Diane Boit: Ernest George receives horticulture award, 1970

Navy man Robert Buckman, New Salem, was standing on the deck of his ship in the Pacific when he saw the ship on which his high school pal, Waldron Westerman, also of New Salem, was stationed. He asked permission to visit Westerman, and it was granted. In writing to his parents, Robert says they were so glad to see each other that all they could say for the first five minute was “hello.”

S-Sgt. Al Knoll, son of Albert Knoll of Mandan, has returned to his home after receiving an honorable discharge from the army. Knoll was overseas for more than three years and has made a complete circle of the globe, beginning in the European theater and coming home by way of New Zealand and Australia.

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Storick, Mandan, have received a telegram from their son, T-5 Adam Storick that he landed in New York and will be home in a few days. He has been overseas two years, serving in Germany and France.

100 Years Ago – 1920