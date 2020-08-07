Diane Boit: Electric street lights 'lit up' Mandan, 1920

25 Years Ago – 1995
Mandan’s Main Street business district was blocked off on Sunday, June 11, for the second annual Buggies ‘n Blues event attended by thousands of area residents who strolled the street to view the more than 200 vintage Corvettes, Impalas, Dodge Hemis, Ford Mustangs and other pre-1970 models displayed by eight car clubs from North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and Canada, along with privately-owned classic roadsters, antique cars and muscle cars. Entertainment at the BN Park also included lively music played by seven bands who rotated through the band shell during the day.
The battle for Okinawa during the closing days of World War II ended 50 years ago, on June 22, but for Mandan baker, George Marback, it will be relived again as he and his wife, Virginia, travel back to the Japanese island for the dedication of a memorial wall there and to commemorate the anniversary. Marback enlisted in the Navy in December 1943 and was sent to Okinawa as part of a medical unit, just one day before his 21st birthday, April 1, 1945. The battle went around the clock for 83 days before victory was achieved. The allies had planned to use the air base at Okinawa for a fall invasion of Japan, only 340 miles away.
The Mandan Chiefs, coached by Owen Stockdill, defeated the Bismarck Governors, 8-3, in the West Region Tournament held last weekend at Minot; winning pitcher was T. J. McFarland. The Chiefs earned the right to play in the title game after blanking Dickinson, 12-0, with Aron Amundson winner on the mound. The Chiefs are 14-4 in the Western Division, 35-22 in all games. They will be going for their third straight Class A state title at Fargo.
Temperatures recorded Monday, Aug. 7: a high of 91 degrees; 65 degrees for the low.
50 Years Ago – 1970
Rt. Rev. Msgr. A. J. Galowitsch, pastor of Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan, retired from parish work on June 22, after 40 years in the priesthood. Msgr. Galowitsch was ordained in May 1930, following a three-year battle with tuberculosis and then chose North Dakota as the right location after doctors urged a drier climate. In 1956, after three years as a pastor at St. Joseph’s in Mandan, he and his parishioners built Christ the King church and elementary school, which opened in the fall of 1958. Rev. John H. Kuhn of Minot has been chosen to replace Msgr. Galowitsch as pastor of the Christ the King parish.
Gene Unrath and George Masseth Jr. have opened a photography shop, “Manda-Color Studio” at Second Avenue Northwest and Main Street. Unrath is a graduate of Golden Valley High School and an Army veteran. Masseth graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School and Bismarck Junior College.
Bill McSpadden, a professional golfer born and raised on a golf course at Cleveland, Tenn., has signed for three seasons with the Mandan Park District as Pro for the municipal golf course. McSpadden comes from a Las Vegas course called “Louis Prima’s Fairway to the Stars,” where he had been pro for the past year.
Mandan has grown by 4.8%, from 10,525 in 1960 to 11,025 for 1970, an increase of 500 people, according to preliminary figures released this week by the U. S. Census Bureau.
75 Years Ago – 1945
According to a statement made by President Truman on Aug. 6, the U.S. Army Air Force has released upon Hiroshima, Japan, an atomic bomb containing more power than 20,000 tons of TNT, resulting in 60% of the city being reduced to rubble. The blast was more than 2,000 times greater than of any bomb ever used previously. The president also noted that the Big Three (Russia’s Premier Joseph Stalin, England’s new Prime Minister Clement Atlee and President Truman) issued an ultimatum to Japan on July 26, which was rejected by the Japanese military leaders. As of today, Aug. 7, the Japanese have not replied to a second ultimatum for surrender.
Mrs. A. C. Farr, Mandan, has received a telegram from the War Department stating her husband, Sgt. Al C. Farr, has been missing in action since May 26. No further details were given. Sgt. Farr, age 30, was a gunner on a B-29 and was a graduate of Mandan High School.
Pvt. Harold Borchers, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Borchers of Mandan, was killed in action in Italy on May 30, according to a telegram received from the War Department. He was part of a paratrooper’s unit and was killed on the Anzio beachhead.
Word was received this past week from the War Department that First Lt. John E. Kapsner has been missing in action in India since June 13. He was a B-24 pilot with the 14th air corps and was serving as operations officer at the time. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Kapsner of Mandan. His wife, Lavina, also resides in Mandan.
The War Department has turned thumbs down on several Midwest congressmen’s requests for returning servicemen on furlough to work in grain harvest fields before being shipped to the West Coast for deployment to Japan. Officials nixed that idea; furloughs are for soldiers to be with their families before returning to duty.
Mandan’s Farmers Elevator has reported that their first wheat of the new season, yielding about 24 bushels per acre, was received this week from Jim and Charles Stasney, who farm about six miles south of Mandan. The Occident elevator also received their first wheat, yielding 20 bushels per acre, from Ralph A. Leingang, who farms near St. Anthony.
100 Years Ago – 1920
“The business section of Mandan was ‘all lit up’ with electric street lights on May 20, and people here are beginning to put on airs. Main and First streets, for the entire length, looked like a Chicago thoroughfare, and there wasn’t a man or woman in Mandan but felt a little chesty over the looks of the city. The evening streets are now full of people who are enjoying a stroll under the lights. One would think it was the holiday season.
“Not resting on this achievement, Contractor Hyland and his men, are plugging along on the plans to light another 15 blocks in the residential areas by the end of the summer.
“The report from the Census Bureau of Washington, giving Mandan a population of 4,336, a gain of only 463 since 1910, was received with feelings of disgust by Mandan residents who believe their population is well over 5,000. That members of the Commercial Club will take action looking toward a recount seems probable.
“Shortly after leaving his home, southwest of the city, with a heavy load of grain and heading for Mandan, William Unkenholz, prominent farmer in that vicinity, was seriously injured when his team of horses became frightened and started to run, resulting in a fall to the ground with the wagon passing over his head and legs. A neighbor, Rev. Boothby, brought Unkenholz to the Deaconess hospital where he is reported to be unconscious.
“Major A. B. Welch has returned from a visit to the Standing Rock Reservation where he delivered a lecture on Memorial Day to close to 400 Indians at the Y.M.C.A. hall adjacent to the C. B. Tibbets church. The speech was followed by impressive ceremonies of dedicating the graves of Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Great War.”
125 Years Ago – 1895
“On Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 2:30 p.m., the thermometer recorded 92 degrees above zero.
“August!!”
“The clicking of the harvesting machine can be heard in this part of the county from one end to the other.
“Attorney Shaw has executed the papers necessary for the incorporation of the New Salem Creamery company.
“Chicken thieves are still abroad. On Saturday night, 75 were stolen from Mr. Adler’s chicken house, along with 150 feet of picket rope.
“There promises to be a shortage of residences in Mandan this fall and winter, unless about a dozen new ones are erected soon.
“An excellent selection of grounds has been made for the first Morton County Fair. They are closely adjacent to the town and, with but little expense, can be made to look very pretty. Nature itself has done nearly all the beautifying that is needed for the present, at least.
“Before Justice Packard on Friday, a woman named Worthen was charged with using improper language before young children. The charge was proven and, after giving the defendant a warning lecture, a fine of $20 and costs, amounting to $27.55, was imposed. Mr. Packard said that so many complaints had been made that if she was brought up again, he would inflict the full penalty of $100 and 30 days in jail.”
