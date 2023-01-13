Diane Boit: Electric plant gets the green light, 1898

25 Years Ago – 1998

The Mandan area was hit with its first wave of harsh winter conditions this week when an arctic high-pressure system settled over the state, leading to a cold streak of below zero temperatures for the past five days, along with wind chills of 50 below. The average low over the past five nights has been 14 below zero; the average high, 2 below. After closing in on the latest-ever freeze record, Lake Sakakawea, along with the Missouri River, finally went under a sheet of ice on Sunday, Jan. 11, four days shy of the record set on Jan. 15, 1987.

Huff Hills, 22 miles south of Mandan, opened Jan. 7 for a short season of skiing and snowboarding.

Ron Rhoden has purchased the former Ben Franklin location at the corner of Main and Second Avenue Northwest, with plans to convert it into an arts and crafts consignment store by spring. The building was vacated in December when the Ben Franklin Store closed after 50 years of business.

The Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club has announced their Athletes of the Month for December - Mandan High School junior Scheryl Kottsick for girls volleyball, nominated by head coach Jennifer Conlon, and senior Tomas Zlesa for hockey, nominated by head coach Chris Kaske.

Mandan native Ron Erhardt, 66, has retired as the New York Jets quarterbacks’ coach after a 25-year coaching career in the National Football League that included two Super Bowl victories with the New York Giants. Erhardt is a 1949 graduate of Mandan High School and a 1954 graduate of Jamestown College. After serving in the military and then coaching at three North Dakota high schools, he joined the Bison football program at North Dakota State University, where his teams rolled up a 66-7-1 record, including six NCAA Division II national titles, from 1966-72. Erhardt began his career with the NFL in 1973.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 13: a high of six degrees; 24 below zero for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

The Mandan Jaycees held their annual awards banquet this past week and presented the Distinguished Service award for 1972 to Herman Schafer, principal of St. Joseph’s and Christ the King Schools. Named Outstanding Boss was Phil Thomas. The Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer is Dennis Dollinger, and recipient of the Keyman Award as the year’s Outstanding Jaycee is Bob Paul.

Mandan High School’s star 103-pound wrestler, Bruce Hartwig, has been awarded the Athlete of the Month trophy from the Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club. Presenting the award was Pete Kramer, MAR Club president. Bruce currently has a 13-1 season record. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Bob Hartwig of Mandan.

Area athletes receiving fall sports “letters” at the University of North Dakota are Jim Gronowski, Bruce Gallagher and Jeff Herman, all of Mandan, and Aaron Mormon, Hebron. Receiving varsity “letters” were Scott Hewitt and Tom Seaworth, both of Mandan.

Mrs. Jan Dykshoorn has been installed as Worthy Matron of the Queen Esther Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, succeeding Mrs. Armun Jones. Others installed were Mrs. Ralph Dietrich, associate matron; Mrs. E.L. Olsen, secretary; James Stark, treasurer; and E. L. Olson, Worthy Patron. As the new Worthy Matron, Mrs. Dykshoorn was given the traditional gavel, made by Theodore Serr.

Temps recorded Saturday, Jan. 13: a high of 38 above zero; 15 above for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Matt Kary of Mandan defeated Bob Kovar of Flasher in the main bout of the fights scheduled and sponsored by the local Mandan Lions Club. He was declared the winner when the fight was stopped at the end of the fourth round, due to Kovar’s bloody nose which got a good start in the first round. A battle royal lasting three minutes pitted two Mandan boys, Ray Tokach and Robert Dutton, against two Flasher boys, Hugo Gustin and Andy Schantz, all about 13 years of age. The bout ended in a draw and left the crowd eager for the next set of boxers. In the final event, after four rounds, Eugene Volk, of Raleigh, won on a decision over Mandan’s Walter Dutton. Volk and Dutton did a lot of dancing around, but the Raleigh contender landed more solid punches.

The next phase of Northwestern Bell Telephone company’s $300,000 improvement and expansion program in Mandan began Dec. 15 when a specially trained crew of telephone mechanics began the installation of “dials” on the phones in the business district. When the downtown changeover is completed, the crew will begin work on the party lines in the residential districts. The conversion should be completed by May.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Dombrowsky; and to Mr. and Mrs. Benoni McFerran; and to Mr. and Mrs. G. Leonard Dalsted, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Schempp; to Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Eisenhauer; and to Mr. and Mrs. James Norton, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Tuesday, Jan. 13: a high of 13 degrees; seven below zero for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“Charles P. O’Rourke, president of the ND Association of County Commissioners, and who has been a member of the Morton County Board for 32 years, has surrendered the chairmanship of that body to Theodore Feland of Sims. O’Rourke has been chairman 26 of his 32 years on the Morton County Commission. Sworn into office as the new member of the board was John W. Stevenson of Flasher; he succeeds Dan O’Neil of Solen.

“The Mandan Pioneer is the official newspaper for Morton County’s legal advertising, effective Jan. 1, succeeding the Mandan News who was defeated for that honor in last November’s election.

“A splendid baby boy was born Jan. 10 to Engineer and Mrs. Harry Hunke. Both mother and child are doing well, and Harry is gleefully passing the cigars.

“Twin girls arrived this month at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Weigel of St. Anthony.

“Mandan High School defeated its old-time rival, the Bismarck “Demons,” last evening by a score of 25-17 in a basketball game filled with thrills, from start to finish, at the local gymnasium, before a crowd estimated at 1,100. The gymnasium was packed at 7:15 when the doors were closed. Newgard and Burdick succeeded in running up the score for Mandan, the former making 8 points and Burdick dropping in 11. Near the close of the game, Scroggins of Bismarck and Newgard engaged in a slight fistic encounter, which disqualified both players, but Mandan was still ahead at the time, so the outcome remained the same.”

Temps recorded Saturday, Jan. 13: a high of 27 degrees above zero; eight above for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, the temperature was 22 degrees above zero.

“H.H. Brown is the chairman of the board of county commissioners for 1898.

“The Northern Pacific Railway has paid $12,000 into the county treasury, its real estate taxes for 1897.

“The Klondike fever is abroad in the land, and everywhere people are talking about it. Many of those who go to Alaska will be sadly disappointed, but the accounts are such as to lead one to believe that finding wealth will be easy. Some of us, however, must stay by the rest of the country and try to carve out Klondikes at home.

“The City Council met this week to consider the proposition of Charles E.V. Draper to establish an electric light plant in Mandan. According to City Attorney Campbell, the Council does not have the right to grant a franchise as the constitution prohibits it, unless consent is given by the Legislature. However, Attorney Campbell added, the present council might ignore this law and grant the franchise, with the risk that succeeding councils might revoke it. However, the plant must pay its taxes like any other business in Mandan.

“With no council members objecting, Mr. Draper was approved to build an electric plant in Mandan and have it operating by the end of this year. City workers will assist in installing poles and the wires and will also assist in the maintenance. In return, the City’s electric bill will be discounted 10 percent. Electricity coming into the City building, containing the council room and the rooms of the fire department, shall be provided at no charge. The City will provide a franchise to Mr. Draper for 15 years from the day the plant begins its operation.

“The contract will be available for signing by the Council and Mr. Draper at the next meeting.”