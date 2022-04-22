Diane Boit: Dr. Carlsen elected mayor, 1972

25 Years Ago – 1997

After 30 years and 4,800 students, the Mandan High School music department decided it was time to buy new uniforms, designed by a committee of parents and students, for the concert choir, concert band, jazz ensemble and marching band. The new attire, including marching band uniforms at $425 each, come with a $67,000 price tag, of which the committee has raised more than $40,000 in cash and pledges.

North Dakota Tourism Director Kevin Cramer, has recognized the Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation of Mandan with the 1997 Public or Nonprofit Travel and Tourism Entity award at the state’s annual tourism conference held in Bismarck.

The Mandan Rural Fire Department held its annual election April 10 and elected new officers for 1997-98. They are: John Bullinger, chief; Dale Kraft, assistant chief; Dave Stegmiller, secretary; Ken Zander and Dave Walth, Mandan captains; Mike Gartner, St. Anthony captain; Tim Sheldon and Don Friesz, Mandan lieutenants; Lynn Gustin and John Miller, St. Anthony lieutenants.

Temps recorded Tuesday, April 22: a high of 60 degrees above zero; 40 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1972

Mandan voters have elected Dr. Donald A. Carlsen as their new mayor in a record municipal election turnout. Carlson, who easily defeated city commissioner Harry A. Kautzman, succeeds A.R. Shaw who did not seek reelection. Two new commissioners were also elected - William Helbling and Peter R. Hoffman; they replace Kautzman and Paul Hoffman. In the municipal judge race, William Engelter Jr. defeated incumbent Municipal Judge Patrick S. O’Neil. The 3,684 ballots cast in this election was a record; the previous high was 2,862 in 1964.

The Mandan Rural Fire Department has elected Harold Helferich, chief, and Donald Shaw, assistant chief, for their 11th term in office. Helferich has been with the department since it was organized in 1961. He also served as chief of the Hebron Fire Department for five years before coming to Mandan. Shaw has served as secretary of the Fire District since 1961, along with his duties as a fireman. Other officers elected were Matt Baron, secretary; Ray Yantzer and Donald Depee, captains; and Jerry Sheldon and Robert Pettitt, lieutenants.

Ernest Borr, who’s been associated with the Mandan Public School’s music program for the past 14 years, is moving onto Mary College as director of instrumental music and assistant professor in the Humanities division, effective July 1. Before arriving in Mandan, Borr served in the military and was an instructor at Napoleon High School. During his years at MHS, his bands and music students achieved numerous honors in high school music competition, with the concert band being chosen as the 1971 Governor’s Band. Borr is also a past president of the ND Education Association and is currently president of the ND Music Educators Association.

The 44th Academy Awards were held this past week in Los Angeles. Winning Best Picture was “The French Connection,” starring Best Actor winner, Gene Hackman. The film’s director, William Friedkin, received the Best Director award. Jane Fonda received the Best Actress award for her role in “Klute.” The Best Supporting Actor and Actress winners were Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman, for their roles in “The Last Picture Show.”

75 Years Ago – 1947

Arnold E. Larson of Mandan has been selected as director of the projected Army Reserve band which, when fully organized, will be composed of 28 enlisted men living in the Mandan-Bismarck area. Larson was selected by Col. L.B. Wyant, state senior instructor, Organized Reserves.

An election of officers for the coming year was the main feature of Monday’s luncheon meeting of the Mandan Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. E.D. Tostevin, as Regent, is the new chapter head; she succeeds Mrs. Art Olson. Other officers are Mrs. W.H Stutsman, vice-regent; Mrs. C.C. Gurtner and Mrs. W. Shemp, recording and corresponding secretaries; Mrs. G.W. Stewart, registrar, and Mrs. L.N. Cary, chaplain.

Work on the new Farmers Union elevator, being constructed on the Northern Pacific right of way on East Main Street, is well under way. The elevator is to have a capacity of 45,000 bushels and will stand 106 feet high.

A three-tiered anniversary cake, decorated in the colors of the rainbow, centered the tea table when members of the Mandan Assembly of Rainbow for Girls entertained more than 100 guests in the Masonic Temple, marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the order. The cake was baked by Mrs. Harry M. Hunke, mother advisory of the assembly. The evening’s proceeds will be sent to the Eastern Star home at Fessenden.

Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Lindsay has announced the engagement of their daughter, Colleen, to Dr. Sidney O. Hughes, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles G. Hughes, also of Mandan. Miss Lindsay is a 1944 graduate of Mandan High School and has been attending Iowa State College at Ames, Iowa. Hughes is a 1940 graduate of Mandan High School and attended Jamestown College, before going to the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks to study medicine. He plans to return to Philadelphia in July to intern at the Presbyterian hospital.

Births announced this week: Boys, born to Mr. and Mrs. Maurice LaGrave, to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bernhardt, to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Schlosser, to Mr. and Mrs. Orin Baertsch and to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Volk, all of Mandan. Girls, born to Mr. and Mrs. Adam Bullinger, St. Anthony; and to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Mahowald and to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Flaten, all of Mandan.

100 Years Ago – 1922

“John Kopp, laborer, resident in the Dogtown district, is one of those chaps that won’t learn a lesson, says States Attorney L.H. Connolly. Kopp’s home was raided this week for a fourth time in the past six months and resulted in another arrest on charges of manufacturing intoxicating liquor. The home of Matt Zander, formerly on Mandan’s night police force, was also raided and a complete still, two gallons of home brew and other moonshine equipment were also seized. Zander lives in the Syndicate, near the fairgrounds. The raids were carried out by Deputy Sheriff Gabe Eckroth and two U.S. prohibition agents.

“Miss Josephine Wetsch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Wetsch of the city, and Jacob Stumpf, son of Martin Stumpf, were married at a nuptial mass at the St. Joseph Church on Tuesday evening, with Rev. Fr. Clement officiating. The newlyweds will make their home on the Stumpf farm, southwest of Mandan.

“A startling decrease in the number of marriage licenses issued at the office of County Judge B.W. Shaw has been discovered. Since January 1st, only 21 permits have been issued as of April 21. For the same time frame in 1921, there were 41 licenses issued.

“The local Boy Scout troop will have a personal part in the dance which is to be held Friday evening at the Elks Hall for the benefit of the scout patrols. The boys will be serving lunch and punch, work the coats room and otherwise make themselves generally useful. Proceeds from the dance will go to the purchase of tents and other camping equipment for the boys to use during the summer.

125 Years Ago – 1897

“At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, the thermometer recorded 64 degrees above zero.

“C.E.V. Draper has been appointed county coroner in place of Z. Gilbert, deceased.

“The ugly, though very useful, snow fences along the railroad right-of-way within the city limits have been taken down and piled away for the summer.

“There will be a quantity of sugar beet seeds for free distribution in the hands of Secretary Timmerman in a few days. Parties, desiring some for experiment, should forward their names at once.

“Word has been received at the Mandan post office that the office known as Cynch is to be discontinued on April 30th. After that date, parties using Cynch as their address, must get their mail at Mandan.

“The tin-horn gamblers have been given until tomorrow night to leave town. If they tarry longer, officer Clark and States Attorney Voss will make their lives miserable.

“Negotiations between Foran & Company, the proprietors of the Union Hotel, and W.B. McLean, were closed this week, and the business has passed into the hands of Mr. McLean. The new proprietor informs the Pioneer that he proposes to conduct this well-known hotel as a good $2 house.” (In the 1922 Pioneer newspaper, the Union Hotel is located at 214 West Main St.)

