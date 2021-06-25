Diane Boit: Engelhardt named North Dakota Elk of the Year, 1996

25 Years Ago – 1996
Tony Engelhardt of Mandan has been selected as the North Dakota Elk of the Year at the annual meeting of the North Dakota Elks Association. Tony has been active with the Elks for the past 44 years, becoming a member in Dickinson during 1952, before being transferred to the Mandan lodge in 1963. He’s held several positions in the lodge, including the office of Exalted Ruler in 1982-83.
Kroll’s Diner opened for business at 5 a.m. Monday, June 24, on Memorial Highway in Mandan. According to owners Keith Glatt and his father, Jim, the 1940s-looking eatery plans to be open 24 hours a day, specializing in hamburgers and shakes. The 114-seat, metal-covered diner is situated along the east end of Memorial Highway.
Funeral services were held this past week for Morton County Commissioner Michael V. Schaaf, 76, of Glen Ullin. Except for a two-year interruption, Schaaf was a member of the commission since 1968. Schaaf was a World War II veteran who served as a machine gunner with the 2nd Marine Division, spending the majority of his time in the South Pacific. Survivors include his wife Clara whom he married in 1946; three sons, four daughters and their families; one brother, three sisters, 33 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial was in the Veterans Cemetery, south of Bismarck.
Temps recorded Tuesday, June 25: a high of 76 degrees; 55 above for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1971
Darwin Vander Vorst of Mandan has been elected president of the North Dakota Elks during the closing business session of the 51st annual convention held in Grand Forks. He succeeds Jack Williams of Wahpeton. Vander Vorst was Exalted Ruler of the Mandan Lodge in 1963-64 and currently heads its board of trustees.
A new studio theatre in the performing arts complex of the St. Catherine’s College at St. Paul, Minnesota, has been named after a former Mandan High School teacher and dramatics coach, Miss Mabel M. Frey. During the 10 years of her tenure as dramatics coach at Mandan High School (1925-35), her students won many honors for their performances, and Miss Frey was regarded as one of the outstanding coaches of the state at that time. Miss Frey retired on June 1 as head of the St. Catherine’s speech and drama department after 34 years of service.
John J. Bullinger has been elected Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 2760. Outgoing Grand Knight, Frank E. Boehm, was elected to a three-year term as trustee.
The Mandan Legion baseball team increased its season record to 4-2, with a whopping 17-0 victory over the Dickinson Legion team at Mandan’s Memorial Park on Monday night. In the second inning, 10 runs were picked up on only one hit as Dickinson pitchers walked 10 batters and threw four wild pitches to aid Mandan’s cause. Knocking in runs for Mandan were Jeff Zwarych, Mike Schuch and Chris Assel. Mandan’s winning pitcher was Gary Jaskoviak.
Mrs. Dolores Pierce has been elected president of the Mandan American Legion Auxiliary, succeeding Mrs. Richard Aanderud. Others elected are: Mrs. Jacob Leingang, first vice president; Mrs. Hector Hoenig, second vice president; Mrs. Art Tokach, secretary; and Mrs. Henry Schwab, treasurer. Mrs. G.A. McFerran also reported that 34,081 Betty Crocker coupons had been collected by the auxiliary for a kidney machine at the Mandan Hospital.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Twenty-four youngsters, members of a Sunday school class at the Episcopal Church, were entertained at a hobo picnic this week. Mrs. George Psomas was the hostess, assisted by Mrs. F.W. McKendry and Miss Jocelyn Dodge. The youngsters’ lunches were wrapped in paper bags and tied inside a red bandana handkerchief, then tied unto sticks which were hoisted over the children’s shoulders, before starting off for Riverside Park. On the return trip to downtown Mandan, the group stopped at the New Palace Cafe for ice cream.
Diplomas were awarded a week ago to 11 high school seniors of the Flasher High School at commencement exercises held in the school auditorium. Valedictorian was Adella Toman; James Jepson was salutatorian.
A graduation ceremony was also held in the Hebron City Hall for 27 seniors receiving their high school diplomas. The valedictory address was given by Louise Birkmaker; salutatorian was Charmaine Kaufman.
Edgar Backsen, son of Mrs. H.E. Backsen, Mandan, returned home this week from India where he was a tech sergeant with the quartermaster remount corps. He had been stationed in India for the past six months. His wife and son make their home in Mandan.
M.J. Reichert has been elected Grand Knight of the local Knights of Columbus, succeeding William Mutz. Others elected are: Herbert McCann, deputy grand knight; Edward W. Steinbrueck, chancellor; Robert E. Ford, recording secretary; Frank J. Rothschiller, warden; and J.R. Madsen, treasurer.
Mrs. John Melzner was surprised at her home for her 85th birthday by 12 of her lady friends on Wednesday evening. The group set up a three-tiered birthday cake with 85 lit candles which was centered on the party table.
Births announced this past week: daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Boehm, to Mr. and Mrs. John Belohlavek, to Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Love, to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Boehm, all of Mandan; and to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Upham, Shields. Sons were born to Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Kirschman, to Mr. and Mrs. Simon Ehlis, and to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Miller, all of Mandan.
100 Years Ago – 1921
“Reports from the Little Heart country tell of considerable damage to grain fields by cut worms. One farmer says that he has already lost 100 acres of wheat.
“Mary, the 15-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Klinger of Selfridge, was instantly killed last weekend when a disc farm machine was pulled over her by runaway horses. While she was driving the team, the pole broke and the horses plunged, resulting in her being thrown off her seat in front of the machine, and a row of sharp discs passed over her body.
“Joseph Belinsky, a farmer living near Solen, was arrested this week and brought to the city, charged with obstructing a public highway. Belinsky, it is alleged, had plowed up a part of a main road and then built a fence across it. His hearing has been set for Monday.
“Thousands of people gathered from all over the Slope country this week to pay homage to Albert Grass, the last hereditary chief of the Sioux Indians, whose body was brought back from France where he died fighting as a private in the American Army. The funeral service was held in the little Catholic church at Cannon Ball, with the body being laid to rest on the slopes of Holy Hill, an elevation overlooking the Missouri River. Grass was the first Sioux Indian to enlist when the United States entered the Great War, and he did so at the express wish of his grandfather, Chief John Grass. The 18-year-old private, stationed with Company A of the 18th Infantry, was killed July 20, 1918, after volunteering to try and get water for his soldier buddies trapped in the trenches along the Paris-Soissons road. Although machine gun fire directed at Grass failed to kill him, a German aviator flying over dropped a bomb near him, resulting in his death.”
125 Years Ago – 1896
“On Thursday, June 25, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 72 degrees above zero.
“It looks as though Mandan will not get the new military post after the closure of Fort Yates, owing to the adverse report of the commission that came and inspected the site being offered. Mandan has quit banking to any extent on the post, and we gather that our Bismarck friends are happy with the knowledge of a military post on their side of the Missouri River.
“Rev. D.V. Collins, priest of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic church of this city, has contributed $1,000, his own personal donation, to the building fund of the Catholic cathedral at Fargo.
“A dispatch from New York has reported the death of the Marquis de Mores, along with a party of 35 men who were massacred near Tripoli. He apparently was on his way to the Sudan to enlist Arab chieftains against the British. Local residents remember the Marquis as a colorful character who tried to establish a meat packing plant during the 1880s at the little western Dakota town of Medora, named after his wife."
