Diane Boit: Electric street lights 'lit up' Mandan, 1920

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

25 Years Ago – 1995

Mandan’s Main Street business district was blocked off on Sunday, June 11, for the second annual Buggies ‘n Blues event attended by thousands of area residents who strolled the street to view the more than 200 vintage Corvettes, Impalas, Dodge Hemis, Ford Mustangs and other pre-1970 models displayed by eight car clubs from North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and Canada, along with privately-owned classic roadsters, antique cars and muscle cars. Entertainment at the BN Park also included lively music played by seven bands who rotated through the band shell during the day.

The battle for Okinawa during the closing days of World War II ended 50 years ago, on June 22, but for Mandan baker, George Marback, it will be relived again as he and his wife, Virginia, travel back to the Japanese island for the dedication of a memorial wall there and to commemorate the anniversary. Marback enlisted in the Navy in December 1943 and was sent to Okinawa as part of a medical unit, just one day before his 21st birthday, April 1, 1945. The battle went around the clock for 83 days before victory was achieved. The allies had planned to use the air base at Okinawa for a fall invasion of Japan, only 340 miles away.