Diane Boit: Engelhardt named North Dakota Elk of the Year, 1996

“Thousands of people gathered from all over the Slope country this week to pay homage to Albert Grass, the last hereditary chief of the Sioux Indians, whose body was brought back from France where he died fighting as a private in the American Army. The funeral service was held in the little Catholic church at Cannon Ball, with the body being laid to rest on the slopes of Holy Hill, an elevation overlooking the Missouri River. Grass was the first Sioux Indian to enlist when the United States entered the Great War, and he did so at the express wish of his grandfather, Chief John Grass. The 18-year-old private, stationed with Company A of the 18th Infantry, was killed July 20, 1918, after volunteering to try and get water for his soldier buddies trapped in the trenches along the Paris-Soissons road. Although machine gun fire directed at Grass failed to kill him, a German aviator flying over dropped a bomb near him, resulting in his death.”