterday and three more went through this morning, westward bound. They came from New York City and were heading to San Diego.
“About 30 women attended the meeting of the League of Women Voters at the Commercial Club rooms last evening and discussed plans for the getting out the vote of women in the November election. Mrs. L.N. Cary was chosen president; she succeeds Mrs. Philip Smith.
“Earle Tostevin left today for Cleveland, Ohio, where he is to represent the N.D. American Legion as state historian at the national convention.
“The White Way poles for the city district included in the third contract was set in place today. Forty more lights are now being installed from Sixth Avenue Northwest to 14th Avenue Northwest With the completion of this work, the entire system of street lights will have been finished, Our sister city, Bismarck, boasted the other day of one telephone to every 10 inhabitants. We are going them one better with one White Way light to every 10. What good is a telephone if there is no light to find the phone number?”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 60 degrees above zero.
“Next week is Fair week!
“Let hospitality reign supreme next week and see that Mandan’s fair name is not blighted.
“The banks will close at noon on each day of the Fair- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“The wail of the school boy has been heard, and the board of education has ordered the closing of the Mandan Public Schools during the three days of the fair so that all the pupils can take in the fun.
“The fencing around the fairgrounds will be completed this evening. Upwards of a hundred citizens and businessmen have been at work on it today.
“Henry Albrecht of New Salem says he will show at the Fair a pair of boots, all made by hand by his father in the old country in 1845, just 50 years ago. He will also be showing a six-legged colt.
“The opening ceremonies of the fair will feature an address from Governor Allin, followed by greetings from Mandan Mayor J. A. McDougal. According to George W. Harmon, fair association president, a reception for the governor will be held that evening at the Inter-Ocean Hotel. The Dickinson band, 16 pieces and handsomely uniformed, will supply the music there and also at the fairgrounds.”
